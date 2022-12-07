Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Related
WIS-TV
Irmo’s first gun buyback overwhelms officers
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) — The town of Irmo hosted its first ever gun buyback program in the parking lot of Universal Outreach Church on N. Royal Tower Dr. this Saturday. The anonymous roundup was spearheaded by 12 deputies of the Irmo Police Department (IPD) to remove access firearms from entering the wrong hands.
abccolumbia.com
Richland County EMS delivers toys from annual ‘Stuff an Ambulance’ toy drive
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Christmas toys usually arrive on Santa’s sleigh but Friday they arrived by ambulance. Richland County E-M-S wrapped up their sixth annual “Stuff-an-Ambulance Toy Drive” by dropping off toys and clothes at the Richland County Courthouse. Donations from community members and E-M-S staff were taken...
abccolumbia.com
Salvation Army ‘Angel Tree’ volunteers help at the toy warehouse
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–ABC Columbia News is a proud partner of the Salvation Army Angel Tree program. As final donations for adopted angels continue to arrive at the toy warehouse at the State Fairgrounds, volunteers from the Marketing Communications Department at Blue Cross Blue Shield were there to help sort all the items.
New West Columbia fire chief is a familiar face
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia Fire Department, one of the busiest in Lexington County, recently welcomed a new fire chief and made history, as well. Marquis Solomon is packing up to move to the office right next door. He is West Columbia's newest fire chief. He's also the first person of color to hold the position.
abccolumbia.com
Funeral arrangements announced for Midlands community leader Vince Ford
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Midlands community leader. According to Leevy’s Funeral Home, a viewing for Vince Ford will take place Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 2:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. Ford’s funeral will be held Monday at Noon and Brookland Baptist...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County is investigating a fatal drive-by shooting
AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation is underway for a drive-by shooting that happened Friday night in Aiken County. The Aiken County Coroner’s Office, Department of Public Safety, and South Carolina Law enforcement are investigating a shooting incident that resulted in a death on the 1400 block of Redd St. NW, Aiken.
Nearly 100 SC schools serving locally grown food thanks to $3M grant
LEXINGTON, S.C. — At Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School, broccoli and collard greens are a staple on student's plates. "They taste really good and they’re healthier, too," said fourth grade student Izzy Belasquez. The greens come locally from WP Rawl in Lexington County. Lexington School District Three Director of Child...
Domestic incident call leads to search, discovery of man with multiple lacerations in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are still early in their investigation following a late Friday incident that ended with a man being found with multiple wounds. According to a preliminary statement from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of Wildhog Drive near Sumter late Friday evening in response to an unspecified "domestic-related" incident.
WIS-TV
West Columbia road closures ahead of Greater CWC Chamber Parade of Lights
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Ahead of the annual Greater Cayce West Columbia Chamber of Commerce Parade of Lights, West Columbia released a list of roads that will be closed during the event. Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 4:45 PM. Intersection of Highway 1 and 12thStreet. Intersection of Jarvis Klapman Boulevard...
abccolumbia.com
Update: Orangeburg County Sheriff says missing 5 year old Aspen Jeter found safe
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s office says they have located missing 5 year old Aspen Jeter and she is safe. Investigators say she was found safe in Virginia Friday afternoon. Jeter had not been seen since her mother was found dead on Thanksgiving. She was believed to...
Aiken man killed in drive-by shooting, coroner says
AIKEN, S.C. — The Aiken County Coroner's Office has released new details about a Friday night shooting, including the name of a man who was killed. According to Deputy Coroner April Cody, her office, the Aiken Department of Public Safety and state agents are investigating the death of 43-year-old Christopher Croft Sr.
Bethune bridge renamed after a former town judge, county magistrate
BETHUNE, S.C. — Driving into Bethune down Highway 1, drivers have seen many changes as the bridge has undergone repairs for years. Now, the bridge has a new name to honor lifelong resident Ted Davis. "This whole thing was totally unexpected, and I was shocked," Ted Davis said. Family...
iheart.com
Richland County Dealing With Staffing Shortages
(Columbia, SC) -- Richland County is facing a potential public safety crisis due to ongoing staffing shortages. County Administrator Leonardo Brown recently presented a report outlining nearly 580 unfilled positions across five counties, including the Sheriff's Department, Emergency Services, Public Defenders, Court-appointed special advocates, and the Fifth Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office.
WSLS
Danville police arrest man in connection with South Carolina homicide, rescue missing 5-year-old
DANVILLE, Va. – A South Carolina man wanted on homicide and grand larceny charges was found and arrested in Danville on Friday, according to the Danville Police Department. We’re told police also found and recovered a missing 5-year-old that was with him. Police say around 12:40 p.m. on...
wach.com
Second Inmate found dead at Alvin S. Glenn identified
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County officials have identified the inmate found dead in Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The Richland County Coroner says the victim is 38-year-old James Mitchell of Columbia. No further details have been given at this time as to how the inmate...
WLTX.com
83rd earthquake reported in Lugoff, Elgin region of Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — While more sporadic, earthquakes continue in Kershaw County as the area quickly approaches the one-year anniversary of when the swarm started. The latest earthquake, with a magnitude of 1.7 according to the U.S. Geological Survey, is the 83rd since rumbles started becoming somewhat commonplace in the Lugoff and Elgin regions in late December 2021.
wach.com
Investigations continue into several unsolved fatal hit-and-runs in Midlands area
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The SC Highway Patrol says it's continuing to investigate several unsolved hit-and runs, and are seeking the public's help in solving three separate cases from the last 6 years. The earliest fatal hit-and-run happened on May 7, 2016 in Calhoun County near the 134 mile...
WIS-TV
SC’s recidivism rate is the country’s lowest, but it’s even lower for inmate graduates of this program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - During a ceremony at Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia on Friday, a group of four inmates harmonized a hymn with the repeated line, “I can’t even walk without you holding my hand.”. That afternoon, 14 of those inmates took their next steps on the...
Ex-River Bluff HS student arrested, accused of returning to school, discussing drugs with students
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Police say a 23-year-old former River Bluff High School student was arrested and charged on Thursday after returning to the campus years later. According to a statement from Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green, Dylan Silber of Columbia was charged with disturbing schools after he was found on the River Bluff campus.
wpde.com
SC State on lockdown after possible gun spotted
ORANGEBURG, SC — South Carolina State University is on lockdown as campus police are currently searching for a man possibly carrying a gun on campus, according to campus officials. Students and employees are instructed to shelter in place until further notice. The man was described as wearing black pants...
Comments / 0