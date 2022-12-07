Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Philadelphia homelessness is a serious problem, but 1 outreach program is striving to make changes
Homelessness is a serious problem in Philadelphia and the opioid crisis in Kensington drives the numbers up. But, through the help of Project Home, organizers hope change will come sooner, rather than later.
fox29.com
Project Home: Outreach project combats homelessness in Philadelphia
KENSINGTON - Homelessness is a serious problem in Philadelphia and the opioid crisis in Kensington drives the numbers up. But, through the help of Project Home, organizers hope change will come sooner, rather than later. Amid the bone-rattling clatter of the El in Kensington, Kara Cohen sees her patients. The...
hallmonitor.org
City Council: Johnson Introduces SEPTA Bus Route Hearing; Squilla’s Opioid Task Force Resolution Moves Forward; NPI Resoultion Approved
Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson’s resolution will authorize the Committee on Transportation and Public Utilities to hold hearings “to examine the approach and expected impacts of SEPTA’s Bus Revolution service reconfiguration.”. Hall Monitor’s Lance Haver has been following this story closely, reporting that in the early rounds of public...
Philly landlord faces discrimination lawsuit over treatment of residents with housing vouchers
Amid an ongoing affordable housing crisis, a large Philadelphia landlord is facing a federal lawsuit for allegedly discriminating against prospective tenants with housing vouchers. The government subsidy enables very low-income families to rent on the private market. Filed Thursday, the complaint alleges that ProManaged Inc. violated federal housing laws by...
New Hank Gathers mural unveiled at North Philadelphia rec center
Several community members and volunteers gathered at the Hank Gathers Recreation Center in North Philadelphia Friday morning to unveil the newest mural commemorating the center’s namesake.
hivplusmag.com
AIDS Healthcare Foundation Takes Over Former Burger King for $2.9 Million
The AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is opening their second location in Philadelphia just south of East Market Street on Eighth. The new health center, which will also include an Out of the Closet thrift store, is headed for a former two-story Burger King. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the sale came in at nearly $2.9 million.
Chinatown community members to host public meeting on proposed 76ers arena
More than 20 Chinatown organizations will assemble on Wednesday for a public meeting on the proposed 76ers arena on Market Street. Organizers say it’s the first meeting to invite community members to voice concerns.
‘Wide and varied’ opinions offered of future of Philly’s Roundhouse during months of public input
The city is one step closer to selling the Roundhouse, the former headquarters of the Philadelphia Police Department. During a webinar held Thursday, project leaders provided a preliminary summary of a months-long community engagement process launched to garner input on the future of the curvilinear building and the larger site it sits on at 7th and Race streets.
fox29.com
Philadelphia organization surprises young single mothers with new apartments, jobs
PHILADELPHIA - The holidays are the season of giving and the NOMO Foundation is embodying that. The New Options More Opportunities (NOMO) Foundation's mission is to provide a safe space for young people to develop life skills and they strive to nurture the youth to break the cycle of poverty.
Concordville Inn to be Converted to a Health Care Facility
The 245-year-old Concordville Inn in Glen Mills is set to become an inpatient rehabilitation hospital, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal. The inn is contracted to be acquired by Encompass Health Corp. in Alabama. The company has received approval from the Concord Township Zoning Hearing Board to for a...
philasun.com
Marion C. Johnson, former City Council advisor and community advocate, passes
Give her of the fruit of her hands and let her own works praise her in the gates (Proverbs 31:31) God uses ordinary people to do the extraordinary. Marion “Peggy” C. Johnson, who was an exemplar of how God can use the ordinary, extraordinarily, truly embodied what it means to live a life of service.
The clinic at Building 21 is just like your doctor's office, but for underserved Philly students
The high school’s health clinic opened in March 2020. It is entirely free, equipped with all the tools you would see at any doctor’s office and can handle issues from stomach aches to complete annual physicals.
Philadelphia council member pushes to keep trucks out of residential areas, 'improve quality of life'
Anthony Phillips introduced a resolution that was unanimously approved to hold hearings that will explore ways to help truck drivers and owners find parking. He also wants to make it easier to ban truck parking in the ninth district.
150-year-old N.J. hospital will merge with Capital Health, offer only ER and outpatient care
St. Francis Medical Center, a nearly 150-year-old institution in Trenton, will offer only emergency room and outpatient services starting Dec. 21, under a recently approved merger agreement with Capital Health, officials announced Thursday. The deal with St. Francis’ owner, Michigan-based Trinity Health, was finalized in the fall but needed to...
What we know about "The Boy in The Box" Joseph Augustus Zarelli
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For 65 years, a little boy had no name, just an unmarked grave at Ivy Hill Cemetery on the outskirts of Northwest Philadelphia. Until now."The Boy in The Box" has finally been identified as 4-year-old Joseph Augustus Zarelli.The Philadelphia police Department says they're still investigating Zarelli's murder and they need the public's help.CBS3 has closely followed the investigation and kept the case on TV and online.CBS3 Investigations was first to break that police had finally identified the boy. Here is a breakdown of what we know about who was once known as "America's Unknown Child."Who is Joseph Augustus...
Pa. high school sees a series of outbursts, fights, raising safety concerns: report
According to 6ABC, a series of unruly outbursts and constant fights among high schoolers at Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill, Delaware County, has administrators and police in a desperate attempt to figure out how to bring tempers down. In fact, teachers and staff have said the recent brawls...
fox29.com
New Jersey couple a rare perfect match for life-saving kidney transplant
PHILADELPHIA - A couple in Gloucester Township is learning fate could’ve brought them together over ten years ago to save one of their lives. "I think that destiny has played a role in our life from the minute that we met," Stephanie McGuigan said. Stephanie and Josh McGuigan first...
Brewerytown businesses look past Girard Ave construction and ahead to Spring 2023
Since October, SEPTA has closed off several blocks of Girard Avenue from 26th to 34th streets to replace trolley tracks.
The Philadelphia Citizen
The Gun Violence Plan Philly Finally Needs?
There are few civic leaders in Philadelphia who, like Madonna, Oprah or, uh, Charo, have achieved one-name status. But when you hear “Pedro says …” it’s immediately clear that the speaker in question is Pedro Ramos, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Foundation. In part, that’s...
Atlantic City, New Jersey Potential Armed Incident Is In Progress
An Atlantic City official has confirmed that there is a potentially armed man at Iowa and Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City at this hour (8:00 a.m.) There is a large Atlantic City Police Department officers presence on the scene. A command post has been established. We have confirmed that the...
