Gadsden announces special transit fares for eligible residents
The City of Gadsden is announcing new special transit fares to better serve senior citizens and those on Medicaid, along with announcing a public meeting concerning trolley routes. “This is an effort to assist our citizens on a fixed income,” said Mayor Craig Ford. “Many residents depend on our transportation...
Cherokee County Arrest Files For Friday, December 9th
Donald Lowe, 56 of Piedmont, was arrested on December 8th, at 7:13 PM, charges on hold for another agency by the Cherokee County Sherriff’s Office. Shane Shell, 45 of Piedmont, was arrested December 8th, at 3:05 PM, charged with three counts of failure to appear by the Cherokee County Sherriff’s Office.
Gildan Facility in Polk to Close in February laying off 107 Employees
According to a report by the Polk County Standard, employees at Cedartown’s Gildan Yarn facility were notified this week that they will be laid off in February pending the closure of the plant. A letter sent to employees states that the layoff will affect all 107 employees of the facility, located in Cedartown’s North Business Park, with an expected layoff date of Feb. 4, adding that the plant will be closed. The letter said the company has notified the Georgia Department of Labor to assist with the closure and layoff, and employees may apply for open positions at other locations.
Bomb Threat at Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office
Calhoun County, AL – On December 9th, 2022, at approximately 6:00 pm a man later identified as, Douglas Allen Simpson, 55, entered the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office main building and demanded to speak with Sheriff Matthew Wade. Simpson appeared to be agitated and raised concerns with the staff working at the front desk. Sheriff Wade said, “That is when he stated that he had a bomb and then produced a device.”
Calhoun County Recognizes a Deputy Sheriff Lost In The Line of Duty
Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Sherrif’s Office shared on their facebook page that in November of 1962, Calhoun County lost a deputy sheriff in the line of duty. Until recently, this LODD (line-of-duty death) was lost to history.Deputy Sheriff Walter Raymond Hall died in what is now UAB hospital as a result of head injuries sustained in a vehicle crash while he was transporting a prisoner to Tuscaloosa. Deputy Hall had worked as a deputy sheriff for a little shy of 10 years. He worked under sheriffs Socco Pate and Roy Snead Sr.A descendant of Deputy Hall’s contacted us for information about his ancestor. Once we realized that this was a LODD, we went to work making sure that this LODD was researched, documented, and recognized by the relevant organizations.They have recently received confirmation that Deputy Hall’s name will be placed on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund‘s wall in Washington, D.C. During Police Week in May of 2023, Deputy Hall’s name will be read aloud from the U.S. Capitol to those attending on the National Mall.He has also been approved and added to the The Officer Down Memorial Page (ODMP). In addition, he will be added to the Alabama state memorial wall in Anniston, and a stone listing the other LODDs in front of the Sheriff’s Office.
Cherokee Health and Rehab Executive Administrator Issues Statement About Accident
CENTRE, AL – On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, a semi-truck left the roadway of Alabama Highway 9 and struck four parked vehicles in Cherokee County Health & Rehab Center’s (CCHRC) front parking lot. One parked vehicle involved in the accident made contact with an exterior wall of our facility. The occupants inside that vehicle were transported to a hospital for treatment.
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Showcases Reserve Deputy for Participating in the 2023 Police Unity Tour
Calhoun Journal, AL – The Calhoun Sheriff’s Office shared through their facebook page that reserve Deputy Ken Hickman (far left in the large pic) is participating in the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund’s 2023 Police Unity Tour. Over the last several days, Deputy Hickman has bicycled to all nine Alabama law enforcement agencies that […]
Etowah County Sheriff encouraging ‘stranger danger’ conversation early with kids
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County Sheriff is encouraging parents to talk with their kids about stranger danger because you can never be too careful when it comes to your child’s safety. We’re in the midst of the holiday season which is generally filled with crowded events,...
Calhoun County Deputy Faces Shooter During Traffic Stop
Calhoun County, AL – On Friday at approximately 12:00 am a Calhoun County Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle with no visible tag on US 78 in Anniston (Dearmanville area). During the stop the deputy identified the driver as, Thomas Griffith, 23, from Anniston and initiated an investigation into the motorcycle ownership. The deputy was also able to locate a large number of illegal drugs and a firearm in the possession of Griffith and he was taken into custody. It was also learned that the motorcycle had been stolen at an earlier date and time.
Polk Jail report – Friday, December 9, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, December 9, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Friday, December 9, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
Atrium/Floyd/Cherokee Medical Center Hosts Chamber Breakfast
During last Thursday’s Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce Breakfast meeting – those in attendance had the opportunity to hear, first-hand about important services that affect the entire county in a number of different ways. That was Public Information Director, Dan Bevels. Several members of the Atrium/Floyd/Cherokee health care...
Ex-employee files lawsuit after layoffs at Gadsden, Jefferson Co. Trulieve sites
A federal class action lawsuit was filed by a former employee of a cannabis dispensary company that employed workers in Quincy, Midway and Monticello.
$1 Million Dollar Bond Set For Collinsville Man
Bruce Lee Jones is being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center on murder charges in the death of his mother, Sandra Jelks, whose body was discovered on December 6th in the living room of her home. Collinsville Police and Fire, DeKalb Ambulance Service and DeKalb County Deputies responded to...
Christmas gifts for foster children in Jackson County among items stolen from DHR office
Some special Christmas gifts that were meant for children in Jackson County’s foster care program are now among the list of items stolen in a burglary this week. Scottsboro Police were called to the apparent break-in Wednesday evening. Few details have been released about the incident, as the investigation is ongoing, but officials with the county’s Department of Human Resources said the thieves did take children’s gifts for the holidays.
Piedmont Police Stats for November 1st thru 30th, 2022
Piedmont, AL – The City of Piedmont Police Department lists their activity for the public to view. Within this report are some abbreviations that may not be known to everyone. F.T.A – Failure to Appear, someone did not go to a court date and a judge has issued a warrant for their arrest. F.T.P. – Failure to Pay, someone has been required to pay court fees, victim reimbursement, fines, or a number of other mandatory fees but has not complied and a judge has issued a warrant.
Trulieve spokesperson says wave off layoffs in Gadsden, Jefferson and Madison Co. “will be the only wave”
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Workers at Trulieve are experiencing a surge of layoffs right before the holidays. Employees at locations in multiple counties, including Madison, Jefferson and Gadsden, are being let go. WCTV has received several calls over the last week from people who have lost their jobs. A spokesperson...
Jacksonville Has Person of Interest They are Seeking Information On
Jacksonville, AL – Per the Jacksonville Police Department facebook page on Thursday Dec 1, 2022 At approximately 7:30 PM, the Jacksonville Police Department responded to multiple reports of vehicles being forcibly broken into. Officers responded to the scene and began to investigate the reports and process each vehicle for evidence. After taking the initial reports officers began to canvas the area and were able to locate some of the property that was reported missing in a nearby wood line. Also during that canvas officers were able to recognize that the businesses in that area had exterior security cameras. After reviewing the security cameras, the officers realized that the cameras had caught the suspects in the act of breaking into multiple vehicles. After retrieving that camera footage officers were able to determine the identification of the suspects and began to look for them. The investigation has led to the arrest of Bowers, Kerry D 27 of Anniston. Bowers was arrested on several charges: Unlawful Breaking & Entering Vehicle(x9), Receiving Stolen Property 2nd degree(x2), Possession of Burglar’s Tools, Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bowers bond on all of his charges total $192,000. Court Date January 9th, 2023 at 1:30 P.M.
‘Just for fun’: Sand Rock’s Foster earns All-Cherokee County Volleyball MVP
Sand Rock senior Jadyn Foster calls volleyball her “fun” sport. Best known for her softball abilities, Foster has also developed into a pretty talented outside hitter on the volleyball court as well. This past season, she finished with 531 digs, 330 kills, 57 aces, 11 blocks and six...
After 25 years in prison, 2 Georgia men released after podcast uncovers manufactured evidence in murder case
ROME, Ga. - Two Georgia men will be home for Christmas for the first time in a quarter of a century after a podcast uncovered their murder convictions were based on manufactured evidence. Photos shared by the Georgia Innocence Project show a Floyd County court bailiff unlocking the handcuffs of...
Suspect identity released in shooting incident involving law enforcement officer in Blount County
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: December 8, 2022: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) continues to investigate the shooting incident involving a Blount County Sheriff's deputy and Hayden Police officer Dec. 7. ALEA identified the deceased suspect as Stephen Bentley, 34. No officers were...
