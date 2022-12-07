ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haysville, KS

Great Bend Post

Police continue search for suspect in rural Kan. murder

SUMNER COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating a dead body found in rural Sumner County, believed to be connected to an ongoing investigation in Wichita, continue to search for a second suspect. On November 29, police were contacted by a 69-year-old man who reported 41-year-old Brent Boone, of Wichita, missing...
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
Edy Zoo

Man denounced in armed robbery at Wichita Walmart arrested by police

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Police Division apprehended a man accused of an armed robbery at a northwest Wichita Walmart on Thursday. The individual was taken into custody after police conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Kellogg and Seneca following a pursuit that originated from the Walmart store near Maize Road and 21st Street North.
WICHITA, KS
KNSS Radio

Man dies in Wichita house fire

The fire was reported just before 9 p.m., in the 1200 block of North Wilbur Lane, in northwest Wichita. The Wichita Fire Department said the majority of the blaze was contained to the home’s basement.
WICHITA, KS
wkdzradio.com

Kansas Woman Charged With Driving Stolen Vehicle

A Wichita, Kansas woman was charged with receiving stolen property after a traffic stop on Clinic Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Elizabeth Leonard after being alerted of a stolen vehicle in the area by city cameras. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Kansas.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
KWCH.com

WPD: Man arrested after flashing gun, stealing electronics from NW Wichita Walmart

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department confirmed it arrested a man accused in an armed robbery reported Thursday afternoon at a northwest Wichita Walmart. A WPD public information officer said police arrested the man during a traffic stop near Kellogg and Seneca after he fled from the Walmart store near 21st Street North and Maize Road.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Man Critical After West Wichita Housefire

A man sustained critical injuries in a West Wichita housefire Friday night. The fire broke out just before 9 p.m. in the 1200 block of N. Wilbur Lane (Southwest of 13th St. N. and Ridge). Officials said the call was initially for a grass fire, but escalated to a house...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

1 Dead After Motorcycle Crash South of Wichita

One person was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday evening. The incident happened around around 10:17 p.m. at the intersection of S. Rock Road and 39th St. South. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said the motorcycle was heading northbound on Rock when it collided with an SUV that was turning east onto 39th.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Winfield Correctional Facility inmate dies

WINFIELD, Kan. (KAKE) - Juan Manuel Torres passed away on December 8, 2022, at the Winfield Correctional Facility. When Torres was found unresponsive in his housing unit, the staff began life-saving measures, but they proved unsuccessful. The 31-year-old had been serving a 63-month sentence based on convictions in Ford County...
WINFIELD, KS

