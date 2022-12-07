Interested in creating habitat for wildlife? Virtual Habitat Steward Training starts soon

Are you interested in creating habitat for wildlife? Do you want to do your part to keep Washington wild?

Now is your chance to become a Habitat Steward™!

The National Wildlife Federation is offering a specialized, multi-week virtual training to teach you how to create and restore wildlife habitat in backyards, schoolyards, and other places in your community.

The training will be held twice a week over two weeks in January, 2023.

In addition, there will be in-person field experience opportunities offered pertaining to local habitats.

Benefits include: a comprehensive, digital training manual with local resources, instruction from local professionals, engaging field opportunities, certification as a habitat steward volunteer, and continued support from NWF staff. A variety of topics will be presented on habitat restoration, PNW ecology and wildlife, natural yard care, invasive plants, native plants, & much more!

Classes will be held via Zoom on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-9 p.m., on Jan. 24, Jan. 26, Jan. 31 and Feb. 2, 2023.

Multiple field opportunities in January and February will be encouraged to expand learning in the Western Washington area.

The cost of the training is $20. Note: scholarships are available! No one will be turned down due to lack of funds. Once registered the Zoom link will be emailed to you.

To register for the training, please visit https://westernwahst.brownpapertickets.com or contact Crystal Lloyd at [email protected].