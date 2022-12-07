ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Rally for justice in Shanquella Robinson case scheduled for this weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ra1Yg_0jayWjcV00

CHARLOTTE — Community leaders and family members of Shanquella Robinson will come together this weekend to call for justice in her death.

The Million Youth March of Charlotte and Salisbury announced plans to hold a rally this weekend.

It’s been more than one month since Robinson, a Charlotte woman, was killed while vacationing with friends in Mexico. Investigators there said an arrest warrant has been issued in the case, but police have made no arrests.

Speaking Wednesday, Shanquella’s sister said justice for her would mean making sure whoever is responsible for her death serves time.

“Everybody being arrested and doing time in Mexico. Everybody being extradited over there and doing their time there. That would be justice for us as of now,” Quilla Long said.

This weekend’s rally will be held Saturday at Little Rock A.M.E. Zion Church in Uptown Charlotte. It starts at 4 p.m.

(WATCH BELOW: Arrest warrant issued for friend of Shanquella Robinson, Mexican prosecutor says)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fKjJz_0jayWjcV00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

rose voyer
3d ago

The sister is right. They need to arrest and extradite everyone else that went to Mexico with her. I pray that they get a life sentence.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
qcnews.com

'Justice for Shanquella' memorial event held Saturday in Charlotte

An event took place Saturday in Charlotte calling for justice, and an arrest, in the mysterious circumstances surrounding a Charlotte woman's tragic death in Mexico in October. ‘Justice for Shanquella’ memorial event held Saturday …. An event took place Saturday in Charlotte calling for justice, and an arrest, in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL

Rally held in Charlotte for woman killed at Mexico resort

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The community will gather Saturday afternoon to hold a rally for Shanquella Robinson, the 25-year-old Charlotte woman who mysteriously died in Cabo San Lucas during a Mexico trip with friends. WCNC Charlotte reports the rally will be held Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. at the Little...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Rock Hill home argument turns deadly

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An argument in Rock Hill turned deadly overnight when a man was shot and killed, the Rock Hill Police Department said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 5 a.m. Saturday to a home on Crawford Road. A 59-year-old man was found suffering from a single […]
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

1 dead in early morning Rock Hill shooting, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Saturday morning around 5 a.m., Rock Hill Police responded to a shooting at the 900 block of Crawford Road. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Upon arrival, officers found a 59-year-old male victim with a gunshot...
ROCK HILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Witnesses speak in trial of CMPD officer accused of hitting, killing college student

CHARLOTTE — The trial for a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer accused of hitting and killing a college student in his patrol car is underway. In July 2017, Phillip Barker was speeding while on his way to a call when he hit and killed James Short on Morehead Street near Uptown, according to police. Investigators said Short, 28, was drunk at the time but was walking in a crosswalk.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Police: Men robbed Gaston County Dollar General with weapon

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar. Authorities say the initial call came in just after 4 p.m. on Friday. Two suspects robbed the business, and police are following leads. No suspects are in custody at this time.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Wells Fargo robbed in Winston-Salem; suspect at large

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery on Thursday morning. At around 9:27 a.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 701 North Martin Luther King Jr Drive after getting a report of a robbery. Investigators say that the suspect entered the bank and demanded from […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
qcnews.com

Gun found in vehicle at high school in Lancaster, officials say

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A gun was seized from a vehicle parked at Buford High School in Lancaster County, the school confirmed Friday. Officials said administrators searched a vehicle in the parking lot while investigating an alleged violation of school rules. During the search, a handgun was...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
Queen City News

Charlotte’s La Shish eatery owners sentenced on $1.7M pandemic fraud

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The owners of a popular Charlotte eatery have been sentenced for fraudulently obtaining $1.7 million in COVID-19 pandemic relief funds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Western North Carolina announced. Charlotte restaurant owner, son found guilty in $1.7M COVID relief fraud case Waxhaw resident Izzat Freitekh, 57, will spend four […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
120K+
Followers
139K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy