Congress Is Set to Codify Marriage Equality – but the Respect for Marriage Act Has a Few Key Limitations

Mitch McConnell’s Respect For Marriage Act Vote Goes Against His Own Marriage to Elaine Chao
One of the most perplexing things to come out of the Senate’s passing of legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages in the Respect for Marriage Act is Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell voting against it. As a Republican, it might be obvious that he didn’t want to codify marriage equality into federal law, but his union to Elaine Chao falls under the second category: interracial marriage. Chao was the first Asian-American woman to hold a position in a presidential cabinet as Donald Trump’s Secretary of Transportation. She is an accomplished woman in her own right, but her husband seems to be...
How faith leaders reacted to Senate passage of same-sex marriage protections
Faith groups and religious freedom organizations had mixed reactions to the Respect for Marriage Act.
Texas Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn vote to block same-sex marriage bill
The Defense of Marriage Act was advanced in the Senate on Wednesday in a 62-37 vote.
Here are the 12 Senate Republicans who helped pass same-sex marriage bill
Twelve Senate Republicans on Tuesday supported final approval of a bill securing federal protections for same-sex marriage, allowing it to surpass the 60-vote threshold needed for passage. The Republicans in the upper chamber who backed the bill were Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Rob Portman (Ohio), Thom Tillis (N.C.), Mitt Romney (Utah), Roy […]
BBC
Respect for Marriage Act: Why interracial marriage is also in the bill
The US House of Representatives has passed a landmark same-sex marriage protection bill that is being billed as a major breakthrough for LGBT couples. The Respect for Marriage Act already passed the Senate with a 61-36 vote last week. It now heads to US President Joe Biden to be signed into law.
Both Kansas senators vote no, as U.S. Senate defeats filibuster on gay marriage bill
Passage of a measure that would protect gay marriage rights nationwide crossed a key threshold Wednesday when the Senate defeated a filibuster and set the stage for final approval shortly. Senators voted 62-37 to move the Respect for Marriage Act to the Senate for an up-or-down up-and-down vote in the...
Openly LGBTQ members of Congress celebrate passage of Respect for Marriage Act, say there’s more work to do
Openly LGBTQ members of Congress on Thursday celebrated the historic passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, praising the measure to enshrine same-sex and interracial marriage into federal law as a triumph for equality while acknowledging that there’s still more to be done. “Voting to pass the Respect for Marriage Act today is one of…
Click10.com
Rubio, Scott explain votes against bill protecting same-sex marriage
WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Florida Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, both Republicans, explained their decision to side with the majority of their GOP colleagues in voting against the Respect for Marriage Act, which ultimately passed the Senate with support from Democrats and some Republicans. The bill is designed...
Religious groups call on Senate to pass Respect for Marriage Act
Story at a glance More than a dozen religious groups are calling on the Senate to pass the Respect for Marriage Act. The Respect for Marriage Act would address a national patchwork of marriage laws by requiring states to recognize interracial and same-sex marriages as legally valid if those unions were performed in a state…
Same-Sex Marriage Will Finally Be Written Into Law
After decades of inaction and months or back-and-forths between the House and Senate, lawmakers finally sent a bill to the president’s desk on Thursday that would, for the first time ever, codify national same-sex marriage rights into law.The House passed a final version of the same-sex marriage bill 258-169, with all Democrats and 39 House Republicans voting in favor of the legislation. One Republican, Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT), also voted present.Before this summer, same-sex marriage wasn’t really on Conrgess’ radar. But after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that sent shockwaves across the nation, things changed....
House sends marriage equality bill to Biden’s desk
The House on Thursday passed a bill to safeguard marriage equality, sending the measure to President Biden’s desk and marking the first time Congress has provided federal protections for same-sex marriage. The legislation, titled the Respect for Marriage Act, passed in a 258-169-1 vote. Thirty-nine Republicans joined all Democrats in supporting the measure, and Rep. […]
Bill Protecting Same-sex, Interracial Unions Clears Congress
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House gave final approval Thursday to legislation protecting same-sex marriages, a monumental step in a decadeslong battle for nationwide recognition of those unions that reflects a stark turnaround in societal attitudes. President Joe Biden is expected to promptly sign the measure, which requires all states...
KSAT 12
Same-sex couples wary despite federal marriage rights bill
Mary and Sharon Bishop-Baldwin were jubilant after winning a decadelong fight for the right to wed in Oklahoma. But eight years after tying the knot — on the day they won their lawsuit challenging a state ban on gay marriage — and seven years after the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed same-sex couples' constitutional right to marry, they no longer take their union for granted.
Democrats succumb to political reality on same-sex marriage bill
The Senate’s Respect for Marriage Act has progressives arguing that efforts to safeguard same-sex unions remain unfinished after concessions were made to Republican demands for bolstered religious liberty protections. The bill as it currently stands would officially repeal the Defense of Marriage Act and require state recognition of legal...
MSNBC
Respect for Marriage Act overcomes GOP opposition, passes House
By most measures, the Respect for Marriage Act wouldn’t have been written were it not for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. The far-right jurist issued a concurring opinion six months ago, arguing that a 2015 ruling on marriage equality was “demonstrably erroneous” and should be “reconsidered.”
How senators 'defied political gravity' on same-sex marriage
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin was on the Senate floor, but her mind was on the other side of the Capitol. The House was voting that July afternoon on Democratic legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the federal right to an abortion. And it was suddenly winning more Republican votes than Baldwin — or anyone else — had expected.
Arkansas lawmakers react to Senate passing Respect for Marriage Act
The bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriage has passed the U.S. Senate with a 61 to 36 vote on Tuesday, and Arkansas lawmakers voice their support against the bill.
Congress Faces a Big to-do List With Control of House Still Undecided
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is returning to an extremely volatile post-election landscape, with control of the House still undecided, party leadership in flux and a potentially consequential lame-duck session with legislation on gay marriage, Ukraine and government funding. Newly elected members of Congress arrived for Monday’s orientation amid jarring...
Local Wisconsin LGBTQ+ advocates react to Senate passing Respect for Marriage Act
At the end of the day, Dr. Brice Smith and Carrie Wadman, a married couple of 11 years, are "pretty boring folks," Smith said. The parents of 3- and 7-year-old sons want nothing more than to continue to live their lives, he said, and after the U.S. Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday, they've been able to take a sigh of relief.
