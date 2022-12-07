ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Third defendant arrested in case of 10-year-old's death

By The Blade
 3 days ago

The third defendant charged for the February shooting death of 10-year-old Damia Ezell in the Old West End has been arrested.

Byron Cleveland, 19, was taken into custody Wednesday after Toledo Police and U.S. Marshals executed a search warrant at a residence in the 2800 block of Winsted Drive. According to a police document, detectives had evidence that Mr. Cleveland was inside. He was charged with murder and booked into the Lucas County jail.

Mr. Cleveland is one of two defendants facing multiple charges for the child’s death. Dearryl Cornelious, 19, was already in custody on unrelated charges when indicted for murder in September.

Both Mr. Cleveland and Cornelious were charged with aggravated murder, attempt to commit aggravated murder, and two counts of felonious assault, all with gang, gun, and motor vehicle firearm discharge specifications. They were both also charged with improper discharge and participating in a criminal gang.

Carmanetta Wilson, 23, also faces charges in relation to Miss Ezell’s death Feb. 12, though hers are more minor. Ms. Wilson faces two counts of felony obstructing justice and remained out on supervised release. Cornelious remained held in lieu of $1.6 million bond.

Miss Ezell died after being shot in the chest during a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting. She was riding in a car on Collingwood Boulevard with her uncle, Kenneth White, 24, when they were shot at multiple times near Delaware Avenue.

