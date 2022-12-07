Read full article on original website
North Carolina Teen Jumps Out of Moving Car After Suspicions Rise Regarding Her Lyft DriverKim JosephRaleigh, NC
A substitute teacher in Wake County arrested for taking indecent liberties with studentsEdy ZooWake County, NC
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
Black Bears Have Been Spotted in Cary - Here’s What To Do if You Encounter OneJames TulianoCary, NC
4 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Soak It In: UNC Teammates Drench Jalen Washington After Freshman’s Debut
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Jalen Washington pulled at his wet No. 13 jersey to show just how soaked it was after North Carolina’s 75-59 victory over visiting Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon. “They threw a bunch of water on me,” the freshman forward said, wearing a wide smile....
Armando Bacot ties UNC basketball rebounding record
With his double-digit rebounding performance against Georgia Tech, Armando Bacot tied a UNC basketball program rebounding record. After a one-game absence, Armando Bacot returned to the court in a big way on Saturday afternoon. The UNC basketball star big man recorded yet another double-double, as he scored 21 points and...
Armando Bacot Could Play Saturday for UNC; Updates on Jalen Washington, D'Marco Dunn
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina senior Armando Bacot has a chance to play Saturday vs. Georgia Tech, UNC head coach Hubert Davis told reporters during a press conference on Friday afternoon in the Smith Center. Bacot, the ACC's Preseason Player of the Year, missed the Virginia Tech game with a bruised right shoulder, suffered in the first half vs. Indiana. The 6-foot-11 big man played through the injury at Indiana with tape on his shoulder, but was in visible pain.
Bowl game info, schedule for NCCU, Duke, UNC, NC State and
Four Triangle college football teams are going bowling this year. Here's who and when they'll play.
North Carolina QB Jacolby Criswell transferring to Arkansas
Former North Carolina quarterback Jacolby Criswell announced Saturday that he will transfer back home to Arkansas to play for the Razorbacks. A native of Morrilton, Criswell was Rivals' No. 2 player in the state of Arkansas coming out of the 2019 class. He chose the Tar Heels over Arkansas during his recruiting process after Mack Brown made Criswell more of a priority than former Head Hog Chad Morris.
Duke puts away Maryland Eastern-Shore 82-55 in final nonconference game of 2022
In a surprise announcement prior to Saturday afternoon's game, the Duke Basketball program announced that junior captain Jeremy Roach would miss the game due to a lingering toe injury that the point guard has been playing through for the past couple of weeks. After a busy November and first part of December that saw the Blue Devils play eleven games in 30 days, head coach Jon Scheyer used a two week stretch between games to get valuable rest and recovery for the three-year letter-winner. In his place, freshman Dariq Whitehead made his first start of the season as he joined with the four other starting freshmen - Tyrese Proctor, Mark Mitchell, Kyle Filipowski, and Dereck Lively. The opponent, Maryland Eastern-Shore, is the lowest-ranked foe remaining on the schedule according to KenPom.com, coming in at No. 316.
Boston College becomes first to offer Rolesville sophomore RB De'Von Thomas
Rolesville, N.C. — Rolesville High School sophomore running back De'Von Thomas received his first Division I offer on Friday. Thomas announced on Twitter that Boston College became the first Division I program to extend a scholarship offer to him. As a sophomore, Thomas rushed for 1,086 yards and 12...
Tale of the tape and how to watch East Lincoln vs. Northern Nash in state championship
The East Lincoln Mustangs will take on the Northern Nash Knights Saturday night for the 3A football state championship. Here is a breakdown of the two programs. David Lubowicz, 7th year Head coach Andrew Farris, 5th year. Tyler Mizzell; QB, No. 1 Best Off. player Keno Jones; QB, No. 5.
Former BYU OC Robert Anae Is Reportedly Moving To Another ACC School
SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU offensive coordinator Robert Anae is reportedly on the move again. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Thursday that the well-traveled Anae is leaving Syracuse for the offensive coordinator job at NC State. Anae replaces Tim Beck, who left Raleigh, North Carolina, to take...
Duke basketball threatening program record on defense
If the season ended today, the Blue Devils would own a program record (since 1951) with the 59.0 points per game they've allowed thus far. Perhaps it's no coincidence that opponents' two lowest averages, 61.0 points in 2009-10 and 62.0 points in 2006-07, came against Duke basketball squads with Jon Scheyer in the backcourt.
Duke Enshrines Eight into Hall of Fame
Duke University inducted eight new members into the school's Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday evening at a ceremony at the Washington Duke Inn. The Class of 2022 features three former National Player of the Year selections in Beard, Blumenherst and Curtis along with ACC Players of the Year Cassese and Dilweg, NCAA Champion and two-time Olympic medalist Boozer, four-time national coach of the year Goestenkors and Silar, who spent 40 years at Duke as both a coach and administrator.
A Nice Idea To Honor Former Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski
Well this seems like a good idea: Duke is asking for support to rename a stretch of Highway 751 Coach K Highway. If you don’t know, 751 runs through Duke Forest and near the athletic complex on campus. Currently it’s called Cameron Boulevard, which makes sense, but given the monumental achievements of Mike Krzyzewski at Duke, naming it for him seems like the right thing to do.
Three-star UNC commit has monster game in Georgia state title
2023 UNC commit Ty Adams showed every bit of why he's considered an athlete in his final high school game. In Georgia's Class A Division 1 championship game between Adams' school Swainsboro and Prince Avenue, the three-star recruit rushed for 259 yards and four touchdowns in a 52-34 loss. Adams...
Duke basketball: Slight change to upcoming Blue Devil schedule
After playing 11 games across the first 30 days of the 2022-23 Duke basketball season, the No. 15 Blue Devils (9-2, 1-0 ACC) have only three contests on tap between now and the end of the month. The program announced Wednesday that the last of those 2022 outings has a...
Raleigh, December 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Duke asks Durham City Council to rename portion of NC 751 to ‘Coach K Highway’
In a resolution to Durham City Council, Duke University has asked that a portion of N.C. Highway 751 be renamed in honor of Mike Krzyzewski, former head men’s basketball coach. The three-mile portion that the University would like to rename is between Duke University Road and Kerley Road. The...
NC State student named to Forbes 30 under 30 list
RALEIGH, N.C. — A NC State University student is one of this year’s honorees for the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2023. Ritika Shamdasani is a student with the NC State College of Textiles. She shares the honor with her older sister, Niki. The two are co-founders...
Foreclosures surge 187% in Durham, 33% in Raleigh – is worst over?
RALEIGH – Some cracks are appearing in North Carolina’s housing markets as a new report shows that foreclosures have risen by nearly 60% compared to a year ago. The Triangle’s not immune with the number of cases increasing in both markets. The latest foreclosure data from ATTOM...
NC Central grads prepare for job market in uncertain economy
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A fresh crop of college graduates are ready to take on the real world. As North Carolina Central University students walked the stage Saturday morning, they were walking into uncertain futures in an uncertain economy. “It’s a surreal moment,” said winter 2022 graduate, Tyler Fisher....
4 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
