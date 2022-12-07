ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reality TV Stars Todd and Julie Chrisley Will Serve Majority of Prison Sentences in 'Camp Environment': Expert

On Monday, Todd Chrisley, 54, was sentenced to more than a decade in prison for bank fraud and tax evasion, while his wife Julie, 49, was sentenced to seven years for her involvement Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley will likely serve the majority of the years-long prison sentences handed down to them by a judge, according to a legal expert. On Monday, Todd, 54, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for bank fraud and tax evasion, while his wife Julie, 49, was sentenced to seven years for her involvement in the...
Julie Chrisley Recalled Losing Friends Ahead of Sentencing: 'People Don't Know What to Say'

Julie Chrisley's daughter Savannah also said her "numbness has turned to anger" amid the ongoing legal drama involving her parents, who were sentenced to prison on Nov. 22 for financial crimes Julie Chrisley has seen a lot of changes in her personal life over the last several years as she and her family have been entangled in legal drama. In an episode of daughter Savannah Chrisley's Unlocked podcast, recorded before Julie and husband Todd Chrisley were sentenced for committing financial crimes, the 49-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star shared how the fraud case has...
Savannah Chrisley's 'Heart Sank' Seeing 'Beat Up' Brother Grayson, 16, and His 'Totaled' Car After Crash

PEOPLE recently confirmed that the 16-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star was taken to the hospital after driving into the back of a stopped vehicle in Nashville, Tennessee Grayson Chrisley is doing "OK" after his scary car accident. Though the 16-year-old Chrisley Knows Best tried to downplay the scary wreck to his family, his big sister Savannah Chrisley revealed how frightening the entire situation actually was. "He made it sounds like a fender-bender," Savannah, 25, said in conversation with mom Julie Chrisley on her Unlocked podcast. "And y'all, when I tell you the whole front...
NASHVILLE, TN
Us Weekly

Mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s Adopted Daughter Chloe Claims She’s Seeking Custody Back: ‘I Was Pushed Out of Her Life’

The mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter claims she is fighting to regain custody amid the couple's legal woes. Angela Johnson, who welcomed daughter Chloe in 2012, addressed her plans to take legal action on Monday, December 5. “I want her home. She deserves to be home," Johnson told TMZ, noting she […]
OK! Magazine

Julie Chrisley Claims 10-Year-Old Daughter Is 'Suicidal' Over Her & Husband Todd's Prison Sentences

Julie Chrisley made a shocking admission in court as a last ditch attempt to avoid prison time. Prior to the Chrisley Knows Best star and her husband, Todd Chrisley, being sentenced to a combined 19 years behind bars, the matriarch admitted to US District Judge Eleanor Ross that their adopted 10-year-old daughter, Chloe, has been "suicidal" over the thought of being separated from them.“To hear your 10-year-old say she doesn't want to live if their mom goes away, no child should feel that way,” Julie told the judge in an Atlanta, Georgia, courtroom on Monday, November 21, where she was...
ATLANTA, GA
HollywoodLife

Julie Chrisley Seen In 1st Photos At Nashville Mansion One Day After Getting 7-Year Prison Sentence

Julie Chrisley stepped out in the hours following her bombshell sentence of seven years behind bars, and the Chrisley Knows Best star, 49, appeared to fully bear the weight of the news. In photos, which you can SEE HERE via The Daily Mail, Julie looked both exhausted and frightened as she looked over her shoulder while walking outside her palatial home in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday, November 22. Julie wore a grey, long sleeved lounge suit and her shoulder length hair was straight.
NASHVILLE, TN
Daily Mail

'My new normal': Savannah Chrisley, 25, to take custody of her brother Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10, after parents are sentenced to prison for fraud

Savannah Chrisley revealed her plans to take custody of her brother Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10, during Monday's episode of her podcast Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley,. Ahead of the news that her parents were both sentenced to lengthy prison terms on charges including bank fraud and tax evasion, the 25-year-old reality star discussed the possibility of becoming a legal guardian.
GEORGIA STATE
bravotv.com

OK! Magazine

HollywoodLife

Julie Chrisley Said She Never ‘Intentionally Tried’ To Do Anything Wrong Days Before Sentencing: Listen

Disgraced reality star Julie Chrisley, 49, didn’t think she was doing anything wrong as she and her husband Todd Chrisley, 53, applied for loans they knew they could not pay back and failed to pay their taxes between 2008 to 2016, according to her appearance on her daughter Savannah Chrisley’s Unlocked podcast, which dropped on Tuesday, Nov. 29. “I think about the situation that we’re dealing with right now, and I’m thinking about I’ve never gone out here and hurt a soul,” Julie stated on the podcast — which was recorded before her Nov. 21 sentencing. “I have never gone out here and intentionally tried to do anything that I wasn’t supposed to do, and look where I’m standing right now.”
People

People

