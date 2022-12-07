ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

WBAL Radio

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bans TikTok on state devices

(AUSTIN) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott directed state agencies on Wednesday to ban the use of social media platform TikTok on government-issued devices over concerns about how the China-owned app handles data on American infrastructure and other sensitive information. "TikTok harvests vast amounts of data from its users' devices --...
TEXAS STATE
The Week

Outgoing Arizona Gov. Ducey piles shipping containers at Mexican border as he prepares to leave office

Arizona GOP Gov. Doug Ducey will soon be leaving office, but he is making his mark felt by having stacks of shipping containers placed along his state's border with Mexico, The Associated Press reported Sunday.  The move was described by AP as "a bold show of border enforcement" by the outgoing governor. The containers, which are doubly stacked and topped with razor wire, are part of Ducey's efforts to shine a light on issues at the country's southern border. "Arizona is going to do the job that Joe Biden refuses to do — secure the border in any way we can," Ducey said, per AP.  However, environmental agencies have...
ARIZONA STATE
Gizmodo

Rep. Madison Cawthorn Fined More Than $15,000 in 'Let's Go Brandon' Ethics Committee Memecoin Probe

North Carolina Congressman Madison Cawthorn’s brief stint in the House has been rife with scandal. There’s the time he seemingly bragged about invites to alleged cocaine-fueled orgies. That’s on top of sexual misconduct allegations surfacing, which he’s denied. There’s also a leaked nude video as well as multiple ethics committee investigations.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

