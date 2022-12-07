Greenville—Mr. William Herman (Bill) Hopkins, 92, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, at ECU Health Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice. A native of the Farm Life community in Martin County, Mr. Hopkins was born to the late Howard and Louallie Stalls Hopkins. His early life centered around farming, faith, and family. Life was challenging for his sharecropping family and it shaped the steadfast work ethic Bill had all his life. Bill loved the Farm Life community, family, and friends; and treasured the life-long connections. Hunting and fishing were favorite activities and tobacco farming a center point of his early life. It was a proud day in the family history when his parents were eventually able to buy the family farm.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO