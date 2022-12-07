ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milbridge, ME

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wabi.tv

Lubec man pleads guilty to federal firearms charges

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Lubec man pleaded guilty today to stealing guns from a federal firearms licensee, witness tampering and retaliating against a witness. According to court records, in October 2021, 29-year-old Jeremy Lyons broke into Pineo’s True Value in Machias and stole 3 Colt pistols. In July...
LUBEC, ME
foxbangor.com

Hancock County Grand Jury indictments

Hancock County– A woman arrested in connection with a hit and run crash in Orland has been indicted by the Hancock County Grand Jury. Patricia Bowen, 71, of Searsport was indicted for tampering with a witness and hindering apprehension or prosecution. Authorities say Travis Allen, 46, was walking in...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
101.9 The Rock

Milbridge Couple Charged With Theft From Relative’s Bank Account

A Milbridge couple is being held on $100,000 bail each after being arraigned Wednesday on felony theft charges. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Steven Furth and his wife 39-year-old Ashley Furth were arrested during a traffic stop in Cherryfield on Monday. Felony arrest warrants had been issued on Friday by the Machias Court related to a theft of a large sum of money from a family member’s bank account, police said.
MILBRIDGE, ME
foxbangor.com

Couple arrested on felony theft charges

MILBRIDGE — A Milbridge couple faces felony theft charges as a result of an extensive joint investigation between the Washington and Hancock County Sheriff’s Offices, Maine State Police, Maine DEA, and the FBI. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, felony arrest warrants were issued on Friday for...
MILBRIDGE, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor man faces 20 year sentence for drug crimes

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former Bangor man faces up to a 20-year sentence after pleading guilty to drug crimes in federal court in Bangor Thursday. Court records say 31-year-old Wayne Smith and others trafficked methamphetamine and fentanyl across Penobscot and Aroostook counties from 2018-2021. Smith was charged with conspiracy...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Multiple people killed, 3 students hurt after car crashes into tree in Castine, officials say

CASTINE, Maine — Multiple people are dead, and three students were hurt following a single-car crash in Castine early Saturday morning. The initial investigation reveals that a driver with multiple passengers was driving on Shore Road (Route 166) around 2:07 a.m. when the car allegedly went off the road before hitting a tree and bursting into flames, according to an email by the Maine Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Shannon Moss.
CASTINE, ME
92 Moose

Maine Woman Found Guilty Of Speeding For Going 45 In A 45 Zone

Yes! As strange as it sounds, a woman was once found guilty of speeding for going 45 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. According to the December 7th, 1953 issue of the Daily Kennebec Journal, the woman had been involved in a November crash in a 45 mile per hour zone on Augusta's North Belfast Avenue.
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Surry boy accused of sending threatening email to the elementary school

SURRY, Maine (WABI) - A 12-year-old boy from Surry has been charged with terrorizing after sending a threatening email to the elementary school. According to Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call around 3:30 p.m. from a suicide line based in Washington State. The help line chat feature...
SURRY, ME
Q106.5

Hancock Pedestrian is Killed When Hit By a Car on Route 1

State Police say a Hancock man is dead after being hit by a car on Route 1 in Hancock Wednesday morning. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says State Police responded to the scene at approximately 6:15 and found Edwin Rowe, 67, of Hancock deceased. Officials say a preliminary investigation indicates that Shawna Hardison, 57, of Lamoine was driving a white Chevy S-10 pickup truck in the northbound lane when her vehicle struck Rowe, who was walking in the roadway.
HANCOCK, ME
Big Country 96.9

Several People Dead, Three Hospitalized after Fiery Crash in Castine, Maine

Maine State Police report there were “multiple fatalities” in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Castine. Police and paramedics responded to the crash on the Shore Road in Castine shortly after 2:00 a.m., according to the Maine Department of Public Safety. The preliminary investigation indicates that the vehicle was traveling south on Route 166 when it left the road and struck a tree before erupting in flames, spokesperson Shannon Moss reported.
CASTINE, ME
WGME

Maine is on the verge of another record year for overdose deaths

(BDN) -- Maine is on track again to see a record number of overdose deaths by the end of the year. In October, 58 people died from drug overdoses, according to the most recently released state overdose statistics. Eleven of those deaths — the highest total for any Maine county — happened in Penobscot County, which has been disproportionately affected by the state’s ongoing and worsening opioid epidemic.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy