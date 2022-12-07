Read full article on original website
WEAR
Report: Pensacola daycare worker caught on video abusing children
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A daycare worker in Pensacola was seen on video abusing multiple children, according to an arrest report. Antonina McKinney, 61, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of child cruelty. Pensacola Police confirms McKinney works at Camp Fire Child Development Center at Pensacola State College. According...
WEAR
Report: Pensacola man stopped with over 30 grams of meth, teen found with gun
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was charged with meth trafficking after a traffic stop, while a 17-year-old is facing gun and drug charges. The 17-year-old, who hasn't been identified, is charged with:. intent to distribute marijuana. possession of firearm during a felony. possession of firearm under 18. possession...
WEAR
Cantonment woman charged for leaving helpless 70-year-old on ground for 2 days
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Cantonment woman is facing charges after deputies say she left a helpless elderly man on the floor without food or water for two days. 36-year-old Niquita Lashon Potter is charged with abuse/neglect of an elderly or disabled adult without great bodily harm. According to the...
WEAR
Police: Suspects caused $1K in damages to gingerbread house in Downtown Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police are trying to identify suspects seen on video causing over $1,000 in damages to a gingerbread house in Downtown Pensacola. Police say the incident happened last Saturday night at the display on South Palafox St. set up as part of Winterfest. According to police, the males...
WEAR
One year later: Family, investigators disagree on cause of Pensacola man's death
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A family continues its fight for answers after their son was found dead in Bayou Chico one year ago. Nathaniel Liberty was missing for five days last November before search and rescue teams discovered his body. As of Wednesday, the investigation into his death remains active...
WEAR
Former Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola manager charged with stealing over $800,000
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A former manager at Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola is charged with illegally using a company credit card to make over $800,000 worth of purchases. Timothy Scott Gilbert, 53, of Pace, was arrested by the Escambia County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 30 and charged with Grand Theft over $100,000.
WEAR
Escambia County deputies searching for retail store robbery suspect
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies need assistance searching for a suspect in a robbery that took place at a retail store on West Michigan Avenue last Tuesday. The sheriff's office says the suspect was captured on camera initially walking into the store on the 3000 block of West Michigan Avenue wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.
WEAR
Report: Former Ascension manager claimed expenses were for adult cancer camp he ran
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- WEAR News took a closer look at the investigation into a former Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola manager accused of stealing over $800,000 from the company. Deputies arrested 53-year-old Timothy Gilbert two weeks ago for grand theft. He reportedly used a Sam's Club company card to make illegal purchases for 10 years -- buying hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of general supplies and gift cards.
WEAR
Box truck crashes into Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- It happened again. A box truck crashed into the bottom of the Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola Tuesday night. The crash took place around 6:20 p.m. beneath the bridge located at N 17th Ave. The entirety of the box truck's roof was torn off after making contact with...
WEAR
Family of late Pensacola rapper awarded $5 million in Oakwood Terrace settlement
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The family of late Pensacola 18-year-old Kuanterion Rivers -- also known by his rapper name "Frozonee" -- was awarded $5 million in a settlement with Marquis Asset Management Inc., which is the property owner of Oakwood Terrace apartments. Rivers was shot and killed in June 2020 at...
WEAR
Deputies: Baby dies in co-sleeping accident in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A baby died in an apparent co-sleeping accident Sunday in Escambia County, the sheriff's office tells WEAR News. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says a couple rushed their child to a Cantonment fire station just after 1 p.m. Sunday. According to Sheriff Chip Simmons, the baby...
WEAR
Santa Rosa County deputy charged with DUI
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Santa Rosa County deputy was charged with DUI Tuesday morning. Deputy Christopher Tyree, 29, was arrested a little after midnight Tuesday morning for a second-degree misdemeanor DUI charge. Tyree was released from Santa Rosa County Jail Tuesday morning on a $2,500 bond. His mugshot...
WEAR
Woman charged for stabbing man at Gulf Shores apartments
GULF SHORES, Ala. -- A woman is charged for stabbing a 60-year-old man in Gulf Shores. It happened last Wednesday at the One Club Apartments on Oak Road East. Upon arrival, Gulf Shores Police located a 60-year-old man suffering from a knife wound to his abdomen. He was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital in serious condition where he underwent surgery for his injuries.
WEAR
Pensacola convicted felon sentenced to 30 years in prison for aggravated battery
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola convicted felon was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday for hitting a victim in the head with a deadly weapon back in May 2021. 43-year-old Tyi Nettles Jr., was found guilty of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon back in September for the 2021 incident that took place on Weis Lane in Pensacola.
WEAR
Police: Man, two kids shoot at woman in vehicle in Bay Minette
BAY MINETTE, Ala. -- Two people have been arrested and another is wanted for shooting at a woman's vehicle in Bay Minette on Saturday. Police say the incident happened around 12:45 a.m. at 1026 Newport Parkway. According to police, a woman was in her vehicle stopped in front of the...
WEAR
Escambia County Fire Rescue Lt. honored as Florida Professional Firefighter of the year
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Escambia County Fire Rescue Lieutenant is being honored as the 2022 Florida Professional Firefighter of the Year. Lieutenant Nick Gradia was recognized Tuesday as the recipient of the award presented by the Florida State Fire Marshal's Office. He also received an individual resolution signed by Gov. DeSantis and members of the Cabinet at the Fire Service Awards.
WEAR
UPDATE: 33-year-old Escambia County woman located safe
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say 33-year-old Marquita Denise Sims has been safely located Monday afternoon. Escambia County Sheriff's Office sent out a Purple Alert for Sims Sunday night. ----- ORIGINAL STORY. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Purple Alert has been issued for a missing Escambia County woman. The Escambia...
WEAR
Former Flomaton Police officer facing drug charges arrested for third time
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A former Flomaton Police officer facing drug charges in Florida is back in jail. Isaac Lopez, 38, was booked into the Escambia County Jail Friday. He's charged with failing to appear in court. Lopez was arrested in December 2020 for trafficking methamphetamine and released on bond...
WEAR
Report: Deputies seize drugs, guns, nearly $20K from Escambia County home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman was arrested and a man is still wanted after deputies seized drugs, guns and cash from an Escambia County home in November. Jacarla Purifoy, 25, was booked into Escambia County Jail on Saturday and charged with:. Keeping Public Nuisance Structure for Drug Activity. Brandon...
WEAR
58-year-old Escambia County man hits for $1 million on scratch-off ticket
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 58-year-old Molino claimed the $1 million top prize on a Florida Lottery scratch-off game. The Florida Lottery announced 58-year-old Scottie Grant hit for $1million on the 500X THE CASHScratch-Off game. He chose toreceive hiswinnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. Grant purchasedhiswinning ticket fromLucky...
