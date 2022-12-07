ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iberville Parish, LA

Suspect shot dead by state trooper was hauling huge load of cocaine during I-10 chase, sources say

BATON ROUGE - A state trooper shot and killed a suspect who was moving drugs after what started as a chase on I-10 late Thursday night. The shooting unfolded around 10 p.m. on the eastbound side of the interstate just past the I-10/110 split. Sources said the chase began west of the Mississippi River bridge and made its way into East Baton Rouge.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Carjackers jumped 81-year-old woman outside her Baton Rouge home, stole her car & groceries at gunpoint

BATON ROUGE - Armed carjackers attacked an elderly woman in her driveway after she returned home from a grocery store trip, stealing her car and her groceries at gunpoint. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the 81-year-old was robbed around noon Friday outside her home on La Margie Drive, just off S Choctaw Drive. Police said the at least one attacker took off in her car, which still contained the groceries she had just bought.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Missing man found dead in East Feliciana Parish, sheriff says

CLINTON - A body discovered in East Feliciana Parish Thursday is believed to be that of man who went missing weeks ago. The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said the body was found sometime before 3 p.m. Thursday in the area of Old South Drive and LA 67. The remains have not been formally identified yet, but the sheriff's office believes the person is 47-year-old Robert "Robby" Culpepper of Clinton.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
Denham Springs woman hit, killed walking along road

CLINTON, La. – A Denham Springs woman died Wednesday night after a pickup truck hit her while she was walking on the side of the road. State Police said Carly Kennison, 44, was wearing dark clothing as she walked along La. 63, just past La. 37, when a Ford F-250 hit her a little after 8:30 p.m.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Police still looking for person who disappeared in Mississippi River near downtown

BATON ROUGE - Police are still trying to find a man who vanished after he reportedly went swimming in the Mississippi River on Wednesday. Several law enforcement officials rushed to the levee along downtown Baton Rouge late Wednesday morning after getting reports that the man disappeared in the water. Witnesses said the man was seen jumping into the water near North Street and River Road.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Dec. 10 Election results

Public Safety Commissioner: Davante Lewis (DEM) %59. District Judge -- 19th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. G: Gail Horne Ray (DEM) %53. Judge, Court of Appeal -- 1st Circuit, 2nd Dist., Subdist. 1, Div. B: Hunter Greene (REP) %54. Member of School Board -- District 4: Shashonnie Steward (DEM)...
ZACHARY, LA
McDavid wins election for Zachary Mayor

ZACHARY - Longtime Zachary Police Chief David McDavid defeated Councilman Francis Nezianya in a runoff for the city's mayoral office on Saturday. McDavid took in %55 of the vote in the special election Saturday. McDavid, who announced his plan to step down as police chief earlier this year, will take...
ZACHARY, LA
Connie Bernard falls in re-election bid

BATON ROUGE - Newcomer Katie Kennison unseated longtime school board member Connie Bernard in one of the most unusual races of the 2022 election cycle. Kennison — a Democrat who campaigned on being "anything but a politician" — beat out Bernard in Saturday's runoff, a special election that happened over three months after Bernard said she was dropping out of the race.
BATON ROUGE, LA

