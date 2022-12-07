ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills vs. Jets: Thursday injury reports

WR Corey Davis (illness) OL George Fant (illness/knee) OL Duane Brown (shoulder) CB Ashyn Davis (hamstring) Notes: The Jets placed OL Max Mitchell on the non-football injury list and Fant is expected to start vs. the Bills. … RB Michael Carter did not play last week but is no longer listed on the Jets’ injury report. … Davis, Fant, Reed were upgraded from DNP to limited on Thursday.
BUFFALO, NY
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans rule 6 starters out vs Jacksonville Jaguars, Jeffery Simmons questionable

The Tennessee Titans have ruled six starters out or Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, four of which are key defensive contributors. The Titans (7-5) host the Jaguars (4-8) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). Starting cornerbacks Kristian Fulton and Tre Avery both will not play. Defensive lineman Denico Autry and inside linebacker David Long are also ruled out, as are wide receivers Treylon Burks and C.J. Board. In addition to playing receiver, Board has been the Titans' return specialist.
NASHVILLE, TN
104.5 The Team

Will The New York Jets Beat The Buffalo Bills Again On Sunday?

This is a very big matchup this Sunday in Orchard Park between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. The Jets upset the Bills at home back in early November 20-17. It will be a tall order for them to win on the road. However, the Bills are without Von Miller for the rest of the season. The Bills are 1-2 in the division this season so far while the Jets are 2-2. Something will give on Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium. Here is my quick take on this from The Times Union:
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets vs. Bills final injury report: Micheal Clemons (questionable) only player with game designation

As far as active players go, the Jets’ final injury report is about as clean as it can be, especially for Week 14. The Jets only gave one player a game designation for Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. In fact, only one player even remained on the injury report after Friday’s practice. That player was Micheal Clemons, who wound up missing all week of practice with the flu. He is listed as questionable for Sunday.
Giants draft bust ‘on the border’ of suiting up Sunday

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid updated the status of the former New York Giants wide receiver on Friday. Per Pro Football Talk:. “He got out and he worked, did some good things, moved around pretty good,” Reid said in his Friday press conference, via KMBC 9. “Didn’t give him a full load, but he went out and moved around. We’ll see. It’ll be — he would be one that’s right there on the border of playing, not playing.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
