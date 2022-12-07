ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

Ellen Elizabeth LeBouef

Ellen Elizabeth LeBouef, 41, a native of Houma and resident of Montegut, passed away on December 4, 2022. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.. She is survived by her parents, Connie Guy and Ellis Lebouef Jr.; son, Terrance Dupre; daughter, Lauryn Savoie; brothers, Toby Lebouef and Ellis Lebouef III; sisters, Marsha Carlos and Nicki Lebouef; and one grandson, Ammon Dorian.
Happy National Pastry Day! Here’s How to Celebrate Locally

Happy National Pastry Day! This day celebrates a beloved treat; the pastry and there are ways to celebrate locally. Pastries are made with flour, sugar, milk, butter, shortening, baking powder, and eggs. The dough is then rolled out thin and used as a base for various fillings. Pastries don’t have to be sweet, they can be savory too! The pastry can be traced back to the ancient Mediterranean where they used almost paper-thin multi-layered baklava. Also, pastries began to be made in northern Europe after the Crusaders brought them back from the Mediterranean. Later, the French and Italian Renaissance chefs went on to perfect the “puff and choux” pastries, and the 17th and 18th-century chefs brought along new recipes.
Juanita “Bonnie” Blanchard

Juanita “Bonnie” Blanchard, age 70, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Juanita was a lifelong resident of Houma, LA. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation in her honor in the Dauphine Chapel at Chauvin Funeral Home on Monday, December 12, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial following at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary. Burial to follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Chester Newton Head, Jr.

Chester Newton Head, Jr., age 94, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Chester was a native of Newellton, La. and a resident of Houma. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel of Chauvin Funeral Home on Saturday, December 17, 2022, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. His Celebration of Life Service will begin at 12:00 p.m. with burial to follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery.
GALLERY: Lafourche Parish School Board Awards and Recognition Night

Congratulations to all that were recognized at the December Lafourche Parish School District’s Awards and Recognition Night! There were many staff, faculty, and students recognized this month for amazing accomplishments! Here is a gallery of the awards and recognition night:
Terrebonne General Director of Protective Services Percy Mosely Presented with CASA of Terrebonne Mosely Courville Award

Terrebonne General Health System Director of Protective Services Percy Mosely was presented with the CASA of Terrebonne Mosely Courville Award. Mosely regularly volunteers at local fundraisers and Terrebonne General events, most notable for cooking his jambalaya or white beans. Every year CASA of Terrebonne host a Volunteer Appreciation Social to...
Carolyn Ann LeBlanc Thibodeaux

Carolyn Ann LeBlanc Thibodeaux, 83, passed peacefully on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 3:35 AM, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was a native and resident of Houma, LA. Carolyn was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend who always put the needs of others before her own. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church from 9:00 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.
For $1.6M, sleek, chic condo offers downtown living in New Orleans CBD

Unblemished white walls and light flooring catapult the striking contrast of the Italian orange chandelier and black wall installation to a level of urban chic seldom seen. This scene is the foyer of a Warehouse District condominium that is the result of the deft joining of two units into a three-bedroom corner haven, brimming with style and casual elegance.
wwno.org

Where Y'Eat: Hubig's return brings back more than pie

The return of Hubig's Pies means more than just having another sweet snack on the shelves. It is a piece of old New Orleans making a comeback, but making that comeback in changing times. Will the allure last? Will that Hubig’s Pie that was a natural grab-and-gobble item for so...
Sheba Turk leaving WWL-TV: Where Is the New Orleans Anchor Going?

Sheba Turk is a prominent anchor of WWL-TV’s widely watched Eyewitness Morning News. Every morning, she is the news source that the people of New Orleans turn to for information. However, Sheba Turk is leaving WWL-TV in December 2022 for a new position outside New Orleans. Since the news broke, viewers have had mixed reactions; they’re sad to see her go yet excited for her new opportunities. Here’s more on Sheba Turk’s departure from WWL-TV.
Hubig’s A Big Deal

For weeks all anyone talked about was the return of Hubig’s Pies, the New Orleans treat that everyone loved until the factory burned down a decade ago. The fried hand-held pies returned to market last month and our parents were excited, our teachers were excited, and just about everyone else.

