ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAR

Report: Pensacola daycare worker caught on video abusing children

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A daycare worker in Pensacola was seen on video abusing multiple children, according to an arrest report. Antonina McKinney, 61, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of child cruelty. Pensacola Police confirms McKinney works at Camp Fire Child Development Center at Pensacola State College. According...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Report: Pensacola man stopped with over 30 grams of meth, teen found with gun

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was charged with meth trafficking after a traffic stop, while a 17-year-old is facing gun and drug charges. The 17-year-old, who hasn't been identified, is charged with:. intent to distribute marijuana. possession of firearm during a felony. possession of firearm under 18. possession...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Escambia County deputies searching for retail store robbery suspect

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies need assistance searching for a suspect in a robbery that took place at a retail store on West Michigan Avenue last Tuesday. The sheriff's office says the suspect was captured on camera initially walking into the store on the 3000 block of West Michigan Avenue wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Report: Former Ascension manager claimed expenses were for adult cancer camp he ran

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- WEAR News took a closer look at the investigation into a former Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola manager accused of stealing over $800,000 from the company. Deputies arrested 53-year-old Timothy Gilbert two weeks ago for grand theft. He reportedly used a Sam's Club company card to make illegal purchases for 10 years -- buying hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of general supplies and gift cards.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Box truck crashes into Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- It happened again. A box truck crashed into the bottom of the Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola Tuesday night. The crash took place around 6:20 p.m. beneath the bridge located at N 17th Ave. The entirety of the box truck's roof was torn off after making contact with...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Deputies: Baby dies in co-sleeping accident in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A baby died in an apparent co-sleeping accident Sunday in Escambia County, the sheriff's office tells WEAR News. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says a couple rushed their child to a Cantonment fire station just after 1 p.m. Sunday. According to Sheriff Chip Simmons, the baby...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Santa Rosa County deputy charged with DUI

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Santa Rosa County deputy was charged with DUI Tuesday morning. Deputy Christopher Tyree, 29, was arrested a little after midnight Tuesday morning for a second-degree misdemeanor DUI charge. Tyree was released from Santa Rosa County Jail Tuesday morning on a $2,500 bond. His mugshot...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Woman charged for stabbing man at Gulf Shores apartments

GULF SHORES, Ala. -- A woman is charged for stabbing a 60-year-old man in Gulf Shores. It happened last Wednesday at the One Club Apartments on Oak Road East. Upon arrival, Gulf Shores Police located a 60-year-old man suffering from a knife wound to his abdomen. He was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital in serious condition where he underwent surgery for his injuries.
GULF SHORES, AL
WEAR

Police: Man, two kids shoot at woman in vehicle in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. -- Two people have been arrested and another is wanted for shooting at a woman's vehicle in Bay Minette on Saturday. Police say the incident happened around 12:45 a.m. at 1026 Newport Parkway. According to police, a woman was in her vehicle stopped in front of the...
BAY MINETTE, AL
WEAR

Escambia County Fire Rescue Lt. honored as Florida Professional Firefighter of the year

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Escambia County Fire Rescue Lieutenant is being honored as the 2022 Florida Professional Firefighter of the Year. Lieutenant Nick Gradia was recognized Tuesday as the recipient of the award presented by the Florida State Fire Marshal's Office. He also received an individual resolution signed by Gov. DeSantis and members of the Cabinet at the Fire Service Awards.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

UPDATE: 33-year-old Escambia County woman located safe

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say 33-year-old Marquita Denise Sims has been safely located Monday afternoon. Escambia County Sheriff's Office sent out a Purple Alert for Sims Sunday night. ----- ORIGINAL STORY. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Purple Alert has been issued for a missing Escambia County woman. The Escambia...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

58-year-old Escambia County man hits for $1 million on scratch-off ticket

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 58-year-old Molino claimed the $1 million top prize on a Florida Lottery scratch-off game. The Florida Lottery announced 58-year-old Scottie Grant hit for $1million on the 500X THE CASHScratch-Off game. He chose toreceive hiswinnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. Grant purchasedhiswinning ticket fromLucky...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy