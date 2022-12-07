Read full article on original website
Twitter's Former Head Of Trust & Safety Yoel Roth Forced To FLEE Home After Elon Musk Leaks Ex-Employee's PhD Thesis
Twitter's former head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, was forced to flee his California home this week after Elon Musk leaked the ex-employee’s PhD thesis to the public, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes just weeks after Musk officially took over Twitter in October, and Roth marked Musk’s latest target after the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder previously targeted Dr. Anthony Fauci.According to Daily Mail, Roth, 34, and his 44-year-old partner, Nicholas Madsen, were forced to leave their $1.1 million San Francisco Bay Area home over safety fears after Roth began receiving an influx of threats.The threats reportedly came...
Nordic Giant SF Studios Boss Michael Porseryd Discusses ’A Man Called Otto,’ Company’s Production Strategy
SF Studios, the 104-year old Nordic giant, has crashed into the awards season with Tom Hanks’ “A Man Called Otto,” which it produced with Playtone and fully financed. Buzzed about as a potentially strong Oscar candidate since its first official screening in L.A. last week, the Sony Pictures film is a remake of “A Man Called Ove,” the Swedish hit also produced by SF Studios. The 2015 film, adapted from Fredrik Backman’s global bestseller, earned two Oscar nominations. SF Studios’ CEO and president Michael Porseryd told Variety that the $50-million film with Hanks underscores the banner’s commitment to theatrical movies...
