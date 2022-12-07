Read full article on original website
Mainer faces 20 years in prison for stealing guns, threatening witness
BANGOR, Maine — A Maine man could spend up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing guns and threatening a witness in his case. Officials say 29-year-old Jeremy Lyons broke into Pineo's True Value, a federal firearms licensee in Machias and stole three pistols in October 2021.
BANGOR, Maine — A Lubec man pleaded guilty Friday to stealing three Colt pistols from Pineo's True Value in Machias in October 2021. Jeremy C. Lyons, 29, also pleaded guilty to witness tampering and retaliating against a witness, Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Lizotte said in a release. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Hancock County Grand Jury indictments
Hancock County– A woman arrested in connection with a hit and run crash in Orland has been indicted by the Hancock County Grand Jury. Patricia Bowen, 71, of Searsport was indicted for tampering with a witness and hindering apprehension or prosecution. Authorities say Travis Allen, 46, was walking in...
Pleasant Point Police searching for suspect in relation to shooting
PLEASANT POINT, Maine (WABI) - The Pleasant Point Police Department are currently looking to locate Aboluwes “Ubbie” Dana in reference to a shooting that occurred Saturday evening at Pleasant Point. Dana is considered to be armed and dangerous, so police are asking the public to not approach him.
Milbridge Couple Charged With Theft From Relative’s Bank Account
A Milbridge couple is being held on $100,000 bail each after being arraigned Wednesday on felony theft charges. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Steven Furth and his wife 39-year-old Ashley Furth were arrested during a traffic stop in Cherryfield on Monday. Felony arrest warrants had been issued on Friday by the Machias Court related to a theft of a large sum of money from a family member’s bank account, police said.
Couple arrested on felony theft charges
MILBRIDGE — A Milbridge couple faces felony theft charges as a result of an extensive joint investigation between the Washington and Hancock County Sheriff’s Offices, Maine State Police, Maine DEA, and the FBI. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, felony arrest warrants were issued on Friday for...
Bangor man faces 20 year sentence for drug crimes
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former Bangor man faces up to a 20-year sentence after pleading guilty to drug crimes in federal court in Bangor Thursday. Court records say 31-year-old Wayne Smith and others trafficked methamphetamine and fentanyl across Penobscot and Aroostook counties from 2018-2021. Smith was charged with conspiracy...
K9 Detects Drugs & Two People Arrested for Narcotics Trafficking in Bangor, Maine
Two people were arrested for trafficking narcotics on Saturday night after a K9 team detected drugs during a traffic stop in Bangor. K9 Team Detects Illegal Drugs; Weapons Found During Traffic Stop. Officer Reynolds and K9 Raye discovered 440 grams of fentanyl, 11.3 grams of meth and firearms. Police said...
12-year-old student charged with terrorizing in Hancock County
ELLSWORTH, Maine — A 12-year-old boy was charged with terrorizing this week after allegedly emailing a suicide helpline saying he planned to shoot several people, including teachers and students, The Ellsworth American reported Wednesday. The boy is a student at Surry Elementary School. The suicide helpline, based in Washington,...
Bangor Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking in Penobscot and Aroostook Counties
A 31-year-old man from Bangor pleaded guilty Thursday to drug trafficking charges in Penobscot County and Aroostook County. Bangor Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking in Penobscot and Aroostook Counties. Wayne Smith is facing up to 20 years in prison. He submitted his guilty plea in U.S. District Court in...
Wayne Smith Of Bangor, Maine Pleads Guilty To Distribution Of Methamphetamine And Fentanyl
At the United States District Court in Bangor, Maine, Wayne Smith, 31, of Bangor, Maine pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. Between January 2018 and December 2021, Smith, along with others, trafficked methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot County, Maine, and Aroostook...
Multiple people killed, 3 students hurt after car crashes into tree in Castine, officials say
CASTINE, Maine — Multiple people are dead, and three students were hurt following a single-car crash in Castine early Saturday morning. The initial investigation reveals that a driver with multiple passengers was driving on Shore Road (Route 166) around 2:07 a.m. when the car allegedly went off the road before hitting a tree and bursting into flames, according to an email by the Maine Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Shannon Moss.
Maine Woman Found Guilty Of Speeding For Going 45 In A 45 Zone
Yes! As strange as it sounds, a woman was once found guilty of speeding for going 45 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. According to the December 7th, 1953 issue of the Daily Kennebec Journal, the woman had been involved in a November crash in a 45 mile per hour zone on Augusta's North Belfast Avenue.
Surry boy accused of sending threatening email to the elementary school
SURRY, Maine (WABI) - A 12-year-old boy from Surry has been charged with terrorizing after sending a threatening email to the elementary school. According to Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call around 3:30 p.m. from a suicide line based in Washington State. The help line chat feature...
Hancock Pedestrian is Killed When Hit By a Car on Route 1
State Police say a Hancock man is dead after being hit by a car on Route 1 in Hancock Wednesday morning. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says State Police responded to the scene at approximately 6:15 and found Edwin Rowe, 67, of Hancock deceased. Officials say a preliminary investigation indicates that Shawna Hardison, 57, of Lamoine was driving a white Chevy S-10 pickup truck in the northbound lane when her vehicle struck Rowe, who was walking in the roadway.
Several People Dead, Three Hospitalized after Fiery Crash in Castine, Maine
Maine State Police report there were “multiple fatalities” in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Castine. Police and paramedics responded to the crash on the Shore Road in Castine shortly after 2:00 a.m., according to the Maine Department of Public Safety. The preliminary investigation indicates that the vehicle was traveling south on Route 166 when it left the road and struck a tree before erupting in flames, spokesperson Shannon Moss reported.
Maine is on the verge of another record year for overdose deaths
(BDN) -- Maine is on track again to see a record number of overdose deaths by the end of the year. In October, 58 people died from drug overdoses, according to the most recently released state overdose statistics. Eleven of those deaths — the highest total for any Maine county — happened in Penobscot County, which has been disproportionately affected by the state’s ongoing and worsening opioid epidemic.
Bicycle Coalition of Maine addresses pedestrian safety following fatal incidents
Maine (WABI) - Experts are asking drivers to be alert and watch out for people on the roads. This, after three people were killed in less than a week while walking on Maine roads. Two pedestrians were killed in separate incidents on Wednesday, one in Lewiston, the other in Hancock.
