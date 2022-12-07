ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Game Season 2: Rick Fox Reunites With Tasha Mack — Watch Video

By Keisha Hatchett
 7 days ago
Rick Fox is stepping back in The Game for a Season 2 appearance, and he’s still down bad for Tasha Mack.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at Rick’s return , which you can check out above, that makes it clear he never really got over his former flame.

In the video, which takes place in the past, Rick and Tasha (played by Wendy Raquel Robinson) lock in a deal for her to take over his sports agency. When everything has settled, he plans to move back home, find a new girlfriend and “put Tasha Mack in my rearview.”

Tasha, of course, is quick with a response: “That rearview mirror s—t? Not happening,” she quips. “Ain’t a man alive that can forget this coochie.”

The Game will return with the first two episodes of Season 2 on Thursday, Dec. 15; new episodes will stream weekly.

The series offers up a “modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of professional football,” per the official synopsis. “The beloved characters tackle racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love — all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play ‘the game.’ The second season doubles the laughs and heightens the drama as they fight to survive the storms of change.”

Robinson stars as Tasha Mack alongside Hosea Chanchez as Malik, Adriyan Rae as Brittany Pitts, Vaughn Hebron as Jamison, Analisa Velez as Raquel and Toby Sandeman as Garrett.

Returning guest stars include Coby Bell as Jason Pitts, Rockmond Dunbar as Pookie, Barry Floyd as Tee Tee and Tim Daly as Colonel Ulysses S. Thatcher.

