Raleigh, NC

FanSided

Armando Bacot ties UNC basketball rebounding record

With his double-digit rebounding performance against Georgia Tech, Armando Bacot tied a UNC basketball program rebounding record. After a one-game absence, Armando Bacot returned to the court in a big way on Saturday afternoon. The UNC basketball star big man recorded yet another double-double, as he scored 21 points and...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Armando Bacot Could Play Saturday for UNC; Updates on Jalen Washington, D'Marco Dunn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina senior Armando Bacot has a chance to play Saturday vs. Georgia Tech, UNC head coach Hubert Davis told reporters during a press conference on Friday afternoon in the Smith Center. Bacot, the ACC's Preseason Player of the Year, missed the Virginia Tech game with a bruised right shoulder, suffered in the first half vs. Indiana. The 6-foot-11 big man played through the injury at Indiana with tape on his shoulder, but was in visible pain.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Scarlet Nation

North Carolina QB Jacolby Criswell transferring to Arkansas

Former North Carolina quarterback Jacolby Criswell announced Saturday that he will transfer back home to Arkansas to play for the Razorbacks. A native of Morrilton, Criswell was Rivals' No. 2 player in the state of Arkansas coming out of the 2019 class. He chose the Tar Heels over Arkansas during his recruiting process after Mack Brown made Criswell more of a priority than former Head Hog Chad Morris.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Duke puts away Maryland Eastern-Shore 82-55 in final nonconference game of 2022

In a surprise announcement prior to Saturday afternoon's game, the Duke Basketball program announced that junior captain Jeremy Roach would miss the game due to a lingering toe injury that the point guard has been playing through for the past couple of weeks. After a busy November and first part of December that saw the Blue Devils play eleven games in 30 days, head coach Jon Scheyer used a two week stretch between games to get valuable rest and recovery for the three-year letter-winner. In his place, freshman Dariq Whitehead made his first start of the season as he joined with the four other starting freshmen - Tyrese Proctor, Mark Mitchell, Kyle Filipowski, and Dereck Lively. The opponent, Maryland Eastern-Shore, is the lowest-ranked foe remaining on the schedule according to KenPom.com, coming in at No. 316.
DURHAM, NC
kslsports.com

Former BYU OC Robert Anae Is Reportedly Moving To Another ACC School

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU offensive coordinator Robert Anae is reportedly on the move again. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Thursday that the well-traveled Anae is leaving Syracuse for the offensive coordinator job at NC State. Anae replaces Tim Beck, who left Raleigh, North Carolina, to take...
PROVO, UT
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball threatening program record on defense

If the season ended today, the Blue Devils would own a program record (since 1951) with the 59.0 points per game they've allowed thus far. Perhaps it's no coincidence that opponents' two lowest averages, 61.0 points in 2009-10 and 62.0 points in 2006-07, came against Duke basketball squads with Jon Scheyer in the backcourt.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke Enshrines Eight into Hall of Fame

Duke University inducted eight new members into the school's Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday evening at a ceremony at the Washington Duke Inn. The Class of 2022 features three former National Player of the Year selections in Beard, Blumenherst and Curtis along with ACC Players of the Year Cassese and Dilweg, NCAA Champion and two-time Olympic medalist Boozer, four-time national coach of the year Goestenkors and Silar, who spent 40 years at Duke as both a coach and administrator.
DURHAM, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

A Nice Idea To Honor Former Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski

Well this seems like a good idea: Duke is asking for support to rename a stretch of Highway 751 Coach K Highway. If you don’t know, 751 runs through Duke Forest and near the athletic complex on campus. Currently it’s called Cameron Boulevard, which makes sense, but given the monumental achievements of Mike Krzyzewski at Duke, naming it for him seems like the right thing to do.
DURHAM, NC
High School Football PRO

Raleigh, December 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

NC State student named to Forbes 30 under 30 list

RALEIGH, N.C. — A NC State University student is one of this year’s honorees for the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2023. Ritika Shamdasani is a student with the NC State College of Textiles. She shares the honor with her older sister, Niki. The two are co-founders...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

NC Central grads prepare for job market in uncertain economy

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A fresh crop of college graduates are ready to take on the real world. As North Carolina Central University students walked the stage Saturday morning, they were walking into uncertain futures in an uncertain economy. “It’s a surreal moment,” said winter 2022 graduate, Tyler Fisher....
DURHAM, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

247Sports

