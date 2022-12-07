ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Irmo’s first gun buyback overwhelms officers

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) — The town of Irmo hosted its first ever gun buyback program in the parking lot of Universal Outreach Church on N. Royal Tower Dr. this Saturday. The anonymous roundup was spearheaded by 12 deputies of the Irmo Police Department (IPD) to remove access firearms from entering the wrong hands.
IRMO, SC
abccolumbia.com

Salvation Army ‘Angel Tree’ volunteers help at the toy warehouse

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–ABC Columbia News is a proud partner of the Salvation Army Angel Tree program. As final donations for adopted angels continue to arrive at the toy warehouse at the State Fairgrounds, volunteers from the Marketing Communications Department at Blue Cross Blue Shield were there to help sort all the items.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

New West Columbia fire chief is a familiar face

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia Fire Department, one of the busiest in Lexington County, recently welcomed a new fire chief and made history, as well. Marquis Solomon is packing up to move to the office right next door. He is West Columbia's newest fire chief. He's also the first person of color to hold the position.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken County is investigating a fatal drive-by shooting

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation is underway for a drive-by shooting that happened Friday night in Aiken County. The Aiken County Coroner’s Office, Department of Public Safety, and South Carolina Law enforcement are investigating a shooting incident that resulted in a death on the 1400 block of Redd St. NW, Aiken.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Domestic incident call leads to search, discovery of man with multiple lacerations in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are still early in their investigation following a late Friday incident that ended with a man being found with multiple wounds. According to a preliminary statement from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of Wildhog Drive near Sumter late Friday evening in response to an unspecified "domestic-related" incident.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Aiken man killed in drive-by shooting, coroner says

AIKEN, S.C. — The Aiken County Coroner's Office has released new details about a Friday night shooting, including the name of a man who was killed. According to Deputy Coroner April Cody, her office, the Aiken Department of Public Safety and state agents are investigating the death of 43-year-old Christopher Croft Sr.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

Richland County Dealing With Staffing Shortages

(Columbia, SC) -- Richland County is facing a potential public safety crisis due to ongoing staffing shortages. County Administrator Leonardo Brown recently presented a report outlining nearly 580 unfilled positions across five counties, including the Sheriff's Department, Emergency Services, Public Defenders, Court-appointed special advocates, and the Fifth Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Second Inmate found dead at Alvin S. Glenn identified

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County officials have identified the inmate found dead in Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The Richland County Coroner says the victim is 38-year-old James Mitchell of Columbia. No further details have been given at this time as to how the inmate...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

83rd earthquake reported in Lugoff, Elgin region of Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — While more sporadic, earthquakes continue in Kershaw County as the area quickly approaches the one-year anniversary of when the swarm started. The latest earthquake, with a magnitude of 1.7 according to the U.S. Geological Survey, is the 83rd since rumbles started becoming somewhat commonplace in the Lugoff and Elgin regions in late December 2021.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

SC State on lockdown after possible gun spotted

ORANGEBURG, SC — South Carolina State University is on lockdown as campus police are currently searching for a man possibly carrying a gun on campus, according to campus officials. Students and employees are instructed to shelter in place until further notice. The man was described as wearing black pants...
ORANGEBURG, SC

