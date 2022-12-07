Read full article on original website
houmatimes.com
Ellen Elizabeth LeBouef
Ellen Elizabeth LeBouef, 41, a native of Houma and resident of Montegut, passed away on December 4, 2022. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.. She is survived by her parents, Connie Guy and Ellis Lebouef Jr.; son, Terrance Dupre; daughter, Lauryn Savoie; brothers, Toby Lebouef and Ellis Lebouef III; sisters, Marsha Carlos and Nicki Lebouef; and one grandson, Ammon Dorian.
NOLA.com
Sugar, clothing and land tycoon Leon Godchaux had a secret. His great-great-grandson's book explores his life.
“It’s a classic immigrant story,” Peter M. Wolf said of his new book, “The Sugar King: Leon Godchaux, A New Orleans Legend, His Creole Slave and His Jewish Roots.”. “You come to America, you spend all your time establishing a family and a business, then over time it disappears,” he said.
houmatimes.com
Happy National Pastry Day! Here’s How to Celebrate Locally
Happy National Pastry Day! This day celebrates a beloved treat; the pastry and there are ways to celebrate locally. Pastries are made with flour, sugar, milk, butter, shortening, baking powder, and eggs. The dough is then rolled out thin and used as a base for various fillings. Pastries don’t have to be sweet, they can be savory too! The pastry can be traced back to the ancient Mediterranean where they used almost paper-thin multi-layered baklava. Also, pastries began to be made in northern Europe after the Crusaders brought them back from the Mediterranean. Later, the French and Italian Renaissance chefs went on to perfect the “puff and choux” pastries, and the 17th and 18th-century chefs brought along new recipes.
houmatimes.com
Juanita “Bonnie” Blanchard
Juanita “Bonnie” Blanchard, age 70, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Juanita was a lifelong resident of Houma, LA. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation in her honor in the Dauphine Chapel at Chauvin Funeral Home on Monday, December 12, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial following at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary. Burial to follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery.
houmatimes.com
Chester Newton Head, Jr.
Chester Newton Head, Jr., age 94, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Chester was a native of Newellton, La. and a resident of Houma. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel of Chauvin Funeral Home on Saturday, December 17, 2022, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. His Celebration of Life Service will begin at 12:00 p.m. with burial to follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery.
houmatimes.com
GALLERY: Lafourche Parish School Board Awards and Recognition Night
Congratulations to all that were recognized at the December Lafourche Parish School District’s Awards and Recognition Night! There were many staff, faculty, and students recognized this month for amazing accomplishments! Here is a gallery of the awards and recognition night:
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne General Director of Protective Services Percy Mosely Presented with CASA of Terrebonne Mosely Courville Award
Terrebonne General Health System Director of Protective Services Percy Mosely was presented with the CASA of Terrebonne Mosely Courville Award. Mosely regularly volunteers at local fundraisers and Terrebonne General events, most notable for cooking his jambalaya or white beans. Every year CASA of Terrebonne host a Volunteer Appreciation Social to...
brproud.com
Five numbers deliver $50,000 after winning Pick 5 ticket sold in Assumption Parish
PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Someone woke up $50,000 richer this week. A Pick 5 drawing took place on Tuesday, December 6, and the winning numbers were 3,2,5,4 and 7. A winning Pick 5 ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the Shop N Save located at 124 Highway 70 Spur in Plattenville.
NOLA.com
Andrea’s in Metairie to become Marullo’s, see plans for new Italian restaurant
Andrea’s Restaurant was many different things through its long history – a spot for special dinners, a comforting old favorite, a destination for banquets, reunions and gatherings both professional and deeply personal. Now work is progressing to transform Andrea’s into a new restaurant that is out to be...
houmatimes.com
Carolyn Ann LeBlanc Thibodeaux
Carolyn Ann LeBlanc Thibodeaux, 83, passed peacefully on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 3:35 AM, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was a native and resident of Houma, LA. Carolyn was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend who always put the needs of others before her own. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church from 9:00 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.
This Bakery Has The Best Pastries In Louisiana
Yelp compiled a list of the best spots in the country to enjoy a pastry.
NOLA.com
Hours after cancellation, Harahan Christmas parade is back on: 'It means a lot to my community'
Just hours after Harahan announced on Friday that it had canceled its Christmas parade, Mayor Tim Baudier said that the Dec. 17 festivities would go on as planned. Harahan Police Chief Tim Walker, in an announcement Friday morning, said that due to a shortage of available police officers, the parade would have to be canceled.
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: Indian restaurant that dazzles at Hammond gas station goes upscale in Kenner
There’s a new Indian restaurant in Kenner with an ambitious menu pairing traditional regional dishes, a chef’s eye for presentation, a hint of fusion and, of course, a lunch buffet. There’s also a backstory that traces a route around the American highway system and leads to dishes like...
NOLA.com
For $1.6M, sleek, chic condo offers downtown living in New Orleans CBD
Unblemished white walls and light flooring catapult the striking contrast of the Italian orange chandelier and black wall installation to a level of urban chic seldom seen. This scene is the foyer of a Warehouse District condominium that is the result of the deft joining of two units into a three-bedroom corner haven, brimming with style and casual elegance.
lcmchealth.org
Newell Normand, WWL AM Radio Host and former Jefferson Parish Sh
“ This is masterful – this creates the very balance that we need…this will benefit our community in a big way. I really believe that healthcare corridor is something that is a difference maker for us here in the city of New Orleans.”
NOLA.com
Unsolved killing of eighth grader from Uptown New Orleans school leaves teacher in grief
The unsolved killing of an eighth grader from Samuel J. Green Charter School in Uptown New Orleans has left the school community grieving the loss of Dominic Tomlin, 14, who was found shot dead three weeks ago on train tracks in Gentilly. A former Green teacher, Jess Ambrose, said Dominic...
wwno.org
Where Y'Eat: Hubig's return brings back more than pie
The return of Hubig's Pies means more than just having another sweet snack on the shelves. It is a piece of old New Orleans making a comeback, but making that comeback in changing times. Will the allure last? Will that Hubig’s Pie that was a natural grab-and-gobble item for so...
earnthenecklace.com
Sheba Turk leaving WWL-TV: Where Is the New Orleans Anchor Going?
Sheba Turk is a prominent anchor of WWL-TV’s widely watched Eyewitness Morning News. Every morning, she is the news source that the people of New Orleans turn to for information. However, Sheba Turk is leaving WWL-TV in December 2022 for a new position outside New Orleans. Since the news broke, viewers have had mixed reactions; they’re sad to see her go yet excited for her new opportunities. Here’s more on Sheba Turk’s departure from WWL-TV.
rebelexpress.net
Hubig’s A Big Deal
For weeks all anyone talked about was the return of Hubig’s Pies, the New Orleans treat that everyone loved until the factory burned down a decade ago. The fried hand-held pies returned to market last month and our parents were excited, our teachers were excited, and just about everyone else.
'He left me with nobody' - Mother mourns the loss of her daughter to random killing
NEW ORLEANS — Yolanda Dillion planned everything carefully in her life. At 54 years of age, she lived with and cared for her mother Edna, who is in her 80s and surviving cancer. Dillion, a breast cancer survivor herself, was a constant whirlwind of activity, participating actively in her...
