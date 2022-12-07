CASTINE, Maine — Multiple people are dead, and three students were hurt following a single-car crash in Castine early Saturday morning. The initial investigation reveals that a driver with multiple passengers was driving on Shore Road (Route 166) around 2:07 a.m. when the car allegedly went off the road before hitting a tree and bursting into flames, according to an email by the Maine Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Shannon Moss.

CASTINE, ME ・ 18 HOURS AGO