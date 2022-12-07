Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Government Employees Face Decades' Imprisonment Over $3 Million Dollar Embezzlement SchemeSharee B.Dallas, TX
South Oak Cliff Fighting to Become First Dallas ISD School to Win Back-to-Back State ChampionshipsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Top Republican Calls Trump "Sort of Crazy and Filled With Rage"News Breaking LIVEFort Worth, TX
Dallas Making Decisions Prohibiting Short-Term RentalsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
DPS: 1 killed in I-20 crash along Parker, Palo Pinto County line involving four 18-wheelers, car
PARKER COUNTY, Texas — One person has died from a crash on Dec. 9 along Interstate 20 near the Parker County and Palo Pinto County line, Texas DPS said. DPS told WFAA that deputies responded to the crash, which happened at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 9, involving four 18-wheelers and one passenger car.
fox4news.com
Sister of woman killed in Fort Worth hit-and-run hopes driver involved is caught
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are still looking for the person responsible for a deadly hit-and-run earlier this month. The sister of the woman killed is now sharing about the kind of person she was, and she's also asking anyone who knows anything to come forward. Police have...
keranews.org
City of Fort Worth prepares to sell Central Library for $18 million to national investment firm
After Tuesday, Fort Worth’s Central Library building will no longer rest in city hands, if a proposed sale goes through. City Council members are preparing to approve the sale of the building to Dart Interests LLC, a national real estate investment and development firm, for $18 million. The firm, which describes itself as a “long-term developer and investor,” owns properties in several states, including Florida, South Carolina, New York, California and Texas.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Denton County (Denton County, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday. The accident occurred on the southbound lanes of the Same Rayburn Tollway near Stanridge Drive at around 9:35 p.m.
FedEx contractor has yet to answer employment questions about murder suspect in Athena Strand case
DALLAS, Texas — A Dallas contracting company that hired capital murder suspect Tanner Horner to drive for FedEx has yet to provide details about the 31-year-old's employment history or any hiring protocols he had to pass to drive for the shipping giant. Horner is charged with capital murder and...
Best neighborhoods and homes for Christmas lights around Fort Worth in 2022
Loading the family into the car and driving around, looking at Christmas lights, is a cherished holiday tradition.But, where to go?Recent rains (especially on weekends) have given some homeowners a slower start in decking their halls. Still, point your car in any direction in the Fort Worth area, and you'll find individual homes and entire neighborhoods aglow with holiday spirit.Below is a list of top local homes and neighborhoods for Christmas lights this season. Check back often as it'll grow and grow as the holidays draw near.For a larger list of spectacular Christmas lights around Fort Worth, including drive-thrus and...
fortworthreport.org
The unexpected mayor: Business leader’s career leads her to top spot in small town near Fort Worth
Crystal “Crys” Cardwell quickly became an involved community leader after coming to the Fort Worth area in 2008, but she never saw her latest challenge coming. The media and brand consultant’s career has seen the 39-year-old take on major roles at The Parenting Center, GCG Marketing (now Agency Habitat), TopGolf, RideTV and Studios 121, as well as her current role as a partner at Pugnacious, a branding, public relations and events agency.
PLANetizen
Construction Set to Begin on $1.6 Billion Highway Widening in Texas
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will soon begin construction on the $1.6 billion Southeast Connector, one of the state’s largest-ever investments in transportation infrastructure. The project is intended to ease congestion and improve transportation in Tarrant County on a stretch of highway that sees about 200,000 vehicle trips a day—a number that is expected to increase to 370,000 vehicles a day by 2045.
County officials call for dissolution of Argyle Volunteer Fire District
The Denton County Commissioners Court voted unanimously Tuesday to request that the Argyle Volunteer Fire District be dissolved and absorbed by the Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1. The move comes in the wake of the recent indictment and arrest of longtime Argyle Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger, who allegedly...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BEVILLE, GAYLE LAMBORN; W/F; POB: LEVINGWORTH KS; AGE: 73; ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Grand Prairie Police Chief Tells Lawmakers– New Paper Tags Won't Stop Crooks
The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles rolled out newly designed temporary paper license plates on Friday, designed to be harder to counterfeit. But at a Senate Criminal Justice Committee hearing in Austin, hours after the new tags made their debut, police told lawmakers they don’t think the new design will stop crooks who keep printing them and slapping them on cars across the state.
keranews.org
Fort Worth will continue to ban short-term rentals in residential areas
Fort Worth City Council will keep its ban on short-term rentals in residential areas in place. The hot button issue has been debated in public meetings and online for months. Even as they discussed the policy during a Dec. 6 work session, council members said they were receiving “waves of emails” from constituents concerned about the policy proposals.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Human Remains, Bike Found Not Far From Where Retired Dallas Firefighter Disappeared
Newly-discovered human remains could help solve a high-profile missing person case in Hunt County. The remains haven't been identified but where they were found has many making connections to the disappearance of retired Dallas firefighter Michael Chambers who was last seen nearly six years ago. An explorer, by nature, Mike...
firefighternation.com
Dallas (TX) Fire Engine Lands in Ditch Responding to Four-Alarm Shopping Center Fire
Dallas Fire-Rescue battled a three-alarm fire at a shopping center Friday morning, and a fire engine went off the road in responding to it. The call to the commercial building in the 11000 block of Harry Hines Boulevard came in at about 7 a.m. and quckly escalated to three alarms, WFAA reported.
mysouthlakenews.com
The December Adventures (So Far) of the Southlake Police Department
It’s been a bit since we’ve shared our adventures, but with the holidays coming in hot, the thieves are out in full force. Here is a sampling of some of the calls and arrests we’ve made through the first part of December!. –Officers were dispatched to a...
fox4news.com
Oak Cliff center renamed after Williams Chicken founder
DALLAS - The city of Dallas is honoring a man being described as a trailblazer in the community. A community center in Oak Cliff has been named after Hiawatha Williams, the founder of the Williams Chicken Franchise. This year marks the anniversary of opening his first Williams Chicken in Oak...
Dallas Observer
House Bill Aims to Ban 'No-Knock Warrants' but North Texas Police Agencies Already Use Them Sparingly
'Tis the season for hot button issues as the Texas Legislature prepares for its upcoming session in 2023. Bills touching on topics ranging from abolishing the city of Austin, marijuana reform, legal sports gambling and school library books will be on the table during the 88th legislative session, which begins on January 10. House Bill 762 is one of the filings aimed at tackling a highly topical matter: no-knock warrants.
Charter bus and FedEx truck collide on I-20, sending 2 to hospital
SANTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An accident involving a charter bus and a FedEx truck has sent two people to the hospital. The accident happened around 2:56 p.m. on Dec. 9 on I-20. According to the Department of Public Safety, the FedEx driver – later named as Jon L. Coffey, 64, of Durant, Oklahoma – possibly suffered a medical condition and crossed over from eastbound traffic to westbound traffic. Coffey was transported to a local hospital. His condition is not currently known. A passenger, who was sleeping at the time of the accident, was unharmed.The charter bus was carrying kids, parents and school officials...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Grapevine
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. REYES RODRIGUEZ, JOSE FERNANDO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST...
CandysDirt.com
Darlie Routier Home Is on The Market in Rowlett
The home at 5801 Eagle Drive in Rowlett is a member of an exclusive club that no Realtor wants their listing to be a part of. This seemingly idyllic Colonial-style home may have majestic rooftop dormers and picture-perfect porch pillars, but it is the family home where convicted murderer Darlie Routier killed her two sons, 5, and 6. And now that home, which has been on the market for 114 days, can be yours for $396,000.
Comments / 0