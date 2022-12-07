ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Richland Hills, TX

keranews.org

City of Fort Worth prepares to sell Central Library for $18 million to national investment firm

After Tuesday, Fort Worth’s Central Library building will no longer rest in city hands, if a proposed sale goes through. City Council members are preparing to approve the sale of the building to Dart Interests LLC, a national real estate investment and development firm, for $18 million. The firm, which describes itself as a “long-term developer and investor,” owns properties in several states, including Florida, South Carolina, New York, California and Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

Best neighborhoods and homes for Christmas lights around Fort Worth in 2022

Loading the family into the car and driving around, looking at Christmas lights, is a cherished holiday tradition.But, where to go?Recent rains (especially on weekends) have given some homeowners a slower start in decking their halls. Still, point your car in any direction in the Fort Worth area, and you'll find individual homes and entire neighborhoods aglow with holiday spirit.Below is a list of top local homes and neighborhoods for Christmas lights this season. Check back often as it'll grow and grow as the holidays draw near.For a larger list of spectacular Christmas lights around Fort Worth, including drive-thrus and...
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

The unexpected mayor: Business leader’s career leads her to top spot in small town near Fort Worth

Crystal “Crys” Cardwell quickly became an involved community leader after coming to the Fort Worth area in 2008, but she never saw her latest challenge coming. The media and brand consultant’s career has seen the 39-year-old take on major roles at The Parenting Center, GCG Marketing (now Agency Habitat), TopGolf, RideTV and Studios 121, as well as her current role as a partner at Pugnacious, a branding, public relations and events agency.
FORT WORTH, TX
PLANetizen

Construction Set to Begin on $1.6 Billion Highway Widening in Texas

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will soon begin construction on the $1.6 billion Southeast Connector, one of the state’s largest-ever investments in transportation infrastructure. The project is intended to ease congestion and improve transportation in Tarrant County on a stretch of highway that sees about 200,000 vehicle trips a day—a number that is expected to increase to 370,000 vehicles a day by 2045.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BEVILLE, GAYLE LAMBORN; W/F; POB: LEVINGWORTH KS; AGE: 73; ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Grand Prairie Police Chief Tells Lawmakers– New Paper Tags Won't Stop Crooks

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles rolled out newly designed temporary paper license plates on Friday, designed to be harder to counterfeit. But at a Senate Criminal Justice Committee hearing in Austin, hours after the new tags made their debut, police told lawmakers they don’t think the new design will stop crooks who keep printing them and slapping them on cars across the state.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
keranews.org

Fort Worth will continue to ban short-term rentals in residential areas

Fort Worth City Council will keep its ban on short-term rentals in residential areas in place. The hot button issue has been debated in public meetings and online for months. Even as they discussed the policy during a Dec. 6 work session, council members said they were receiving “waves of emails” from constituents concerned about the policy proposals.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Oak Cliff center renamed after Williams Chicken founder

DALLAS - The city of Dallas is honoring a man being described as a trailblazer in the community. A community center in Oak Cliff has been named after Hiawatha Williams, the founder of the Williams Chicken Franchise. This year marks the anniversary of opening his first Williams Chicken in Oak...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

House Bill Aims to Ban 'No-Knock Warrants' but North Texas Police Agencies Already Use Them Sparingly

'Tis the season for hot button issues as the Texas Legislature prepares for its upcoming session in 2023. Bills touching on topics ranging from abolishing the city of Austin, marijuana reform, legal sports gambling and school library books will be on the table during the 88th legislative session, which begins on January 10. House Bill 762 is one of the filings aimed at tackling a highly topical matter: no-knock warrants.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Charter bus and FedEx truck collide on I-20, sending 2 to hospital

SANTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An accident involving a charter bus and a FedEx truck has sent two people to the hospital. The accident happened around 2:56 p.m. on Dec. 9 on I-20. According to the Department of Public Safety, the FedEx driver – later named as Jon L. Coffey, 64, of Durant, Oklahoma – possibly suffered a medical condition and crossed over from eastbound traffic to westbound traffic. Coffey was transported to a local hospital. His condition is not currently known. A passenger, who was sleeping at the time of the accident, was unharmed.The charter bus was carrying kids, parents and school officials...
MANSFIELD, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Grapevine

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. REYES RODRIGUEZ, JOSE FERNANDO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST...
GRAPEVINE, TX
CandysDirt.com

Darlie Routier Home Is on The Market in Rowlett

The home at 5801 Eagle Drive in Rowlett is a member of an exclusive club that no Realtor wants their listing to be a part of. This seemingly idyllic Colonial-style home may have majestic rooftop dormers and picture-perfect porch pillars, but it is the family home where convicted murderer Darlie Routier killed her two sons, 5, and 6. And now that home, which has been on the market for 114 days, can be yours for $396,000.
ROWLETT, TX

