Police continue search for suspect in rural Kan. murder
SUMNER COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating a dead body found in rural Sumner County, believed to be connected to an ongoing investigation in Wichita, continue to search for a second suspect. On November 29, police were contacted by a 69-year-old man who reported 41-year-old Brent Boone, of Wichita, missing...
Outage disrupts power in northwest Wichita
The outage was reported just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday, and affected around 1100 customers. Sedgwick County Dispatch reported traffic lights were out at I-235 and Zoo Boulevard, causing delays there.
Wichita man sentenced for W. Kellogg SWAT standoff
A Wichita man was sentenced to prison in connection to a standoff that happened on West Kellogg in January.
“We believe this is the oldest homicide arrest in the state of Kansas”: Suspect in 1980 Kansas cold case murder arrested.
A suspect in a 1980 Barton County homicide case was arrested.
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Break-in and theft at new Wichita business
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A new locally owned business was devastated by a burglar. Not only did he steal from it, but he also tore a hole in the wall to get in. "Right in this area, he broke a hole, that he could slip through." The hole is patched...
wkdzradio.com
Kansas Woman Charged With Driving Stolen Vehicle
A Wichita, Kansas woman was charged with receiving stolen property after a traffic stop on Clinic Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Elizabeth Leonard after being alerted of a stolen vehicle in the area by city cameras. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Kansas.
KWCH.com
WPD: Man arrested after flashing gun, stealing electronics from NW Wichita Walmart
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department confirmed it arrested a man accused in an armed robbery reported Thursday afternoon at a northwest Wichita Walmart. A WPD public information officer said police arrested the man during a traffic stop near Kellogg and Seneca after he fled from the Walmart store near 21st Street North and Maize Road.
kfdi.com
Teen charged in Wichita homicide
A teenager has been charged in Wichita’s latest homicide. Tehya Turner, 19, appeared in court on Wednesday.
kfdi.com
1 Dead After Motorcycle Crash South of Wichita
One person was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday evening. The incident happened around around 10:17 p.m. at the intersection of S. Rock Road and 39th St. South. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said the motorcycle was heading northbound on Rock when it collided with an SUV that was turning east onto 39th.
Fire crews battle south Wichita garage fire
It was reported around 8:20 a.m., near South Broadway and East Indianapolis Street. South Broadway was closed in both directions of travel between Kellogg and Lincoln while crews tackled that blaze.
West Wichita house fire kills one; cause of flames under investigation, official says
Investigators are still trying to determine the extent of the damage. An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.
Woman facing formal murder charges in Wichita man’s disappearance and death
A 19-year-old woman has been formally charged in connection to the disappearance and death of a Wichita man.
Mother of girl hit by a car outside of Wichita school wants safety, crosswalk improvements
A mother want safety improvements after her daughter was hit by a car outside of Wichita school.
KAKE TV
Winfield Correctional Facility inmate dies
WINFIELD, Kan. (KAKE) - Juan Manuel Torres passed away on December 8, 2022, at the Winfield Correctional Facility. When Torres was found unresponsive in his housing unit, the staff began life-saving measures, but they proved unsuccessful. The 31-year-old had been serving a 63-month sentence based on convictions in Ford County...
