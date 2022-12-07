ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Way, WA

KUOW

The price of a high-capacity magazine in Washington: Today So Far

Washington's Attorney General's Office is targeting these gun stores. Sen. Patty Murray says Senate Democrats now have breathing room. Did Seattle landlords break the law when they all used the same software (which ended up inflating rent prices)?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December...
WASHINGTON STATE
ifiberone.com

In 2024, all WA residents, regardless of immigration status, will be able to obtain health and dental insurance through state

Whether you're a U.S. citizen or not, if you live in Washington state, you'll be able to obtain health insurance starting in 2024. On Friday, Dec. 9, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the U.S. Department of Treasury announced approval of Washington’s first-in-kind State Innovation Waiver under Section 1332 of the Affordable Care Act (referred to as a “section 1332 waiver”).
FOX 28 Spokane

FOX 28 Spokane

Newcomer wins election for Public Service Commission

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Newcomer Davante Lewis has won Saturday’s runoff for a seat on Louisiana’s Public Service Commission. The 30-year-old progressive policy advocate beat incumbent Lambert Boissiere III, who has held the seat for nearly 18 years. The five-member commission regulates electric utilities, prison telephone rates and telecommunications, among other things. The multiparish election, which stretches from Baton Rouge to New Orleans, received national attention as major utility companies and outside political action committees poured hundreds of thousands of dollars into the race. Climate activists have become increasingly focused on the commission in a state that has a front-row seat for climate change impacts and where tens of thousands of jobs are tied to the oil and gas industry.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyNorthwest

FBI investigating after power grid lines attacked in WA

In a memo sent out by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, there have been reports of attacks at substations in parts of Washington and Oregon. Local power companies told KIRO Newsradio that an FBI investigation means they can’t say much about the recent attacks on Northwest electric providers.
SEATTLE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Washington Secretary of State Certifies November 8 General Election Results

OLYMPIA - Earlier this week, Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs certified the results of the November 8 General Election. According to the final turnout statistics compiled by the Office of the Secretary of State, more than 3.06 million active voters, or approximately 64%, cast their ballots in the Evergreen State.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Could Washington Follow NYC and Force People into Mental Health Treatment?

New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveiled a controversial policy last month to force people with severe mental illnesses off city streets and into hospitals. Already the Bazelon Center for Mental Health and other patients' rights advocates are pushing back, worried the policy focuses more on reducing visible homelessness than helping people access mental health care.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

Washington legislators to receive 4-7% raises in 2023

All elected positions, including the secretary of state, governor, attorney general, and state legislators, could be receiving a raise in 2023 under a proposal voted on by the Washington Citizens’ Commission on Salaries for Elected Officials. The proposal lays out a 4% raise in salary for the governor, lieutenant...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Stranger

Jason Rantz Smears Low-Level City Employee

On Monday evening, conservative KIRO radio host Jason Rantz linked allegations of “anti-male bias” to a recent hire in the Seattle Fire Department. The new employee, Jyl Shaffer, was hired as an Equal Employment Opportunity Investigator, a role responsible for ensuring compliance with federal civil rights laws in the workplace.
SEATTLE, WA

