Rally for justice in Shanquella Robinson case scheduled for this weekend

CHARLOTTE — Community leaders and family members of Shanquella Robinson will come together this weekend to call for justice in her death.

The Million Youth March of Charlotte and Salisbury announced plans to hold a rally this weekend.

It’s been more than one month since Robinson, a Charlotte woman, was killed while vacationing with friends in Mexico. Investigators there said an arrest warrant has been issued in the case, but police have made no arrests.

Speaking Wednesday, Shanquella’s sister said justice for her would mean making sure whoever is responsible for her death serves time.

“Everybody being arrested and doing time in Mexico. Everybody being extradited over there and doing their time there. That would be justice for us as of now,” Quilla Long said.

This weekend’s rally will be held Saturday at Little Rock A.M.E. Zion Church in Uptown Charlotte. It starts at 4 p.m.

