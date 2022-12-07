Happy National Pastry Day! This day celebrates a beloved treat; the pastry and there are ways to celebrate locally. Pastries are made with flour, sugar, milk, butter, shortening, baking powder, and eggs. The dough is then rolled out thin and used as a base for various fillings. Pastries don’t have to be sweet, they can be savory too! The pastry can be traced back to the ancient Mediterranean where they used almost paper-thin multi-layered baklava. Also, pastries began to be made in northern Europe after the Crusaders brought them back from the Mediterranean. Later, the French and Italian Renaissance chefs went on to perfect the “puff and choux” pastries, and the 17th and 18th-century chefs brought along new recipes.

