The City of Orange Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred at Tractor Supply on November 14, 2022. The male subject seen in the video left the store without paying for several items. The male subject was driving a dark-colored four-door Dodge dually. If anyone recognizes the subject please contact the City of Orange Detective Division at 409-883-1095 or report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS (8477), online at 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS app. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

