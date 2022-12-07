Loading the family into the car and driving around, looking at Christmas lights, is a cherished holiday tradition.But, where to go?Recent rains (especially on weekends) have given some homeowners a slower start in decking their halls. Still, point your car in any direction in the Fort Worth area, and you'll find individual homes and entire neighborhoods aglow with holiday spirit.Below is a list of top local homes and neighborhoods for Christmas lights this season. Check back often as it'll grow and grow as the holidays draw near.For a larger list of spectacular Christmas lights around Fort Worth, including drive-thrus and...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO