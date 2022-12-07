Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Puyallup couple face federal charges in connection to Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol
A Puyallup man and his wife were charged last month in federal court with misdemeanors for taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to court documents unsealed Wednesday. Scott Ray Christensen and his wife, Holly Dionne Christensen, were taken into custody by the FBI...
KUOW
The price of a high-capacity magazine in Washington: Today So Far
Washington's Attorney General's Office is targeting these gun stores. Sen. Patty Murray says Senate Democrats now have breathing room. Did Seattle landlords break the law when they all used the same software (which ended up inflating rent prices)?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December...
Kitsap County commissioners withdraw ordinances that would restrict open carry, gun shows
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — The Kitsap County Board of Commissioners announced it will not take action on a proposed ordinance that would have banned gun shows at certain facilities and would have restricted where people could carry firearms. The commissioners held a public meeting on Nov. 14 to hear...
ifiberone.com
In 2024, all WA residents, regardless of immigration status, will be able to obtain health and dental insurance through state
Whether you're a U.S. citizen or not, if you live in Washington state, you'll be able to obtain health insurance starting in 2024. On Friday, Dec. 9, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the U.S. Department of Treasury announced approval of Washington’s first-in-kind State Innovation Waiver under Section 1332 of the Affordable Care Act (referred to as a “section 1332 waiver”).
FOX 28 Spokane
First Democrat sworn in as Washington secretary of state since 1964
(The Center Square) – It’s official: Steve Hobbs is the first elected Democrat in Washington state to serve as secretary of state in nearly six decades. Republicans previously held the Secretary of State Office dating back to 1964. Hobbs was already serving in the position when he was...
FOX 28 Spokane
FBI investigating after power grid lines attacked in WA
In a memo sent out by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, there have been reports of attacks at substations in parts of Washington and Oregon. Local power companies told KIRO Newsradio that an FBI investigation means they can’t say much about the recent attacks on Northwest electric providers.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Washington Secretary of State Certifies November 8 General Election Results
OLYMPIA - Earlier this week, Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs certified the results of the November 8 General Election. According to the final turnout statistics compiled by the Office of the Secretary of State, more than 3.06 million active voters, or approximately 64%, cast their ballots in the Evergreen State.
DSHS investigating after more than a thousand Washington families’ state benefits stolen by scammers
Families across Washington are learning the horrible news that their state benefits have been stolen by scammers. To make matters worse, the state can’t replace or refund those benefits. Sylvia Turner, who lives in Auburn, had $1,600 of her federal state and food benefits stolen. “I went to get...
Chronicle
Could Washington Follow NYC and Force People into Mental Health Treatment?
New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveiled a controversial policy last month to force people with severe mental illnesses off city streets and into hospitals. Already the Bazelon Center for Mental Health and other patients' rights advocates are pushing back, worried the policy focuses more on reducing visible homelessness than helping people access mental health care.
The Stranger
Slog PM: Uninsured State Residents Will Have Access to Health Plans in 2024, Seattle City Council Member Lisa Herbold Will Not Seek Re-election, and Wear a Mask!
Don’t lose hope: It might be dreary outside today… and tomorrow… and Sunday. But hey! Next week, the sun will return. Kind of. Like, behind the clouds. But next Friday? That’s our day, people! A cold, cold, sunny day. Just hold on. Happy weekend: Last night...
KUOW
WA voters approved strict gun laws in 2018. Why haven't they all been implemented?
In 2018, Washington voters approved I-1639 and threw their support behind some of the strictest gun regulations in the country. Four years later, one of those laws has been difficult to implement. Initiative 1639 was a sweeping package of firearms regulations that was approved by Washington voters in 2018. The...
Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month is going to hit Washington residents' bank accounts.
Stimulus payment $2,900 per month is coming for Washington residents'Photo byengin akyurt/UnsplashonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Washington legislators to receive 4-7% raises in 2023
All elected positions, including the secretary of state, governor, attorney general, and state legislators, could be receiving a raise in 2023 under a proposal voted on by the Washington Citizens’ Commission on Salaries for Elected Officials. The proposal lays out a 4% raise in salary for the governor, lieutenant...
Hundreds of Seattle businesses file for relief funds to pay for storefronts damaged by thieves
More than 400 Seattle businesses have filed to receive assistance to repair damages to their storefronts as business owners continue to speak out about rising crime.
Residents in Maple Valley claim they haven’t gotten mail in days
Maple Valley, WA. - Some residents say they haven’t been able to get their mail for days now. Some are telling KIRO 7 it’s been since the end of November when they received their last package. Many are worried about not getting checks, even medications, in the mail because of this issue.
The Stranger
Jason Rantz Smears Low-Level City Employee
On Monday evening, conservative KIRO radio host Jason Rantz linked allegations of “anti-male bias” to a recent hire in the Seattle Fire Department. The new employee, Jyl Shaffer, was hired as an Equal Employment Opportunity Investigator, a role responsible for ensuring compliance with federal civil rights laws in the workplace.
Power grid attacks reported across nation, including Washington
SEATTLE — The recent power substation attacks in North Carolina put thousands of customers in the dark recently. Many are just now getting their power back on. Currently, law enforcement believes these attacks were intentional. “It’s not just an inconvenience for preventing me from streaming my favorite show, you...
