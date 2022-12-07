ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flo Milli Partners With Cheetos And Rock The Bells To Make Custom Kicks

By DeMicia Inman
Flo Milli , Cheetos, and Rock The Bells hosted the Yacht Beats and Art party during 2022’s Miami Art Basel to combine the love of music, art, and sneaker culture. The event invited guests to a multilevel yacht for good music, small bites, art activations and more.

During the day-long affair, the Alabama-bred rapper and sneaker designer Whitney House of The Creative Era revealed their custom Cheetos Sneaker collaboration.

“My favorite part was collaborating with another Black artist. I felt like we had…not the same story, but we are similar in certain ways. It was so cool to collaborate with her [House],” the 22-year-old shared with VIBE after she took the stage.

“Also, getting back to something that I used to love doing as a kid,” Flo Milli continued. “Drawing [and] sketching, that was my thing. It brought me nostalgia and I think that was cool. I saw someone draw a painting of me, I love it and I can’t wait to put it up. Everything about this was awesome.”

Flo Milli performs at “Yachts Beats and Art” event in Miami on Friday December 2 featuring an exclusive Cheetos-inspired sneaker collection designed by emerging designer Whitney House of The Creative Era.
Before Flo Milli performed two of her fan-favorite tracks for the lively crowd, the energy was boosted by spirits and snacks. With seven bars on board, there was also a custom cocktail menu featuring drinks inspired by all collaborators.

Notable attendees included celebrity stylist Misa Hylton , who collaborated with her mentee and Flo Milli’s stylist Jenna Tyson on a custom Cheetos-inspired look. Trinidad James, of “All Gold Everything” fame also showed up in support of the “Conceited” rapper .

Variations of Cheetos chips were available to consume from displays across the ship. Trays of sliders and more were accented with Cheeto dust and served under the Florida sun as partygoers danced.

Jenna Tyson, Flo Milli and Misa Hylton at Cheetos and Rock The Bells hosted “Yachts Beats and Art” event during Miami Art Basel on December 02, 2022”

As hundreds waited in what seemed like a never-ending line, those who managed to secure their entry danced to the mixes of Nyla Simone, Sachi Sounds, and legendary DJ and producer Mannie Fresh.

“It’s always a good vibe. Miami is always a good vibe,” said Fresh, a New Orleans native , to Rock The Bells ahead of the event. “It’s one of them towns—I love the people, the culture and everything that goes with it. I love the people in Miami. Everybody is cool under the cover of art and music, the way it goes together—and culture. It’s definitely a good time every time I do it.”

DJ Mannie Fresh performing at Cheetos and Rock The Bells hosted “Yachts Beats and Art” event during Miami Art Basel on December 02, 2022.

While the Seafair yacht did not leave the dock for the event, though it set the tone for the upcoming first ever Hip-Hop cruise set for November 2023 powered by SiriusXM/LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells. The event will serve as a celebration for the genre’s 50th anniversary.

Watch Flo Milli and Whitney House take the creative journey to designing the custom Cheetos sneakers below.

Initially rumored in mid-March, the Air Jordan 13 in “Black” and “University Blue” has finally emerged via official images ahead of its December 23rd launch. Set to drop for adults and kids, the unreleased pair maintains a color-blocking with which the silhouette debuted 25 years ago. Leather and mesh construction comes together across most of the upper, but panels along the profiles and at the medial collar deviate in both color scheme and material, introducing a vibrant blue suede into the mix. Jumpman logos on the top of the tongue also sport the University of North Carolina Tar Heel-appropriate hue, adding yet anther tally to the roster of Air Jordan releases that’ve borrowed the tone since Michael Jordan signed to NIKE, Inc. in 1984. The panther eye-inspired accents at the lateral heel maintains its standard holographic finish, while sole units underfoot round out the look in the titular “Black” and “University Blue” colors.
