Arizona GOP Gov. Doug Ducey will soon be leaving office, but he is making his mark felt by having stacks of shipping containers placed along his state's border with Mexico, The Associated Press reported Sunday. The move was described by AP as "a bold show of border enforcement" by the outgoing governor. The containers, which are doubly stacked and topped with razor wire, are part of Ducey's efforts to shine a light on issues at the country's southern border. "Arizona is going to do the job that Joe Biden refuses to do — secure the border in any way we can," Ducey said, per AP. However, environmental agencies have...

ARIZONA STATE ・ 19 MINUTES AGO