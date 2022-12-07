Read full article on original website
thewashingtondailynews.com
Down East Seniors Club Dec. 7, 2022
The Down East Seniors Club held their December 7 meeting at the Blind. Center of NC in Washington. President Roy Whichard led the meeting. Jim Hackney played for the singing of “God Bless America” and the. group pledged allegiance to the flag. Charles Smith gave the opening. prayer...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Roy L. Edwards
Mr. Roy LeVern Edwards, age 92, a resident of Old Forte Shores, Chocowinity, died Friday, December 2, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Old Ford Church of Christ, 6040 U.S. Hwy 17 North, Washington, conducted by Reggie Braziel and Eddie Bowen. Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery, Washington.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Thomas Joe Stroud
Thomas Joe Stroud, age 72, a resident of Williamston, NC, died Sunday, December 4, 2022, at ECU Health Hospital. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Pamlico Memorial Gardens in Washington, NC. Thomas Stroud was born June 1950. He served in the Marines...
Navy veteran teaches line dancing lessons at Buccaneer Music Hall
GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — The Buccaneer Music Hall is where Sam Kniskern found an opportunity to share her love for line dancing. Kniskern started learning to line dance while serving in the Navy. She was stationed in California for nearly six years. After 10 years in the military, she moved to Greenville where she now […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
William Herman (Bill) Hopkins
Greenville—Mr. William Herman (Bill) Hopkins, 92, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, at ECU Health Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice. A native of the Farm Life community in Martin County, Mr. Hopkins was born to the late Howard and Louallie Stalls Hopkins. His early life centered around farming, faith, and family. Life was challenging for his sharecropping family and it shaped the steadfast work ethic Bill had all his life. Bill loved the Farm Life community, family, and friends; and treasured the life-long connections. Hunting and fishing were favorite activities and tobacco farming a center point of his early life. It was a proud day in the family history when his parents were eventually able to buy the family farm.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Paul M. Clark
Mr. Paul Monroe Clark, age 70, a resident of the Village Apartment, died Thursday, November 16, 2022, at ECU Health Beaufort Hospital in Washington. The family will receive friends 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington. Following the visitation, a procession will take place to Oakdale Cemetery for a graveside service.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Emily Windley Spencer
Emily Windley Spencer, the blessed age of 103, went home to be with the Lord on December 1, 2022. Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 1:00 pm at House of Prayer in Washington, NC. Burial will follow at Broad Creek Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to Paradise Funeral Home Inc.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Noon Rotary Dec. 5, 2022
The Washington Noon Rotary Club remains a key component in the annual Toys For Tots campaign. This past week Noon Rotarians collected more than 100 Toys for Tots boxes and delivered them to St. Peter’s Episcopal Church where toys will be distributed tomorrow to nearly 300 less fortunate families in Beaufort, Washington and Hyde Counties. Pictured left to right are Noon Rotarians John Tate, Phil Holloman, Brian Fuller, Spencer Stanley and Bob Douglas.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Dec. 7, 8 & 9
Netha Nelson, 64, of Otway, passed away Wednesday December 7, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her memorial service will be 5:00 p.m. Sunday December 11, 2022, at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort. KATHRYN "KATHY" LONG, New Bern. Kathryn "Kathy" Long, 60, of New Bern, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, December...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Zelda Woolard
Zelda Woolard, 85, a resident of Washington, NC, passed away at her home on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. No services have been announced at this time. Visitors are welcome to drop by the family home. Joseph B. Paul Jr. Funeral Service is honored to be assisting the Woolard family.
Founder of renowned Down East NC barbecue joint dies
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Latham “Bum” Dennis, the creator, owner and operator of Bum’s Restaurant in Ayden, has died. He founded the Ayden restaurant in 1963 and helped turn the eatery into a BBQ establishment in North Carolina. His method of fixing BBQ, cooking the pig over a wood fire, put his business on the […]
neusenews.com
City of Kinston to hold special meeting at The Gate
The City of Kinston posted the following on their Facebook page:. The City Council of the City of Kinston will hold a special meeting on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 6pm at The Gate. The purpose of this meeting is to hold a community forum on crime and violence. All...
WITN
Historic ENC site welcomes visitors to holiday tours
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - One historic museum in the East is opening their doors to visitors for two nights of a holiday event. Tryon Palace was decked the halls and prepared a live experience of costumed characters dancing and gabbing about a mysterious royal visitor as part of their Candlelight event.
WITN
Live Windows Event in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Temple B’Nai Sholem is joining the Live Windows Event in New Bern Friday night with their display titled “The Joys of Hanukkah.”. This is the first ever Hanukkah Live Window to be displayed in New Bern, and the display will show a mother and daughter demonstrating the Jewish traditions of lighting the Menorah, eating latkes, playing dreidel, opening presents and reading the story of Hanukkah.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Jerome Anthony Ward Jr.
Jerome Anthony Ward Jr., 55, of NC, of Williamston, NC went into eternal rest on November 25, 2022. A visitation will be held on Friday December 9, 2022, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Paradise Funeral Home in Williamston, NC. Funeral Services will be held 1:00 pm Saturday December 10, 2022, at Mt. Zion United Holy Church. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to Paradise Funeral Home Inc.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Indians host historic meet
The Chocowinity Middle School gym was buzzing with anticipation. The Indians and their opponents from Greene Central Middle School had completed their warmups and the coaches had given their last minute instructions. The teams sat attentively across the mat from each other as veteran referee Ed Preston strobe to the center circle.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Belhaven woman lands record speckled trout
Cathy Jones knew the fish on the end of her line was different than most of the speckled trout she catches from her family dock on Pungo Creek. It had breeched during the 15-minute fight, giving her an idea of its massive size in a back-and-forth battle to land the giant fish.
neusenews.com
Jones County Emergency Services Director Timmy Pike Unexpectedly Passes Away
According to the Jones County Emergency Services Facebook Page on Friday:. “Our Emergency Services Director, Timmy Pike unexpectedly passed away today. We are all shocked and Jones County lost a great man. Our prayers are with his wife Ann, Daughters- Jessica and Bethany. As well as our office and the...
New Bern gets police escort home after winning state title
Police cars and fire trucks escorted the New Bern football team back to school after winning the 4A state championship. HighSchoolOT was live in New Bern for the Bears' return.
newbernnow.com
Backyard flock in Onslow County tests positive for HPAI
A backyard flock in Onslow County has tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza (HPAI). The positive sample was identified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh. The farm was previously reported as being located in Carteret County. Further evaluation of the farm location determined it to be located in Onslow County.
