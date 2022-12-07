ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Norman Pattiz, media entrepreneur who founded radio network Westwood One, dies at 79

By Stephen Battaglio
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10cP0D_0jayZ2Tu00

Norman Pattiz, a media entrepreneur who created the Westwood One radio network that brought rock concerts and personalities such as Larry King and Casey Kasem to millions of listeners, has died at 79.

Pattiz's death was confirmed by Westwood One, now owned by Cumulus Media. The company did not disclose the cause of death.

“With Norm Pattiz’s passing, we have lost a true media visionary,” said Suzanne Grimes, president of Westwood One and executive vice president for Cumulus. “He founded Westwood One, which grew to become the largest radio network in the United States and one of the top media companies in the world. His legacy lives on in all of us at Westwood One.”

The Los Angeles Lakers paid tribute Tuesday to Pattiz, a courtside regular at the NBA team's games at the Forum and Crypto.com Arena (formerly known as the Staples Center).

"Norm Pattiz and his rolled-up game program were fixtures at Lakers home games for decades," the team said on its Facebook page. "We will always treasure his spirit for the game and love for the team. He will be missed."

An alumnus of Alexander Hamilton High School in Los Angeles, Pattiz was a TV advertising sales executive who went out on his own in the mid-1970s to form Westwood One, which distributed programs to radio stations across the country that carried national commercials.

At the time, radio networks were largely providers of newscasts and sports events. Pattiz developed and sold programs that reached pop music consuming young listeners on a national scale.

After succeeding with a Motown special, Westwood One launched several series, including "Dr. Demento," the novelty record show hosted by Barry Hansen , and "Off the Record," a contemporary music interview program hosted by Mary Turner, a disc jockey at Los Angeles outlet KMET who became Pattiz's wife. The company sold recorded rock concerts to stations as well.

Westwood One grew rapidly and went public in the 1980s. The company acquired the Mutual Broadcasting System, which carried Larry King's syndicated talk radio program. Pattiz also bought the NBC Radio Network from NBC's owner at the time, General Electric.

Pattiz scored a major coup in 1988 by luring "American Top 40" host Casey Kasem away from ABC Radio to join Westwood One as host of a new music countdown show. The company eventually gained the rights to "American Top 40" as well.

The deals made Westwood One the largest supplier of radio programming in the country.

Pattiz also acquired radio stations, including Los Angeles soft rock outlet KIQQ, which was renamed KQLZ and became Pirate Radio, a hard rock format that surged in the ratings in 1989.

After being a favorite on Wall Street, Westwood One's stock slumped and the company became highly leveraged. In 1994, Infinity Broadcasting purchased a major stake in Westwood One and took over its management. Pattiz remained its public face.

Pattiz left Westwood One in 2010 after it was taken over by Cumulus Media.

He launched a new company in 2013, PodcastOne, making him an early player in the then-emerging on-demand audio format. Comedian Adam Corolla's podcast was among the company's program offerings.

Pattiz also served as a University of California Regent for 16 years, He stepped down at the end of 2017 following a controversy over crude sexist remarks he made to Heather McDonald, a Los Angeles comedian, while she was recording a bra commercial for her podcast.

He apologized and also took sexual harassment prevention training.

Pattiz was a friend of former President Clinton, who appointed him to the United States Broadcasting Board of Governors. Pattiz continued in the role under former President George W. Bush's administration. The BBG oversees all U.S. nonmilitary international broadcast services.

He also served on the board of the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Breaking LIVE

Former CNN Star Anchor Dies

Former CNN sports anchor Fred Hickman, who anchored “CNN Sports Tonight” and became an “early star of CNN,” has died at 66, according to the Los Angeles Times. Hickman died this past week of liver cancer, the outlet reported late last week.
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Comedian Dies

Iconic comedian Leo Gallagher has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. Gallagher reportedly died due to organ failure, his family stated to NBC News. He had reportedly been unwell after suffering multiple heart attacks recently, passing while in hospice care in Palm Springs, California.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Former Fox News Star Calls Fired MSNBC Host "Most Racist Person" on TV

Former Fox News star anchor Megyn Kelly has called Tiffany Cross, who was fired from MSNBC earlier this month, “the most racist person in all of television.”. Kelly, who left Fox News to host a show on NBC before having the show cancelled in the middle of her contract, was speaking on her SiriusXM radio show when she called Cross, 43, racist.
Shine My Crown

Ex-MSNBC Host Sues Network After Abrupt Firing

An ex-host at MSNBC is lawyering up and ready to battle it out in the courts after she was abruptly fired from the network earlier this month, according to reports. New details have emerged about Tiffany Cross, who formerly hosted The Cross Connection between 2020-2022 and was let go after “executives at the network [were] growing concerned about the anchor’s willingness to address statements made by cable-news hosts on other networks and indulging in commentary executives felt did not meet the standards of MSNBC or NBC News,” according to Variety.
AdWeek

CBS Evening News Announces 2 Promotions, 1 Addition

We have more promotions news to report on this post-Thanksgiving Monday, and this time it’s at CBS News. Julie Morse is being promoted to senior producer of the CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell. In this role, Morse will lead the development and coordination of pieces and bookings...
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

MSNBC boss lobbied ‘The View’ hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin after Tiffany Cross firing: report

The president of MSNBC, who has come under fire from black activists in recent weeks for firing anchor Tiffany Cross, reportedly visited the set of ABC’s “The View” and personally pleaded her case to co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin. Rashida Jones, the head of the left-leaning, Comcast-owned cable news outfit, was seen on the set of the ABC television daytime talk show on Nov. 7 having accompanied her star anchor, Nicolle Wallace, who was set to be interviewed on the air, according to a report. Sources told the news site Variety that Jones personally approached both Goldberg and Hostin separately and...
FLORIDA STATE
OK! Magazine

Mario Lopez Hilariously Trolls 'GMA' Stars Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Alleged Affair: 'Yo These Two Been Wilding Out'

Yikes! Good Morning America costars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' alleged affair is not a good look for their fellow news broadcasters.Famed television host Mario Lopez dished his opinion on the dynamic duo's extramarital relationship in an Instagram Story on Monday, December 5."Yo those two been wilding out," the Access Hollywood star, 49, comically confessed to the camera, noting how the co-anchors "got pinched" from GMA3 early Monday morning.AMY ROBACH 'BLAMES' LARA SPENCER FOR HER & T.J. HOLMES' 'GMA' ABSENCE AFTER ALLEGED AFFAIR: SOURCE"Sorry for all that drama," Lopez quipped, as he informed fans he would take a further dive...
MarketRealist

Wendy Williams’ Net Worth After Talk Show Ends

As previously reported, talk show host Wendy Williams of The Wendy Williams Show health caused her to miss several months of her show. Recently, Wendy’s production company, Debmar-Mercury, announced that the show, which has been on the air for 14 years, wouldn't return for another season. Instead, Sherri Shepherd will host her own talk show in Wendy’s timeslot. So what is Williams worth?
FLORIDA STATE
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Legendary Comedian Gallagher Dead At 76

Legendary comedian Gallagher, known famously for smashing watermelons and other objects with his "Sledge-O-Matic" oversized mallet during his routine, has died at the age of 76, his longtime manager confirmed to TMZ. The comedian, born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., died from massive organ failure while under hospice care in the...
The Week

Al Franken to return to TV as Daily Show guest host for departing Trevor Noah

Former Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) will lead a suite of high-profile entertainers set to guest host Comedy Central's The Daily Show following the upcoming departure of longtime host Trevor Noah, the network announced on Tuesday. Franken, who rose to fame as an on-off writer and performer for NBC's Saturday Night Live throughout the 1980s and early 1990s, will be joined by comedy notables including Chelsea Handler, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Sarah Silverman, and Wanda Sykes, each of whom will take a turn hosting the political satire show beginning in mid-January.  On Twitter, Franken confirmed he is scheduled to host the show "for a week," and...
MINNESOTA STATE
Front Office Sports

Trae Young Purchases $20M Mansion in Southern California

Despite spending most of his time in Atlanta and Oklahoma, Hawks superstar Trae Young is rubbing shoulders with the Hollywood elite in his new residence. Young recently purchased a mansion, previously owned by former NFL star Clay Matthews, in Calabasas, California, for $20 million — the second-largest sum ever paid for a home in the Los Angeles county city.
CALABASAS, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
478K+
Followers
76K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy