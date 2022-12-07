Read full article on original website
Bills vs. Jets: Thursday injury reports
WR Corey Davis (illness) OL George Fant (illness/knee) OL Duane Brown (shoulder) CB Ashyn Davis (hamstring) Notes: The Jets placed OL Max Mitchell on the non-football injury list and Fant is expected to start vs. the Bills. … RB Michael Carter did not play last week but is no longer listed on the Jets’ injury report. … Davis, Fant, Reed were upgraded from DNP to limited on Thursday.
Tennessee Titans rule 6 starters out vs Jacksonville Jaguars, Jeffery Simmons questionable
The Tennessee Titans have ruled six starters out or Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, four of which are key defensive contributors. The Titans (7-5) host the Jaguars (4-8) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). Starting cornerbacks Kristian Fulton and Tre Avery both will not play. Defensive lineman Denico Autry and inside linebacker David Long are also ruled out, as are wide receivers Treylon Burks and C.J. Board. In addition to playing receiver, Board has been the Titans' return specialist.
Detroit Lions' Ben Johnson pining for more big plays; Romeo Okwara readies for debut
The Detroit Lions grinded out four drives of 10 or more plays in last week's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. But as gratifying as it was to dominate the time of possession, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said he prefers a more quick-strike attack. "I love explosive plays," Johnson said...
Will The New York Jets Beat The Buffalo Bills Again On Sunday?
This is a very big matchup this Sunday in Orchard Park between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. The Jets upset the Bills at home back in early November 20-17. It will be a tall order for them to win on the road. However, the Bills are without Von Miller for the rest of the season. The Bills are 1-2 in the division this season so far while the Jets are 2-2. Something will give on Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium. Here is my quick take on this from The Times Union:
Jets vs. Bills final injury report: Micheal Clemons (questionable) only player with game designation
As far as active players go, the Jets’ final injury report is about as clean as it can be, especially for Week 14. The Jets only gave one player a game designation for Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. In fact, only one player even remained on the injury report after Friday’s practice. That player was Micheal Clemons, who wound up missing all week of practice with the flu. He is listed as questionable for Sunday.
Giants draft bust ‘on the border’ of suiting up Sunday
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid updated the status of the former New York Giants wide receiver on Friday. Per Pro Football Talk:. “He got out and he worked, did some good things, moved around pretty good,” Reid said in his Friday press conference, via KMBC 9. “Didn’t give him a full load, but he went out and moved around. We’ll see. It’ll be — he would be one that’s right there on the border of playing, not playing.”
NFL Week 14 picks: New York Jets-Buffalo Bills predictions | Will Robert Saleh’s team take huge step?
In January, when the Jets ended their first season under coach Robert Saleh with a brutal 27-10 loss to the Bills, it would have been hard to imagine the scene that will play out this weekend between these division rivals. Eleven months ago, Saleh walked into the postgame news conference...
Bill Belichick is highest paid coach in America; here’s what he reportedly makes
FOXBOROUGH – NFL coaching salaries are usually hidden from the public. Unlike players’ salaries, coaching contracts aren’t easily accessible. Although we’ve rarely heard about Bill Belichick’s salary, the rumor was that the Patriots coach was the highest paid head coach in the NFL. It turns...
Bills vs. Jets: 3 key matchups in Week 14
The Buffalo Bills will host the New York Jets in their upcoming Week 14 game. Even with it being an AFC East showdown, it will still be the games, within the game, that will make all the difference. Here are three key matchups to watch during Sunday’s Bills-Jets clash:
CBS Sports
Prisco's Week 14 NFL picks: Brock Purdy's 49ers beat Brady's Bucs; Bills blast Jets; Chargers upset Dolphins
Who says 13 is an unlucky number? Week 13 sure wasn't unlucky for me. It wasn't quite the triple-crown hit I wanted, but it was close. I went 10-5 in my ATS expert picks, 11-3-1 straight up and 3-3 with my best bets as part of the Pick Six podcast. That improves my records to 92-95-8 ATS, 111-77-1 straight up and 44-30-3 with my best bets.
