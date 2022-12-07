Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball Kicks Off Unique Saturday Doubleheader Against NAIA-Member Johnson University
CHATTANOOGA --- The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team is in search of its fifth-straight win this Saturday afternoon when it hosts NAIA-member Johnson University (TN). Tip-off is set for 12 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and will be the first leg of a special doubleheader inside McKenzie Arena. It's not the...
gomocs.com
Beach Volleyball Welcomes Trio Ahead of Upcoming 2023 Season
CHATTANOOGA --- The Chattanooga Mocs beach volleyball team and head coach Darin Van Horn have added a trio of scholastic newcomers to the 2023 roster as the program puts the final touches on preparations ahead of the season's start in February. McKenna Faychak (Delray Beach, Fla. / Boca Raton HS),...
4 Tennessee Cities Are Among The Most Fun Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub found the most fun cities around the country, including four right here in Tennessee.
Tenn. private school voucher law could expand to Hamilton County
Tennessee’s private school voucher law, which now only affects districts and some students in Memphis and Nashville, would widen to include Hamilton County Schools under new legislation filed this week.Sen. Todd Gardenhire, a Chattanooga Republican, wants the legislature to expand the eligibility criteria for the education savings account program to include students in districts with at least five of the state’s lowest-performing schools, as identified in the last three “priority school”...
These Tennessee Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including several in Tennessee.
WDEF
Ringgold woman introduces “plarning” to serve community
CATOOSA COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) — This holiday season, officials in Catoosa County are asking its residents to gift them … with recycled plastic bags. Believe it or not, one woman in Ringgold has introduced a new hobby that not only helps the environment, but also the area’s homeless.
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Named Top Winter Destination For U.S. Travelers By TripAdvisor
The Chattanooga Tourism Co. is proud to announce that Chattanooga, Tennessee, was named the top trending winter destination for domestic travelers by TripAdvisor. This recognition highlights iconic locations and amenities in Chattanooga, including Lookout Mountain, Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum, Walnut Street Bridge, Chattanooga Tourism Co.’s Holiday Trail of Lights, and a TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award winner, The Edwin Hotel.
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Chattanooga, Tennessee
Chattanooga is tucked in the shadow of Lookout Mountain. The Tennessee River runs through this city located in southeastern Tennessee. Chattanooga has a vibrancy that has lured me for years. Nestled on the border of Northwest Georgia and Northeast Alabama, the Chattanooga Choo Choo, museums, and southern food have been calling me! This October, on a hosted trip, my husband Keith and I visited and sampled some of the wonderful restaurants, many offering comfort foods that Chattanoogans enjoy every day.
WDEF
Chen Bond Hearing Paints Events that Led to Pace’s Death
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The man accused of murdering 22 year old Jasmine Pace had his bond hearing today in Chattanooga. Prosecutors outlined how they say Jason Chen murdered 22 year old Jasmine Pace. Testimony from witnesses detailed startling evidence from the crime scene at Chen’s apartment on Tremont Street and Pace’s autopsy.
beckerspayer.com
BCBS Tennessee's health IT workforce program touts 100% retention, doubled applicants
The BlueSky Institute, BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee's new college degree and training program aimed at fostering IT talent for the payer, has achieved a 100 percent retention rate in its first year, the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported Dec. 6. According to the report, BlueSky has maintained its entire inaugural...
Tennessee named number one state for flu cases, doctors warn of ‘tripledemic’
Heading into the holidays, doctors warn of a new wave of sickness and a possible "tripledemic".
wutc.org
One Show Only For “Black Nativity” In East Chattanooga
From the mind of a leading light of the Harlem Renaissance comes “Black Nativity.”. This weekend, RISE Chattanooga will present a performance of the work at its location - 2901 Taylor St. - on Sunday, starting at 3:30 PM. Shane Morrow is executive director of RISE Chattanooga.
Grundy County Herald
David Carroll’s News and Notes
I’m quite proud of my rural upbringing in a country store in Bryant, Alabama. We had only one school, one restaurant, and no traffic lights. We used to grow cotton, then flowers, and of course potatoes. I mean taters.
wutc.org
For Riverbend 2023, A Look Forward That Looks Back
The Riverbend Festival began forty years ago - in 1982 - at Ross’ Landing on the Tennessee River in downtown Chattanooga. Back then, few visited the riverfront, home to boarded-up buildings. But the festival lit a spark for the community to gather, celebrate and imagine what the riverfront could...
WTVC
Chattanooga Holiday Market starts this weekend at the Chattanooga Convention Center
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about how the Chattanooga Holiday Market has been a holiday tradition for locals and visitors wanting a special, local shopping experience. Held at the Chattanooga Convention Center for the first three weekends in December. Stay connected with Chattanooga Market.
wutc.org
A Squeeze For Space In The Hamilton County Schools
Overcrowding is a problem for the Hamilton County Schools. Depending on the school, there’s more than one solution on the table for consideration and possible action in the new year. Carmen Nesbitt is education reporter for The Chattanooga Times Free Press.
wutc.org
Preserve Chattanooga: The Historic River-to-Ridge Area Plan
Our guests: Todd Morgan, director of Preserve Chattanooga – and Dan Reuter, City Planning Administrator and Executive Director of the Regional Plan Association, funded by the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County with additional funding from other jurisdictions. Here in Chattanooga, the historic River-to-Ridge Area – generally bounded by...
WTVC
School board approves higher Tyner bid, waits for commission to kick in
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Some much-needed improvements for one Chattanooga school will come with a higher price tag than originally planned. A project to build a new Tyner Academy was approved last year, but time might be running out for the work to get done as inflation drives the cost up.
freightwaves.com
Mysterious fog caused one of Tennessee’s deadliest crash 32 years ago
On Dec. 11, 1990, an unusual weather event caused one the deadliest crashes in Tennessee history when a dense fog fell near Calhoun, Tennessee. The 99-vehicle pileup caused 12 deaths and 42 injuries, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press. It began in the southbound lane of Interstate 75 when an unusually dense fog fell rapidly, reducing visibility to almost nothing in a very short time.
WTVC
Erlanger Health System: Toy choking hazard
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Lindsay Bass talks about how many toys can be a choking hazard for young children, Lindsay Bass shares tips to prevent your children from injury during this gift giving season. Stay connected with Erlanger Health System. 423-778-9434. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media...
