ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Austin

Head to Sam's Club to find great gifts while sticking to your budget!

As we inch closer to Christmas, many Americans are holding off on buying gifts in search of better prices. According to a recent survey, 70% of shoppers say low prices and value top their search for the perfect gift. Check out how Sam's Club can help you bargain hunt and still find the best gifts.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Holiday planning from fashion to food with Parenting Contributor Carly Dorogi

From finding the perfect outfit for that holiday party to planning the perfect holiday meal, we are all feeling the stress this time of year. Today, we're joined by Parenting Contributor, Carly Dorogi, with some solutions to simplify the holiday season. Stitch Fix - Purchase a gift card online by...
CBS Austin

New software allows deaf people to see conversations as subtitles on AR glasses

What if it was possible to virtually subtitle almost any aspect of your daily life? To help people communicate, summarize meetings, recall people's names and more! Dan Scarfe, CEO, of the trailblazing tech company, Xrai Glass, whose software has recently allowed deaf people to ‘see’ conversations as subtitles on augmented reality glasses, is here to share more about their new features.
CBS Austin

Trevor chats with Liza Lapira star of CBS' original movie "Must Love Christmas"

An easy way to get into the holiday spirit is watching a fun new festive film like the CBS original movie "Must Love Christmas" where a renowned romance novelist, famous for her Christmas-themed books, finds herself snowbound in the charming town of Cranberry Falls. Trevor Scott has a preview of the movie as he chats with the star of 'Must Love Christmas' Liza Lapira!
CBS Austin

Budgeting tips for the holiday shopping season

Amid inflation, managing your money has never been more important - especially as we approach the holiday season. affirm recently revealed that budgeting for holiday purchases is a top stress for nearly half of Americans. So, let’s turn to Katrina Holt, a Financial Health Expert with Affirm, for some budgeting tips ahead of the holiday season.
AUSTIN, TX
The Guardian

The Guide #64: Six games the whole family will enjoy this Christmas

Games have always been an important part of the Christmas experience – whether we like it or not. Back in the middle ages, households gathered together in the bleak midwinter to play versions of blind man’s buff and truth or dare; Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night was inspired by a game played in aristocratic households where the masters and servants swapped roles for a night on the last day of Christmas. The Victorians were famous for their parlour games with charades and twenty questions as important to the 19th century experience of Christmas as roasted goose and rampant diphtheria.
wegotthiscovered.com

McDonald’s is responsible for revealing another new ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ character

We’re only four months away from the premiere of The Super Mario Bros Movie and leaks of McDonald‘s Happy Meal toys based on the upcoming Nintendo movie. Twitter user @kikaim shared a Japanese McDonald’s flyer which featured the upcoming toys to be sold in the fast food joint. The toys include iconic Mario characters such as Mario, Luigi, Toad, and Bowser. But the flyer also included another character who has not yet been revealed in any of the trailers.
dexerto.com

Pokemon anime schedule leaked with new episodes after Ultimate Journeys

Pokemon Ultimate Journeys fans have been speculating about the future of the series and now a leaked schedule of episodes has been released. Pokemon Ultimate Journeys viewers have been wondering if the lead character, Ash Ketchum, will still be around in the near future – after securing his status as the best trainer in the world in November.
Collider

The Top Winter 2023 Anime to Add to Your Watchlist

Once January hits, life gets pretty slow. All the big holidays have passed, it’s cold and a little dreary, and you may or may not have a little time off of work that leaves you sitting at home bored and wishing for an escape. Well, lucky you, friend, because January starts the winter anime season, and there are plenty of great series coming out to fill your time and take you on a number of journeys right from the comfort of your couch.
The Associated Press

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon Coming to Nintendo Switch on March 17, 2023

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- During this year’s Game Awards ceremony, Nintendo debuted two world premiere trailers for games coming to the Nintendo Switch system. The first was the reveal of Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, a new take on the Bayonetta series starring Cereza, a young apprentice witch before she would come to be called Bayonetta. The game launches for Nintendo Switch on March 17, 2023. The second trailer focused on the Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass, the upcoming paid DLC for the latest entry in the strategy-RPG series. Fire Emblem Engage launches for Nintendo Switch on Jan. 20, 2023, with the first wave of the Expansion Pass* releasing at launch, followed by three additional waves to be released by the end of 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208006112/en/ The Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon game, a new take on the Bayonetta series, launches for Nintendo Switch on March 17, 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
WASHINGTON STATE
game-news24.com

Nintendo shuts down the RPG making it 100% Unplayable

Nintendo has shut down one of its RPGs, making them total inplayable. The Nintendo Switch is usually only available for the console. Yet, there are many mobile games on and off. With the platform, it hasn’t achieved quite a lot of success. But it has some successes here and there. Obviously, this isn’t one of those examples yet. If you want to know why Dragalia Lost is not playable, it’s because the game is shut down completely.

Comments / 0

Community Policy