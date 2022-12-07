Read full article on original website
Trial for woman accused of poisoning husband, boyfriend delayed due to investigator's medical emergency
BATON ROUGE - The trial for a woman who allegedly poisoned her husband and long-term boyfriend in 2015 and 2016 was delayed until Monday due to an investigator's medical emergency. The trial for Meshell Hale, which was already delayed due to a different investigator skipping the trial and having a...
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Arrest warrant issued for father who vanished after infant's fentanyl death
BATON ROUGE - The father of a 1-year-old who died from a fentanyl overdose in late October has reportedly had a warrant issued for his arrest for over a month and has not been located. Charles Lee, the father of J'ahrei Paul, has had a warrant issued for his arrest...
Man dies in hospital weeks after Baton Rouge road rage shooting; accused shooter's charges upgraded
BATON ROUGE – A man who was shot after he reportedly came to lend a hand at a minor crash scene has died in the hospital weeks later, and the man who shot him is now facing a murder charge. Darrel Jupiter, 46, was arrested Nov. 17 after he...
Police found 180 pounds of cocaine after trooper shot, killed suspect on I-10
BATON ROUGE - A state trooper shot and killed a suspect who was reportedly hauling drugs after what started as a high-speed chase on I-10 late Thursday night. The chase began west of LA 415 shortly before 10 p.m. and made its way across the Mississippi River Bridge and into East Baton Rouge.
Suspect shot dead by state trooper was hauling huge load of cocaine during I-10 chase, sources say
BATON ROUGE - A state trooper shot and killed a suspect who was moving drugs after what started as a chase on I-10 late Thursday night. The shooting unfolded around 10 p.m. on the eastbound side of the interstate just past the I-10/110 split. Sources said the chase began west of the Mississippi River bridge and made its way into East Baton Rouge.
Carjackers jumped 81-year-old woman outside her Baton Rouge home, stole her car & groceries at gunpoint
BATON ROUGE - Armed carjackers attacked an elderly woman in her driveway after she returned home from a grocery store trip, stealing her car and her groceries at gunpoint. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the 81-year-old was robbed around noon Friday outside her home on La Margie Drive, just off S Choctaw Drive. Police said the at least one attacker took off in her car, which still contained the groceries she had just bought.
Missing man found dead in East Feliciana Parish, sheriff says
CLINTON - A body discovered in East Feliciana Parish Thursday is believed to be that of man who went missing weeks ago. The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said the body was found sometime before 3 p.m. Thursday in the area of Old South Drive and LA 67. The remains have not been formally identified yet, but the sheriff's office believes the person is 47-year-old Robert "Robby" Culpepper of Clinton.
Suspects crashed stolen school bus through gas station Saturday, broke in to steal cigarettes
BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement agencies are trying to track down who crashed a school bus through a gas station before breaking in and stealing cigarettes Saturday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, at least two suspects stole the school bus from Dalton Elementary School's parking lot around 7 a.m. Saturday.
State trooper shot, killed suspect in Baton Rouge after chase on I-10 late Thursday night
BATON ROUGE - A state trooper shot and killed a suspect after what started as a chase on I-10 late Thursday night. The shooting unfolded around 10 p.m. on the eastbound side of the interstate just past the I-10/110 split. Sources said the chase began west of the Mississippi River bridge and made its way into East Baton Rouge.
Person shot at apartment complex on Perkins Road, taken to hospital in critical condition
BATON ROUGE - A person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being reportedly shot at an apartment complex on Perkins Road. Officials are responding to a reported shooting at Oakleigh Apartments on Perkins Road just after 8 a.m. Friday morning. One person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Car caught fire after pileup crash on I-10 in West Baton Rouge Saturday night
PORT ALLEN - Firefighters had to put out a car fire after several vehicles were involved in a wreck on I-10 Saturday evening. The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said at least four vehicles were involved in the crash, which shut down the westbound side of the interstate past LA 415 around 6 p.m. No one was seriously hurt.
Coroner identifies person found dead in bushes near Airline Highway Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - A man was found dead in bushes near a residential area off Airline Highway early Thursday morning. Officials told WBRZ a body was found in bushes at the intersection of Hanks and Victoria Drives. Friday morning, the coroner's office identified the man to be 35-year-old Jeremy Gnagie.
Denham Springs woman hit, killed walking along road
CLINTON, La. – A Denham Springs woman died Wednesday night after a pickup truck hit her while she was walking on the side of the road. State Police said Carly Kennison, 44, was wearing dark clothing as she walked along La. 63, just past La. 37, when a Ford F-250 hit her a little after 8:30 p.m.
Police still looking for person who disappeared in Mississippi River near downtown
BATON ROUGE - Police are still trying to find a man who vanished after he reportedly went swimming in the Mississippi River on Wednesday. Several law enforcement officials rushed to the levee along downtown Baton Rouge late Wednesday morning after getting reports that the man disappeared in the water. Witnesses said the man was seen jumping into the water near North Street and River Road.
Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks won't seek re-election in 2023
Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks says he won't seek re-election next year and will leave the role after leading the parish for more than a decade. Ricks made the formal announcement during a parish council meeting on Thursday. He will exit office when his third term ends in January 2024.
Human Jukebox plans tribute for Southern University band members killed in crash
BATON ROUGE - The Human Jukebox will host a ceremony at Southern University this weekend honoring three members of the marching band who were killed while traveling home for the holidays. The Human Jukebox announced Friday it will hold the ceremony at 4 p.m. Sunday outside the band hall. There,...
Dec. 10 Election results
Public Safety Commissioner: Davante Lewis (DEM) %59. District Judge -- 19th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. G: Gail Horne Ray (DEM) %53. Judge, Court of Appeal -- 1st Circuit, 2nd Dist., Subdist. 1, Div. B: Hunter Greene (REP) %54. Member of School Board -- District 4: Shashonnie Steward (DEM)...
McDavid wins election for Zachary Mayor
ZACHARY - Longtime Zachary Police Chief David McDavid defeated Councilman Francis Nezianya in a runoff for the city's mayoral office on Saturday. McDavid took in %55 of the vote in the special election Saturday. McDavid, who announced his plan to step down as police chief earlier this year, will take...
Overturned car on Mississippi River Bridge bogs down midday traffic Thursday
BATON ROUGE - Traffic coming into the city late Thursday morning was slowed after a car overturned on the Mississippi River Bridge. Traffic cameras showed the car flipped on I-10 east shortly before 11 a.m., with delays starting before LA-415. Two lanes on the Interstate were blocked as cleanup efforts continued.
Connie Bernard falls in re-election bid
BATON ROUGE - Newcomer Katie Kennison unseated longtime school board member Connie Bernard in one of the most unusual races of the 2022 election cycle. Kennison — a Democrat who campaigned on being "anything but a politician" — beat out Bernard in Saturday's runoff, a special election that happened over three months after Bernard said she was dropping out of the race.
