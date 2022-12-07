BMG Acquires Song Rights of ‘Show Me the Way’ Singer-Songwriter Peter Frampton — Publishing, Recordings, and More

Read full article on original website
Related
guitar.com
Peter Frampton’s final live performance closes with Beatles’ While My Guitar Gently Weeps
Peter Frampton has officially ended his touring career with the close of his farewell world tour which began in 2019. The guitarist’s farewell world tour came to its final stop on 16 November at the Mitsubishi Electric Halle in Düsseldorf, Germany, ending a run that took Frampton on a run of over 50 shows across the US and even more dates worldwide following his announcement that he would be retiring from touring due to being Inclusion-Body Myositis.
Digital Music News
Songwriter Xplicit Signs with Electric Feel Entertainment for Management — Signs Global Publishing Deal with Sony Music
Grammy award-winning songwriter Xplicit signs with Electric Feel Entertainment for management and signs a global publishing deal with Sony Music Publishing. Grammy award-winning songwriter Xplicit (pictured center) has announced his signing to renowned entertainment company Electric Feel Entertainment for management and Sony Music Publishing for worldwide publishing. The Cuban-American songwriter...
Russ Turned Down $50M Deal For The Rights To His Music Catalog, According To New Song
Russ has reportedly declined a $50 million offer to purchase the rights to his music catalog. The rapper spoke on the offer on his new song “Too Much,” which was released on Friday (Dec. 9). A few lines into the track’s first verse, he raps “Burnt out/Fifty-million for the catalog, I turnt down/I’m makin’ money every second, you should learn how/These puppies barkin’ at a wolf, why would I turn ’round?”More from VIBE.comRuss Dismisses DaBaby's Claims Of Being BlackballedRuss And Ed Sheeran Live It Up In "Are You Entertained" VideoBlack Thought And Danger Mouse Take Over Times Square In "Because"...
guitar.com
Peter Frampton sells catalogue to BMG in deal three years in the making
Peter Frampton has sold his catalogue to BMG in a deal that covers the guitar legend’s publishing interests, songwriter, recording artist, and sideman revenue streams, and neighbouring rights. The agreement spans Frampton’s entire musical career from his late 1960s work with The Herd, to 70s hard rock supergroup Humble...
Digital Music News
Drake Surpasses Eminem as Highest-Certified Singles Artist in History
Drake surpasses Eminem as the highest-certified singles artist in RIAA history, adding ten new plaques to his list of achievements. Drake continues to set new career records, surpassing Eminem to become the highest-selling singles artist in RIAA history. Chart Data reveals the Toronto native’s ten new plaques bring his total singles sold to 184 million. Eminem held the previous record with 166 million singles sold.
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer Dies
Famed country music artist and journalist Peter Cooper has reportedly died at the age of 52, according to the Associated Press. Cooper reportedly Tuesday night after suffering a severe head injury the week before. His family issued the following statement following the famed writer's death:
The FADER
Gorillaz share “Skinny Ape,” announce New York and London AR shows
In anticipation of their eighth studio album — Cracker Island, due out February 24 via Parlophone Records — Gorillaz have shared a new track titled “Skinny Ape” and announced two augmented reality performances in New York and London for later this month. The song follows previously...
Singing The Praises Of ‘Hallelujah’ With A Film About Leonard Cohen’s Classic Song – Contenders Documentary
Leonard Cohen’s signature song, “Hallelujah,” had its journey to music immortality stopped almost at birth by a record executive. The chief of Cohen’s label, Columbia, vetoed the finished album containing the track in 1984 because he considered it unmarketable in the United States. An intervention by an influential labelmate of Cohen’s, one Bob Dylan, helped “Hallelujah” to escape front-office purgatory and, over time, become the soaring secular hymn that musicians love to cover and listeners play at both weddings and funerals. RELATED: The Contenders Documentary – Deadline’s Full Coverage Dylan, in fact, might have been the first to cover the song. “Dylan loved ‘Hallelujah,’” filmmaker Dayna Goldfine said...
Digital Music News
Taylor Swift and Future Top Platinum and Gold Tallies for 2022
Taylor Swift and Future top Platinum and Gold tallies for 2022; Latin music and artists continue to dominate the charts. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has announced the 13 albums and 68 singles released and awarded this year in the Gold & Platinum program. Building on an already impressive career with another million-plus first-week launch, Taylor Swift made the Top Album with her 2x Platinum Midnights (Republic Records). Meanwhile, Future earned Top Single with his 3x Platinum “Wait for U” (Epic Records/Freebandz).
Jim Stewart, Stax Records Founder and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Member, Dies at 92
Jim Stewart, who founded what became the Stax Records label and produced some of the great soul records of the 1960s, died Monday at age 92. A cause of death was not released. Stewart co-founded the iconic, Memphis-based Black music label in 1957 and ran it, with eventual help from future figurehead Al Bell, until the early 1970s, when he sold out his interest. Along the way, he was instrumental in discovering and/or releasing records from such greats as Sam and Dave, Otis Redding, Isaac Hayes, Carla Thomas, Rufus Thomas, the Staple Singers, Wilson Pickett and Booker T. and the...
Digital Music News
Roger Waters Releases ‘The Lockdown Sessions EP’
Roger Waters releases ‘The Lockdown Sessions EP’ — but there’s still no word on Pink Floyd’s rumored $500 million catalog acquisition. Sony Music has announced the release of Roger Waters’ The Lockdown Sessions, recorded and filmed at the artist’s home during the COVID lockdown between 2020 and 2021. Also included with the release is Waters’ “Comfortably Numb 2022,” which was recorded during his This Is Not A Drill North American tour.
Musician John Mellencamp Announces Extensive North American Tour In 2023
John Mellencamp performing on stageTaylor Hill/Getty Images. Grammy Award winner John Mellencamp will embark on a 76-date "Live and In Person" North American tour in 2023. The legendary Singer-Songwriter has announced the extensive, five-month tour, which will give fans a chance to hear the Indiana native performing some of his signature heartland-style rock and roll, live on stage.
iheart.com
Music Producer Lil' Dave Dave Is Dominating the Electronic Music Scene
Talent always finds its way through the noise of a competitive industry, and for Lil Dave Dave, cutting through the saturation is exactly what he’s been doing this past year. The young talent is living his dreams and entertaining the world with his multiple endeavours while growing his fanbase on social media. He has worked hard for years, built connections, and is prepared to make his mark within the music world. It’s evident that the artist’s skills go hand in hand with the tech, social and digital platforms that have also played a vital role in establishing his presence online.
Digital Music News
VEVA Sound Is Partnering With Universities to Help the Next Generation of Musicians Prevent Missing Credits and Unmatched Royalties
The music industry’s much-discussed credits problem has caused musicians to miss out on billions in owed payments. Now, VEVA Sound is partnering with universities to help the next generation of music professionals receive their due recognition and compensation. VEVA Sound has long worked to improve credits and, in turn,...
Digital Music News
Triller Formally Responds to Sony Music Copyright Lawsuit, Admits ‘It Has Been Unable to Make Payments’
In August, Sony Music Entertainment (SME) sued Triller for allegedly failing to pay millions in owed licensing fees. Now, the short-form video-sharing app has officially responded to the complaint. Triller just recently submitted its answer to the multimillion-dollar suit from Sony Music, which has alleged a “failure and refusal to...
Grammy-winning artist SZA sports St. Louis Blues jersey on new album cover
Grammy Award-winning R&B artist SZA is representing St. Louis on her new album cover. Specifically, the Blues hockey team.
Comments / 0