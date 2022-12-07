Concord officials have started the process of removing three homeless camps that are located in the city. They say they are taking action to get rid of the camps due to health and safety concerns. People who are at one camp near Everett Arena have been told that they have until December 15th to leave the state-owned property. The other two camps are located off Route 106 and near Locke Road. The city is trying to connect homeless individuals with a new place to stay since local shelters are currently full.

CONCORD, NH ・ 3 DAYS AGO