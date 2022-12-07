ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Advocates hopeful about getting expanded child tax credit over lame-duck finish line

By Tobias Burns
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VPExk_0jayZryM00

Advocates say they’re making inroads with Republican senators on a beefed-up version of the child tax credit (CTC), which has become a top priority for Democrats during the lame-duck session.

Tax negotiations have been heating up as lawmakers try to strike a deal on a year-end spending deal, with Democrats pushing for the CTC as well as an earned income tax credit for working families and Republicans arguing for a set of tax credits favorable to businesses.

“Senator [Bill] Cassidy and Senator [Shelley] Moore Capito both have openness to something,” Adam Ruben, campaigns director of the progressive advocacy group Economic Security Project, said on the sidelines of a rally for the CTC held outside the Capitol on Wednesday, referring to the senior senator from Louisiana and the junior senator from West Virginia, both Republicans.

“We think there’s openness from [Lisa] Murkowski and [Susan] Collins as well,” Ruben said of the Alaska and Maine senators, adding that his organization has talked to six Republican congressional offices in the last week and a half. He also mentioned Republican Sens. Mitt Romney (Utah), Richard Burr (N.C.) and Steve Daines (Mont.), who co-sponsored their own version of a CTC earlier this year.

“The numbers add up,” Ruben said.

“We think that there’s a sense from a number of Republicans that in the wake of the Dobbs decision, they want to do something that’s more visibly pro-family and they feel like the child tax credit is a way to get that done,” Ruben added, referring to a Supreme Court ruling earlier in the year that took away the federal right to an abortion.

Democrats are pitching an exchange between an expanded CTC and a business tax credit for research and development (R&D) costs favored by Republicans. But Republicans have raised eyebrows about such a quid pro quo since Democrats have supported the research credit themselves in the past.

One Republican aide on the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee called such a proposal “confusing.”

“We’re willing to talk,” Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) said Wednesday. “I mean, the deal’s on the table. We’ll do R&D for CTC, they can come back with something and start negotiating.”

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) suggested Democrats would be open to considering other credits in addition to the write-off for research and development.

“We’re going to use every leverage point we have,” he said. “This is the No. 1 thing we’re fighting for.”

Other tax credits that could sweeten the deal for Republicans include the deductibility of interest costs and a renewed rule that allows capital expenditures like machinery costs to be written off in the year that they’re purchased as opposed to over a period of years.

“Some Republicans think the Democrats will just vote for [the R&D credit] anyway, so they should just do it next year,” Ruben said. “But I just don’t see what the pathway is very clearly for them, because next year is going to be mostly gridlock.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is “struggling to round up the votes for his Speakership, and I want to entrust tens of billions of dollars in tax breaks to a very closely divided House along with a Senate from the other party? Even if there is support in both parties, that’s not an easy path,” he added.

Other advocates said this week that legislators should not be considering any tax breaks for corporations at the moment but should instead be figuring out ways to raise taxes on private enterprises.

In a letter signed Tuesday, members of 58 organizations including Oxfam America and the Teamsters urged Congress “to oppose the inclusion of corporate tax breaks in any lame-duck legislative package.”

“At a time when corporations are making record-high profits while paying record-low taxes as a share of the economy, and when corporate price gouging is helping to fuel inflation, corporations should start paying more of their fair share, not less,” they wrote.

Specifically, the groups objected to business credits on bonus depreciation, the net interest tax deduction and the research and experimentation tax credit.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce told The Hill Tuesday that these credits were their top three legislative priorities for the end of the year.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Lawmakers face closing window to pass landmark bipartisan marijuana bill

Lawmakers are facing a rapidly closing window to get key marijuana legislation across the finish line in the lame-duck session. Despite fetching broad bipartisan support in the House and Senate, opposition from GOP leadership and a tightening timeline is chipping away at the bill’s chances of passage. The measure, called the SAFE Banking Act, would […]
WSAV News 3

2 dead after tractor-trailers crash on I-95 near Darien

Editor’s note: Early reports suggested three tractor-trailers were involved in the crash, however, only two tractor-trailers were involved. DARIEN, Ga. (WSAV) — Two people were killed after tractor-trailers crashed on I-95 near Darien, Georgia, on Friday. The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) said the crash happened around 4:35 p.m. at the McIntosh/Glynn County line. GSP said […]
DARIEN, GA
Washington Examiner

Senate midterm results deliver chance for Manchin repayment

As the dust settles on Election Day, a clearer picture of the Senate is emerging, and it’s one Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) might enjoy. The final outcome will remain in limbo until December’s Georgia runoff, but another tight margin puts Manchin back in the driver’s seat either to approve or deny President Joe Biden’s agenda for the rest of his first term.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Defiant Mitch McConnell declares 'I'm not going anywhere' as he is re-elected Republican Senate leader after challenge with Rick Scott and despite criticism over underwhelming GOP midterms

Senator Mitch McConnell fended off a challenge from Florida Sen. Rick Scott to hold on to his position as GOP leader on Wednesday. 'I'm not going anywhere,' McConnell told reporters when asked if he would step aside after he surpasses late Sen. Mike Mansfield, D-Mont., for longest-serving party leader in history in 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

On The Money — Deadline to pass bipartisan marijuana bill looming

Congress is losing time to get key marijuana legislation across the finish line in the lame-duck session. We’ll also look at recent threats in the Senate to subpoena FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried for a hearing on the firm’s collapse, the House’s recent passage of a mammoth annual defense funding bill, and more.  🎥 But first,…
MinnPost

With House under GOP control, Minnesota’s lawmakers head for new roles in the next Congress

WASHINGTON — They all won re-election, yet the midterm elections will propel members of Minnesota’s congressional delegation into very different roles next year. The flipping of the House by the GOP means some lawmakers will be in the majority for the first time in their congressional career, including Reps. Pete Stauber, R-8th, Michelle Fischbach, R-7th, and Brad Finstad, R-1st.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Minnesota’s Klobuchar rises in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, front right, gets Senate Democratic leaders for the 118th Congress to gather for a selfie following elections on Dec. 8, 2022. Back row, from left, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Virginia Sen. Mark Warner. Front row, from left, Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. (Photo by Jennifer Shutt/States Newsroom)
MINNESOTA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Warnock delivers 51-seat Senate for Democrats, and much more

WASHINGTON — (AP) — For Senate Democrats, an oh-so-slim 51-49 majority never sounded so good. Sen. Raphael Warnock's victory in swing-state Georgia gives Democrats a welcome "lift," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday at the Capitol -- newly confident of sidelining Trump-inspired Republicans in Congress and reaching across the aisle to other GOP lawmakers to deliver on bipartisan priorities with President Joe Biden.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

House Democrat deflects on sick leave not being included in rail deal

Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) on Sunday said it was “a national shame” the U.S. does not have guaranteed sick leave pay but avoided a question on not including such a provision in legislation passed last week to avoid a railroad strike. When asked by moderator Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press” if she was…
eenews.net

What Sinema’s defection means for the Senate

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona stunned Washington on Friday with her decision to leave the Democratic Party, but what exactly that means for the Senate next year and her reelection prospects remains up in the air. She was blasted by progressive Democrats and environmental groups alike Friday for “abandoning” the...
ARIZONA STATE
Mother Jones

It’s Official: The Democrats Held the Senate

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. What’s been likely for days is now official: Democrats will hold the US Senate. Media outlets on Saturday night projected that Nevada Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto had narrowly won her race, giving Democrats at least 50 Senate seats—enough to control the chamber.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

57K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy