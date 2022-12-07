ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

How ‘Wednesday’s’ Thing Came to Life On-Screen: Prosthetics, Visual Effects and Live Action

By Katie Reul
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g7SHd_0jayZZHO00

Following a widely-viewed Nov. 23 premiere on Netflix, fans of Tim Burton ’s all-new “ Wednesday ” series were astonished to discover actor Victor Dorobantu was the body attached to Thing, a recurring character who takes the form of a sentient, severed hand.

The camera effect was achieved through a combination of Dorobantu’s natural dexterity — which is largely the byproduct of his day-job as a magician — and some tactful movie magic in post-production from visual effects supervisor Tom Turnbull and his team. But the real key to bringing Thing to life, both Dorobantu and Turnbull agreed, was the prosthetic tail-end of the hand, which perched atop Dorobantu’s wrist to complete the illusion of a detached limb.

“We call it a stump,” Dorobantu said in reference to the artificial wrist-piece “And we had four or five versions of it. Every scene had different ones.”

Depending on how Thing is positioned in a shot, variations were needed on standby. Dorobantu said it took almost three hours for each prosthetic change. “As soon as we put the stump on and did the scene, it was amazing,” Turnbull told Variety . “The transformation — you suddenly no longer saw the actor; it was completely game-changing. And that’s what really, I think, brought Thing to life.”

The idea was derived from the 1991 film adaptation “The Addams Family,” which similarly utilized a prosthetic stump to capture the severed effect. Though Turnbull theorized the decision may have just been an attempt to minimize the amount of rotoscoping and compositing work needed for the production, the result was far more visually-convincing than how Thing was originally depicted in the 1964 series, where actor Ted Cassidy’s full arm would cheaply extend out from a box.

The remainder of Dorobantu’s body was painted out in post-production with the help of a full-body blue screen suit that the actor wore in all scenes.

“The blue suit really helped me a lot — not only the VFX guys — because when I was looking at my hand, I was ignoring everything that was blue — so, the rest of my body — and I was trying to channel all of my energy and thoughts into my hand,” Dorobantu explained.

Dorobantu was instead able to focus on reacting to co-star Jenna Ortega , who plays the titular character Wednesday. The VFX team surrounded the set with monitors so Dorobantu can view his performance from all angles without having to stare directly at his hand and disrupt the natural flow of the scene — which he said happened on more than one occasion during scenes where he had to crawl around Ortega.

“We had some moments when I was laughing so hard that we had to retake the scene, like five times or six times,” Dorobantu said.

Operating without any formal choreography, around half of Dorobantu’s movement in the series was entirely improvised, though he clarified the character had moments of actual dialogue that were incorporated into the script as well.

“Yes, Thing had lines, and they were not just emojis,” Dorobantu said. “We were trying to find ways through body language, but we didn’t have a body. We tried to find ways to use the ASL alphabet, we tried to find ways to use some signs that scuba divers or military people use — we just made a whole burrito of these things.”

Turnbull was in the casting room when Dorobantu auditioned for the series, “which is not something I would normally do,” he said. Despite Dorobantu’s former acting credits being limited to the realm of children’s theater, the 25-year-old illusionist scored his first major acting debut on the production after impressing Burton and Turnbull with his physicality and capacity for misdirection.

“I knew that Victor’s success was going to be our success, and you know, that’s kind of what it turned out to be,” Turnbull said. “Honestly, if I was a 25-year-old actor being put in front of Tim Burton and Jenna Ortega and being asked to perform, I would probably have melted down. But Victor, he got in there, and he did it.”

That pressure was mounted by the fact that Burton, best known for directing hits from 1990’s “Edward Scissorhands” to the 2019 live-action “Dumbo” revival, had an unwavering vision for what Thing should look and act like. In the corner of his initial sketch of the character, the director scribed song references like “Goodbye, Eddie” and “I Am a Rock” as proof of concept.

“Well, you did it Eddie / And though it’s hard to applaud suicide / You gave all you could give,” lead vocalist Archie Hahn sings in one alluded track, “Goodbye Eddie, Goodbye,” from the 1974 film “Phantom of the Paradise.” The macabre lyricism is jarring atop a 50s-inspired backbeat, but Turnbull said the reference was “strangely clear and concise.”

“My very first phone call with Tim was where we laid the ground rules,” Turnbull says. “He was very much of the mind that we should do Thing as an actor performing on set, and that that was pretty much non-negotiable. But that was fine by me because that is exactly the way I wanted to do it.”

Elaborate blocking and lighting were required so Dorobantu’s shadow did not appear in any of the coverage, indicating the presence of a full body attached to the severed hand. Specialty props were even constructed for the performer to stick his hand through while remaining concealed from the camera’s view.

But in spite of the extensive accommodations that were necessitated, minor computer-generated enhancements were still implemented in many of the scenes featuring Thing throughout the series — primarily to maintain the illusion of the disembodied hand being gravitationally grounded to the surfaces it moves on.

The results speak for themselves, as “Wednesday” has quickly been dubbed one of Netflix’s most popular series of all time and Thing is renewed in the cultural zeitgeist as a fan-favorite character.

“(‘Wednesday’) made me fall in love with this industry, and I don’t know, I’m dreaming of having a role with my whole body, I guess,” Dorobantu said through laughter. “If the hand can do that, imagine the whole body.”

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Final Golden Globes Nominations Predictions: Austin Butler, Harry Styles and ‘RRR’ Among Expected Nominees

The Golden Globes continue its march to possible redemption, with approximately 300 members, many of which are new. Recognizing both film and television, the nominees will be announced on Monday, Dec. 12 with expected names and titles such as Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” with Austin Butler, Netflix’s “Glass Onion” with Daniel Craig and Joseph Kosinski’s “Top Gun: Maverick” with Tom Cruise. Anticipated to have a strong showing is the Irish dramedy “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which is forecast to nab a leading six-nod tally including best picture (comedy) and three for its actors Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Kerry Condon, with a...
Variety

‘The Dark Tower’ TV Series in the Works From ‘The Haunting’ Creator Mike Flanagan

“The Haunting of Hill House” and “Midnight Mass” creator Mike Flanagan and his producing partner Trevor Macy have acquired the rights to adapt Stephen King’s “The Dark Tower” into a TV series. Flanagan and Macy revealed the news Thursday in an interview with Deadline, which dove more into the pair’s recent decision to move their Intrepid Pictures’ overall deal from Netflix to Amazon. “Predating our deal with Amazon, we acquired the rights to ‘The Dark Tower,’ which if you know anything about me, you know it has been my Holy Grail of a project for most of my life,” Flanagan said. “We actually...
Variety

Raven-Symoné and LeVar Burton Urge ‘Thought-Provoking’ Children’s Shows at Variety’s Family Entertainment Awards: ‘They Can Handle It’

“Raven’s Home” star Raven-Symoné, “Reading Rainbow” host LeVar Burton and the creators of “Cobra Kai” were among a star-studded list of honorees at Variety’s first-ever Family Entertainment Awards, presented by Kidoodle. Both Raven-Symoné and Burton received the storytelling visionary award for their respective long-time contributions to kids’ programming, and their acceptance speeches were tethered by an emphasis on the continued need for children’s content that stimulates thoughtful conversation. “Kids are the smartest people I know,” Raven-Symoné told audience members last night at The West Hollywood Edition. “The family space and the kids’ space is worthy of bold, thought-provoking content. They can...
ComicBook

Anna Kendrick Stars in Trailer for New Horror Movie Alice, Darling

Actor Anna Kendrick has starred in a diverse array of projects over the years, which includes dabbling in the world of thrillers, with the upcoming film Alice, Darling seeing her take on the role of a woman pushed to the edge and deciding to fight back against her tormenter. The film has earned a trailer and, while much of it appears to highlight the disturbing dynamic of a controlling romantic partner and the potential repercussions of such a situation, the later moments showcase the intensity of what could happen when a victim takes a stand against such manipulation. Check out the trailer for Alice, Darling below before the film lands in select theaters on December 30th and opens wide on January 20, 2023.
Deadline

‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Reveals Harrison Ford Was “De-Aged” To Look Like In The Original Trilogy

When moviegoers head to theaters to experience Indiana Jones 5, they will see a “de-aged” Harrison Ford, according to director James Mangold. The fifth installment of the untitled film has an opening sequence that will take place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire. “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as...
msn.com

Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon

Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
Variety

June Blair, ‘Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet’ Actress, Dies at 90

June Blair, a film and television actress through the 1950’s and ’60s that featured on “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet” as the wife to her real-life husband David Nelson, died in Sherman Oaks on Monday. She was 90 years old. Blair’s death was confirmed through a tribute post on Facebook by her niece, Tracy Kristine Nelson. Blair’s most prominent role came on the ’60s sitcom “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet,” though it arrived after she had already made her debut on the series as other characters. During the show’s tenth season, Blair was reintroduced as Mrs. June Nelson, the wife...
CALIFORNIA STATE
murphysmultiverse.com

James Cameron Says ‘Avatar 4’ Is So Nuts It Made the Studio Say the F-Word

Avatar: The Way of Water is so close to theatrical release, audiences can almost taste it. When it finally drops, it will only be the second film in the Avatar franchise, but director James Cameron has much bigger plans than just two movies. The Hollywood legend has infamously spent the last decade of his career developing multiple sequels to his 2009 megahit, with the third entry reportedly already done with the filming process. Not to be contained, Cameron has stated he has outlines for an overall Avatar story that lasts up to seven or eight films, though whether or not he winds up helming all of them remains to be seen. Either way, in a recent interview with Collider, the creative made a big promise that each sequel will only be more insane than the last.
Variety

Michelle Yeoh Nearly Quit ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Over Character’s Name: If It Doesn’t Change, ‘I’m Not Coming In’

Michelle Yeoh is a near lock to land an Oscar nomination for best actress thanks to her acclaimed performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” but it’s a role she nearly walked away from all due to her character’s name. Speaking to Cate Blanchett as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, Yeoh revealed that her character’s original name in the script was Michelle Wang. “Everything Everywhere,” directed by Daniels, casts Yeoh as a dissatisfied laundromat owner who becomes a multiverse warrior. “This is like a roller coaster, right?” Yeoh told Blanchett. “Put away your phones, put on your safety...
Collider

‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die

In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
HAWAII STATE
Variety

James Gunn Sounds Off on DC Films’ Future: ‘We’re Not Going to Make Every Single Person Happy’

Filmmaker James Gunn has made his first lengthy public statement about the future of DC Studios after he and producer Peter Safran took the reins of the Warner Bros. Discovery division in October. “Peter and I chose to helm DC Studios knowing we were coming into a fractious environment, both in the stories being told and in the audience itself and there would be an unavoidable transitional period as we moved into telling a cohesive story across film, TV, animation and gaming,” Gunn tweeted Thursday. “But, in the end, the drawbacks of that transitional period were dwarfed by the creative possibilities...
Variety

Helen Slayton-Hughes, ‘Parks and Recreation’ Actor, Dies at 92

Helen Slayton-Hughes, best known for playing Ethel Beavers on “Parks and Recreation,” has died. She was 92. Her family confirmed the news on Facebook, writing, “Helen passed away last night. Her pain has ended but her fierce spirit lives on. Thank you for the love and support of her and her work.” A video montage posted to the actor’s account reads, “To our beloved Helen… you always made us laugh. Thank you for the love and laughter. You inspired us all by living your dream until the end. Rest now, our sweet Helen. We know the laughter will continue wherever you are.” The...
Variety

‘Armageddon’: Tough Truth in Tender, Funny Film

James Gray’s “Armageddon Time” is a personal look at his upbringing in Flushing, N.Y., around 1980. Awards voters might assume it’s an affectionate remembrance about growing up. They would be wrong. “I never saw this as a coming-of-age story,” he tells Variety. “I saw it as a moment in time of people trapped within a system.” Aside from the personal story, the movie is a subtle study of how American economy and politics changed. And Gray offers some insights rarely portrayed in films. If this sounds like heavy going, filmmaker Gray — no relation, BTW — made sure it’s entertaining: “It’s not...
Variety

Jackie Chan Says ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is in the Works, Recalls Fight With Bruce Lee: ‘I Wanted Him to Hit Me Again’

Jackie Chan revealed he is in talks for a “Rush Hour 4.” The legendary martial arts star made the announcement at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where he spoke about his upcoming projects and 60-year film career in front of a a crowd of adoring fans who regularly interrupted the talks to shout out questions, congratulate him on his honorary Oscar and ask him to sing. (He was happy to oblige with a quick burst of “I Can’t Help Falling in Love With You,” explaining that he learned to sing so that he’d be able to...
Variety

Netflix’s ‘Harry & Meghan’ Rehashes the Royal-Family Drama, One More Time: TV Review

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have shocked the world multiple times over — first, with their 2020 exit from the United Kingdom and their lives as working royals, and then, in 2021, with their interview with Oprah Winfrey. In its moment, that interview was a triumph of narrative control. But with today’s release of the first three episodes of their Netflix documentary series, “Harry & Meghan,” the Sussexes surprise us yet again, with just how narrow their vision of their fame is, how pinched and unimaginative their presence on the world stage has become. They may have shed...
Variety

‘My Rage Was Dealt With Via My Cinema’: Filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania Speaks About Her Work, Influences

“I started off very passionate about writing. When I was young, I thought that I would become a writer. I never, never thought of myself as a person who would be working in the film industry,” Tunisian filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania, whose “The Man Who Sold His Skin” was nominated for the Best International Feature Film Oscar in 2021, said during her “In Conversation” talk at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. “But I discovered that I didn’t have a sophisticated use of language. The most appropriate language to me was visual rather than written.” Hania recounted how...
Variety

‘Wednesday’ Music Supervisors on Why the Cramps’ ‘Goo Goo Muck’ Was Perfect for Jenna Ortega’s Viral Dance Scene

In the weeks since its premiere, “Wednesday” — from co-creators Alfred Gough, Miles Millar, and executive producer Tim Burton — has become Netflix’s third most popular English-language series. Titular star Jenna Ortega’s self-choreographed dance sequence to the Cramps’ 1981 single “Goo Goo Muck” has also won its spooky victories. Ortega’s gothic dance scene has gone viral on social media platforms like TikTok with imitators in braided pigtails. A fan-made TikTok video dance to Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” has resulted in Gaga’s 2011 song jumping up the music streaming charts, and “Goo Goo Muck” has seen an increase in its Spotify...
Variety

Variety

92K+
Followers
65K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy