Gizmodo
Indiana AG Sues TikTok Twice as Texas Joins the Call to Ban App From State-Issued Devices
TikTok is facing growing scrutiny from various U.S. political officials. Amidst an ongoing call from state leaders to ban the app from state government devices, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has announced that the state has filed two lawsuits against the social media platform. Rokita announced the lawsuits in a...
WBAL Radio
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bans TikTok on state devices
(AUSTIN) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott directed state agencies on Wednesday to ban the use of social media platform TikTok on government-issued devices over concerns about how the China-owned app handles data on American infrastructure and other sensitive information. "TikTok harvests vast amounts of data from its users' devices --...
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: South Carolina governor issues directive for removal of TikTok on state devices
Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC) issued a directive Monday asking that the social media app TikTok be "permanently removed" from devices managed by the South Carolina Department of Administration. "Protecting our State’s critical cyber infrastructure from foreign and domestic threats is key to ensuring the health, safety, and well-being of our...
With a nod to '1984,' a federal judge blocks Florida's anti-'woke' law in colleges
Gov. Ron DeSantis was a champion of the bill designed to limit instruction about racism and privilege in the workplace and public universities. A federal judge called it "positively dystopian."
45,000 People! Oregon Governor Granted Mass Pardon for State-Level Cannabis Possession
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. An estimated 45,000 individuals will benefit from the governor of Oregon's mass pardon for state-level marijuana possession crimes, her office said on Monday.
Kentucky's Mitch McConnell Voted Against Interracial Marriage & His Wife Is Asian American
The members of the U.S. Senate voted on Wednesday to move forward with a federal protection of same-sex and interracial marriage into law. Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky was one of the many voters who chose to vote against it. Interestingly, white male Senator McConnell is in an interracial marriage,...
Supreme Court rules to allow House committee to see Arizona GOP chair’s phone records
The Supreme Court ruled against Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward Monday, opening the door for the Jan. 6 committee to see her phone records as part of its investigation.
Senators introduce bill for permanent sale of E15 fuel
A bipartisan group of 12 senators including those from all three Siouxland states has introduced legislation that would allow for the permanent sale of E15 year-round.
California’s $1.2 billion Capitol renovation violated state environmental laws, court says
The state did not provide the public with an accurate description of the project, justices ruled.
Texas governor bans TikTok, Indiana launches investigations into Chinese-owned app
Texas banned the use of TikTok by state agencies over cyber security concerns and Indiana launched an investigation into the platform for exposing minors to adult material.
Outgoing Arizona Gov. Ducey piles shipping containers at Mexican border as he prepares to leave office
Arizona GOP Gov. Doug Ducey will soon be leaving office, but he is making his mark felt by having stacks of shipping containers placed along his state's border with Mexico, The Associated Press reported Sunday. The move was described by AP as "a bold show of border enforcement" by the outgoing governor. The containers, which are doubly stacked and topped with razor wire, are part of Ducey's efforts to shine a light on issues at the country's southern border. "Arizona is going to do the job that Joe Biden refuses to do — secure the border in any way we can," Ducey said, per AP. However, environmental agencies have...
TikTok Faces Increased Scrutiny as States Mount Lawsuits, Bans
Indiana and Texas have joined a growing list of states raising legal concerns and enacting bans against TikTok due its ability to share data with the Chinese government.
Gizmodo
Rep. Madison Cawthorn Fined More Than $15,000 in 'Let's Go Brandon' Ethics Committee Memecoin Probe
North Carolina Congressman Madison Cawthorn’s brief stint in the House has been rife with scandal. There’s the time he seemingly bragged about invites to alleged cocaine-fueled orgies. That’s on top of sexual misconduct allegations surfacing, which he’s denied. There’s also a leaked nude video as well as multiple ethics committee investigations.
Maryland bans state agencies from using TikTok and other Chinese and Russian products after NBC News report
The state of Maryland on Tuesday banned the use of TikTok and other Chinese and Russian products by state agencies, citing reporting by NBC News about hackers linked to the Chinese government stealing millions in Covid benefits from state governments in the U.S. In announcing the emergency directive, the state...
Here’s How States Plan to Limit Abortion — Even Where It Is Already Banned
This story originally appeared on 19thnews.org. As statehouses across the country prepare for next year’s legislative sessions — most for the first time since Roe v. Wade was overturned — Republican lawmakers are pushing for further restrictions on reproductive health, even in states where abortion is already banned.
Gov. Abbott bans TikTok from being used by Texas employees, agencies
Abbott says that TikTok is harvesting user data through the app.
Arkansas lawmakers react to Senate passing Respect for Marriage Act
The bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriage has passed the U.S. Senate with a 61 to 36 vote on Tuesday, and Arkansas lawmakers voice their support against the bill.
Texas Has Banned TikTok Its Phones, Should New York State Do The Same?
Yesterday, Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Texas banned the popular video social media app TikTok on certain devices. Should New York follow suit? Texas, along with Maryland, South Dakota, South Carolina, and Nebraska have all banned TikTok from state government devices. Why Are An Increasing Number Of States Banning TikTok?. TikTok...
Click2Houston.com
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bans TikTok on government-owned devices, citing concern about potential Chinese threat
HOUSTON – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said on Wednesday that he’s banned the use of the social media platform TikTok on any government-issued devices as he claims the “threat of the Chinese Communist Party gaining access to critical U.S. information and infrastructure continues to grow.”. In a...
