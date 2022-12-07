Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Freebirds Celebrates National Cookie Day and National Brownie DayRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Field of Light Exhibit running until 12/30Adrian HolmanAustin, TX
Austin's Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center Premieres the "Field of Light" by Artist Bruce MunroCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Puppy found floating in a box gets adopted: "He's one of the lucky ones"Amy ChristieAustin, TX
Texas woman makes $15,000 a month living on a bus doing voiceoversNick DavisAustin, TX
CBS Austin
Holiday planning from fashion to food with Parenting Contributor Carly Dorogi
From finding the perfect outfit for that holiday party to planning the perfect holiday meal, we are all feeling the stress this time of year. Today, we're joined by Parenting Contributor, Carly Dorogi, with some solutions to simplify the holiday season. Stitch Fix - Purchase a gift card online by...
CBS Austin
Jamie O'Donnell shares her holiday hosting hacks for a crowd-pleasing party!
'Ttis the season to be jolly! So here to help us deck the halls is lifestyle expert Jamie O'Donnell and she has some great gifts, and entertaining ideas to prepare for the holiday season!. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin...
22 dogs taken in by Animal Humane Society from shuttered breeder
The Animal Humane Society has taken in 22 dogs from a rural Minnesota breeder. The breeder has since had their license revoked by the Board of Animal Health, as a report was filed stating there were too many dogs at the premises. According to the AHS, the breeds include St....
akc.org
Why Do Dogs Like Belly Rubs?
It’s signature dog behavior to roll over and ask for a belly rub. And what owner can resist rewarding their pet with that kind of attention? It’s a wonderful way to bond. But why do dogs like belly rubs? And is it truly a universal dog behavior, or do some prefer to be petted elsewhere? Read on to learn how to recognize if your dog is really asking for a belly rub, and if so how to give the best belly rub possible.
Pets of the Week
LILLIAN is a 4 1/2-year-old spayed female dog. One of the shelter's longest residents, this Pit Bull/Terrier mix desperately wants a good home. If you can help, Lillian's adoption number is 042501Q.
Blue Buffalo has partnered with Dr. Evan Antin to help pet parents understand dietary triggers in dogs
When it comes to quality dog food brands, Blue Buffalo is definitely at the top of our list. And their latest partnership is one we are excited for. Not only are they partnering with an expert who has been named as People’s Sexiest Vet more than once, but the partnership is all about helping pet parents understand dietary triggers with our dogs.
Watch: Animal behaviorist shows how to teach your cat to accept handling
Wish your cat accepted touch better? You should try this animal trainer's simple hack
CBS Austin
Head to Sam's Club to find great gifts while sticking to your budget!
As we inch closer to Christmas, many Americans are holding off on buying gifts in search of better prices. According to a recent survey, 70% of shoppers say low prices and value top their search for the perfect gift. Check out how Sam's Club can help you bargain hunt and still find the best gifts.
pawesome.net
Video of Chihuahua German Shepherd Mix Is Just Too Cute
There’s always something iconic about a great mix. Whether we’re talking about swirled ice cream or designer dog breeds, sometimes magic can happen when the right combination occurs. At the beginning of this sweet video, a question is asked. “Have you ever seen a Chihuahua X German Shepherd?”...
Cat Owners Are Loving This Innovative Toy That Provides Hours of Exercise & Entertainment
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The rivalry between cat and mouse is a tale as old as time, but as any Tom & Jerry fan knows, there’s plenty of room for whimsy between the two. Whether your own house cat is an experienced mouse catcher or cowers in the corner at the sight of a fellow four-legged friend, they’re sure to love the interactive mouse toy from Petlibro that’s chock full of smart features to optimize your cat’s play. Reviewers say their cats can’t get enough of chasing this toy around, and it’s easy to see why.
Best dry dog food 2022: top kibble options to nourish your canine
Feeding the best dry dog food to your pooch will satisfy their hunger and fill them up with the right ingredients
CBS Austin
Trevor chats with Liza Lapira star of CBS' original movie "Must Love Christmas"
An easy way to get into the holiday spirit is watching a fun new festive film like the CBS original movie "Must Love Christmas" where a renowned romance novelist, famous for her Christmas-themed books, finds herself snowbound in the charming town of Cranberry Falls. Trevor Scott has a preview of the movie as he chats with the star of 'Must Love Christmas' Liza Lapira!
CBS Austin
New software allows deaf people to see conversations as subtitles on AR glasses
What if it was possible to virtually subtitle almost any aspect of your daily life? To help people communicate, summarize meetings, recall people's names and more! Dan Scarfe, CEO, of the trailblazing tech company, Xrai Glass, whose software has recently allowed deaf people to ‘see’ conversations as subtitles on augmented reality glasses, is here to share more about their new features.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Couple Saves The Cutest Puppy From The Side Of The Road | The Dodo
Puppy found eating from a garbage bag travels across the continent to meet his new parents ✈️. Keep up with Brady and Alex’s incredible rescue adventures on Instagram: http://thedo.do/bradyoliveira & https://thedo.do/alexblumberg, and TikTok: thedo.do/bradyoliveiratiktok & https://thedo.do/Alexblumberg. Special thanks to K9 Advocates Manitoba: https://thedo.do/k9advocatesmanitoba & https://thedo.do/K9AdvocatesManitoba, Baja Safe: https://thedo.do/bajasafe, and Pet Los Cabos: https://thedo.do/petloscabos.
The 26 best gifts for cat lovers, according to pet experts
Sure, you wanna make sure you have the best gifts for your mom, dad and best friends, but there’s something even greater about finding the perfect gift for your cat. With help from vets and cat behaviorists, we found the best gifts for cats that will make them purr, meow and take a nice nap in your lap.
pethelpful.com
Sweet Capybara Is the Best Nanny to Golden Retriever Puppies
Capybaras are such cool animals. These gentle rodents can grow up to 180 pounds and they are extremely affectionate when kept as pets. They do need access to a swimming pool or pond since they require about half their time spent in water. Another prerequisite is that they have access to adorable puppies, because they sure do seem to like them!
petguide.com
Best Bark Collars for Small Dogs
All dogs bark, but small dogs usually tend to bark more – they need to, if they want to be noticed. However, excessive barking is annoying and can get you in trouble with the neighbors. If your dog’s shrill barks threaten to drive you insane, it might be a good time to consider bark collars for small dogs.
thehappypuppysite.com
Do Older Dogs Teach Puppies?
Do older dogs teach puppies? I always hear people saying their second dog is easier than their first – which got me wondering whether the training of the first dog played a part! And, after some research, I learned that it’s true. All dogs learn from observing other dogs – at all stages of life. Puppies, especially, need to learn from older dogs, and older dogs do indeed teach puppies. This can make things easier for you as an owner. But, it’s also vital for young pups, which is why they can’t leave their moms until at least 8 weeks old. In this guide, I’ll take a closer look at how adult dogs teach younger dogs, the most common behaviors they’ll learn, and how the relationship can go both ways.
Behaviorist reveals top 3 breeds for your first dog
Will Atherton, a Canine Behaviorist and Instagram famous dog trainer lists the best breeds for first time owners in his experience
petsplusmag.com
Pet Health Startup MySimplePetLab Receives $5M in Funding
MySimplePetLab, a startup company that sells home testing kits for pets, has received funding led by the Mars Companion Fund. The Series A round also had participation from founding investors Jeff Cowan and Jeremy Friese, MD, according to a press release. “With our new funding, we are hyper focused on...
