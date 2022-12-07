Read full article on original website
2 more New Hampshire communities confirm hoax school threat calls
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two more New Hampshire communities have confirmed that they received false reports about a school shooter Thursday. Police departments in Keene and Hudson confirmed to News 9 that they received hoax threat calls. Beginning just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, threats were made to schools in...
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 36-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in St. Johnsbury yesterday. On October 14, authorities were notified of a theft on Avenue D at around 12:45 p.m. Police say that Nichole Cloutier also damaged property to a home. Yesterday, Cloutier was arrested on a warrant...
WCAX
Rainbow Bridge Community Center looking to gain signature support
BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - New LGBTQ community center in Barre City is asking for your help to fund its mission. Rainbow Bridge Community Center opened in Barre in June. The non-profit provides programming and resources in the area for people of all ages. Leaders say they need 700 signatures to get a measure on the town meeting day ballot requesting voters grant the group 3-thousand-dollars in funding annually. Organizers say approval is crucial.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested after causing disturbance, assaulting Montpelier police officer
MONTPELIER — A 28-year-old man was arrested Montpelier on Tuesday. Authorities were notified of an altercation that occurred within a convenience store involving a person in a mental health crisis. The incident occurred on Berlin and State Street at around 11:30 a.m. Police say the involved party was reported...
Proposal would let Hartford regulate rental market, halt no-cause evictions
“Right now a landlord can evict a tenant for no reason at all,” a housing justice organizer said. “When filing for eviction, they can (give a reason) or they can use ‘no cause,’ which is now the most common reason that a landlord evicts.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Proposal would let Hartford regulate rental market, halt no-cause evictions.
NHPR
Active shooter threats at N.H. schools appear to be a hoax, according to state officials
Note: This is a developing story. We will do our best to share additional updates as we’re able to verify them. The New Hampshire Department of Safety said it believes that the reports of active shooter threats at several local schools Thursday morning are a hoax, but authorities are investigating the situation.
myozarksonline.com
Day Of Remembrance For Former Lebanon City Administrator
Mayor Jared Carr has declared December 9th, 2022, as a “Day of Remembrance” for Lebanon’s first City Administrator, Scott Shumate. Scott faithfully served the City of Lebanon from 1988 until 2008. Scott served as Lebanon’s first City Engineer, later as the city’s first City Administrator, and he retired as Public Works Director in 2008.
WCAX
Hoax calls report active shooter threats at schools across NH, nation
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Hoax calls reporting active shooter threats at schools across New Hampshire plagued police agencies on Thursday. Lebanon was one of the communities that got a fake report. Police say just before 10:30 a.m., a caller claimed there was an active shooter at the Lebanon Middle School.
Southwestern Vermont Health Care moves to join Dartmouth network
The affiliation would give the smaller network access to a shared electronic medical record platform and joint purchasing, among other benefits, it says. Read the story on VTDigger here: Southwestern Vermont Health Care moves to join Dartmouth network.
NECN
Multiple Active Shooter Threats at NH Schools Determined to Be Hoaxes
New Hampshire authorities say multiple threats of active shooters received at schools across the state Thursday have been determined to be hoaxes. Multiple state agencies and local law enforcement responded to the calls on Thursday morning. The New Hampshire Department of Safety said Thursday afternoon that the calls, which were all similar in nature, had been determined to be a hoax.
newportdispatch.com
Crash in Sharon leads to charges
SHARON — A 31-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested for DUI in Sharon on Sunday. Authorities were notified of a crash that took place on K and L Ct at around 9:45 p.m. Police say they observed indicators of impairment with the driver, identified as Tucker Lapoint, of...
WCAX
Police ID victim in fatal Brattleboro crash
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities have identified a Brattleboro woman who died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer last week. It happened Wednesday morning just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Vernon Street and Royal Road in Brattleboro. The Brattleboro Police say Amanda Labbe, 41, failed to stop at a red light and hit a truck, which was unable to stop in time. She died at the scene.
vermontbiz.com
New program to build missing middle-income homes in Vermont to be announced December 13
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott signed legislation in June of this year that provides $15 million in funding for the Missing Middle-Income Homeownership Development Pilot Program. The program represents the largest single investment in the state’s history to create new homeownership opportunities by investing in the construction of for-sale homes. The program will be initially funded from a portion of the State’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
VTDigger
Autopsy reveals incarcerated person at Springfield prison died of natural causes
An autopsy revealed that Charles Mould, a 74-year-old from Bennington who died last week at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, died of natural causes, according to Vermont State Police. Department of Corrections staff found Mould in his cell early in the morning on Nov. 30, according to a state...
mynbc5.com
Cheshire County animal shelter in need of pet food donations
CHESHIRE COUNTY, N.H. — The Monadnock Humane Society in Cheshire County is asking for help to care for 70 animals removed from a home this week. The humane society said the animals collected from the home are mostly cats, and many of them have respiratory infections. The shelter also...
thepulseofnh.com
Concord Officials Begin Process Of Removing Three Homeless Camps In City
Concord officials have started the process of removing three homeless camps that are located in the city. They say they are taking action to get rid of the camps due to health and safety concerns. People who are at one camp near Everett Arena have been told that they have until December 15th to leave the state-owned property. The other two camps are located off Route 106 and near Locke Road. The city is trying to connect homeless individuals with a new place to stay since local shelters are currently full.
WCAX
Conservation deal protects 7,400 acres in central Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A conservation deal is going to protect nearly 7,400 acres in Vermont’s Addison, Orange, and Windsor counties, the Vermont Land Trust says. The deal includes terrain along the spine and eastern flank of the Northfield Mountains. There are also six significant streams in the area that help form the headwaters of the Third Branch of the White River, a major tributary of the Connecticut River.
WCAX
Williamstown welcomes home young cancer survivor
WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Williamstown community came together to celebrate one of their own going from cancer fighter to survivor. At just 11 years old, Marcus Bisson has completed his second round of chemotherapy. “We spend about 200 overnights in the hospitals since this all went on,” said Jennifer...
whdh.com
State Police find missing NH woman
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire State Police have since found a missing 76-year-old woman safe, after sending a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert earlier in Tuesday evening. Dorinda Gibney was reported missing to the Concord Police Department at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. She is described as being 5 feet, 6...
