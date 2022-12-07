ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Project Home: Outreach project combats homelessness in Philadelphia

KENSINGTON - Homelessness is a serious problem in Philadelphia and the opioid crisis in Kensington drives the numbers up. But, through the help of Project Home, organizers hope change will come sooner, rather than later. Amid the bone-rattling clatter of the El in Kensington, Kara Cohen sees her patients. The...
City Council: Johnson Introduces SEPTA Bus Route Hearing; Squilla’s Opioid Task Force Resolution Moves Forward; NPI Resoultion Approved

Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson’s resolution will authorize the Committee on Transportation and Public Utilities to hold hearings “to examine the approach and expected impacts of SEPTA’s Bus Revolution service reconfiguration.”. Hall Monitor’s Lance Haver has been following this story closely, reporting that in the early rounds of public...
AIDS Healthcare Foundation Takes Over Former Burger King for $2.9 Million

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is opening their second location in Philadelphia just south of East Market Street on Eighth. The new health center, which will also include an Out of the Closet thrift store, is headed for a former two-story Burger King. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the sale came in at nearly $2.9 million.
‘Wide and varied’ opinions offered of future of Philly’s Roundhouse during months of public input

The city is one step closer to selling the Roundhouse, the former headquarters of the Philadelphia Police Department. During a webinar held Thursday, project leaders provided a preliminary summary of a months-long community engagement process launched to garner input on the future of the curvilinear building and the larger site it sits on at 7th and Race streets.
Concordville Inn to be Converted to a Health Care Facility

The 245-year-old Concordville Inn in Glen Mills is set to become an inpatient rehabilitation hospital, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal. The inn is contracted to be acquired by Encompass Health Corp. in Alabama. The company has received approval from the Concord Township Zoning Hearing Board to for a...
What we know about "The Boy in The Box" Joseph Augustus Zarelli

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For 65 years, a little boy had no name, just an unmarked grave at Ivy Hill Cemetery on the outskirts of Northwest Philadelphia. Until now."The Boy in The Box" has finally been identified as 4-year-old Joseph Augustus Zarelli.The Philadelphia police Department says they're still investigating Zarelli's murder and they need the public's help.CBS3 has closely followed the investigation and kept the case on TV and online.CBS3 Investigations was first to break that police had finally identified the boy.  Here is a breakdown of what we know about who was once known as "America's Unknown Child."Who is Joseph Augustus...
The Gun Violence Plan Philly Finally Needs?

There are few civic leaders in Philadelphia who, like Madonna, Oprah or, uh, Charo, have achieved one-name status. But when you hear “Pedro says …” it’s immediately clear that the speaker in question is Pedro Ramos, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Foundation. In part, that’s...
