This is a very big matchup this Sunday in Orchard Park between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. The Jets upset the Bills at home back in early November 20-17. It will be a tall order for them to win on the road. However, the Bills are without Von Miller for the rest of the season. The Bills are 1-2 in the division this season so far while the Jets are 2-2. Something will give on Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium. Here is my quick take on this from The Times Union:

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO