Disgraced reality star Julie Chrisley, 49, didn’t think she was doing anything wrong as she and her husband Todd Chrisley, 53, applied for loans they knew they could not pay back and failed to pay their taxes between 2008 to 2016, according to her appearance on her daughter Savannah Chrisley’s Unlocked podcast, which dropped on Tuesday, Nov. 29. “I think about the situation that we’re dealing with right now, and I’m thinking about I’ve never gone out here and hurt a soul,” Julie stated on the podcast — which was recorded before her Nov. 21 sentencing. “I have never gone out here and intentionally tried to do anything that I wasn’t supposed to do, and look where I’m standing right now.”

11 DAYS AGO