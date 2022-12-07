ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rebel Wilson Shines in Crystal-Trimmed Dress & Metallic Platforms at ACCTA Awards

By Aaron Royce
 3 days ago
Rebel Wilson was sharply dressed for the Australian Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (ACCTA) Awards in Sydney tonight.

The “Pitch Perfect” star posed at the Hordern for the occasion, wearing a sharp black dress. Her ensemble included a maxi-length skirt with off-the-shoulder sleeves, creating a streamlined silhouette. Wilson’s attire was glamorously accented by thin crossed halter straps, trimmed in sparkling crystals for added shine within a keyhole shape. A thin bracelet and several rings smoothly completed her outfit.

When it came to footwear, Wilson’s ensemble was streamlined with a set of metallic platform sandals. Her style, though mostly hidden beneath her gown’s long hemline, appeared to feature shiny metallic leather uppers with thick platform soles, covered in allover reptilian embossments. It’s likely the set was complete with strappy uppers and stiletto or block heels totaling 3 to 4 inches in height, supporting her with a sturdy height boost throughout the evening.

When it comes to shoes, Wilson favors sharp styles in neutral tones. The “Isn’t It Romantic” star can be spotted on the red carpet in pointed-toe pumps by Casadei, Givenchy and Rupert Sanderson. However, she also favors affordable heels from labels like Aldo. Wilson is also a fan of pointed-toe flats and loafers when off-duty. For workouts, she often wears colorful or neutral sneakers by Nike and Adidas. Aside from wearing sharp shoes, Wilson launched a collaboration with plus-size brand Angels in 2017 and previously released her own budget-friendly shoe line.

