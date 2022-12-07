Read full article on original website
Update: Missing 15-year-old Middleburg boy found, Clay County Sheriff’s Office saysZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested for domestic violence after being found hiding in closet, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
‘Inappropriate material in libraries’ still a topic of discussion at Clay County school board meetingZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Family-friendly holiday events in Jacksonville, St. Augustine this weekendDebra FineJacksonville, FL
Orange Park board recommends Bradley Park tree replanting planJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Detroit Lions Injury Report: 3 ruled OUT for matchup vs. Vikings
Following their impressive 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13, the Detroit Lions will look to move to a game of .500 when they host the first-place Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. During the beginning part of the season, the Lions were dealing with a lot of injuries to key players, but as the season has progressed, they have gotten healthier. Just moments ago, the final Detroit Lions injury report for their Week 14 matchup against the Vikings was released.
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Did Not Practice on Thursday
Trevor Lawrence did not practice on Thursday for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports. Lawrence has a toe injury that has kept him off the practice field for the first two sessions this week. The team hopes he can put in some practice time on Friday. Whether or not Lawrence can, head coach Doug Pederson stated on Thursday that he expects the quarterback to start Sunday versus the Tennessee Titans.
49ers DC DeMeco Ryans ‘In Line’ For Head Coaching Job, per Report
The former linebacker leads one of the best units in the NFL.
numberfire.com
Trevor Lawrence (foot) sits out Jaguars practice again Thursday
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (foot) did not practice on Thursday. Lawrence has missed back-to-back practices, but he and Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson have both indicated that the 2021 No. 1 overall pick will play on Sunday versus the Tennesee Titans. As long as Lawrence can get in at least a limited session on Friday, he should be good to go. C.J. Beathard is next on the depth chart if Lawrence winds up being unavailable.
Jacksonville Jaguars: 4 bold predictions for Week 14 vs. Titans
Just a week after upsetting the Baltimore Ravens, the Jacksonville Jaguars found themselves on the receiving end of a blowout against the surging Detroit Lions in Week 13. Now, the Jaguars will try to bounce back as they face the Tennessee Titans on the road in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here will be huge as the Titans are in first place in the AFC South. If Jacksonville wins, they can go past the Colts for second place in this division. Here are our Jaguars Week 14 predictions as they take on the Titans.
numberfire.com
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (foot) limited on Thursday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (foot) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 14's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Fournette was added to the injury report on Thursday with a foot issue after logging a full practice on Wednesday. Fournette has played through multiple injuries at times this season, but the mid-week downgrade casts some doubt on his availability for Sunday. Friday's practice report will provide more information.
Titans vs. Jaguars predictions: NFL experts make Week 14 picks
For the first time this season, and the first of two times in the last five weeks, the Tennessee Titans will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14, with the game taking place at Nissan Stadium. The Titans desperately need a win for several reasons, chief among them the team...
Jaguars Reportedly Release Veteran Running Back
The Jacksonville Jaguars have done a decent job of getting their running game going this year despite a lot of turnover in their backfield. There's going to be a little bit more now. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars are waiving veteran running back Darrell Henderson Jr. Henderson...
Titans vs. Jaguars Week 14 injury report: Thursday
The Tennessee Titans (7-5) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) continue to inch closer to their AFC South showdown inside Nissan Stadium. Tennessee has a massive opportunity in front of themselves to take an enormous step toward wrapping up the division with a win on Sunday. We got our first peek...
