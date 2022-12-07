Read full article on original website
vermontbiz.com
New program to build missing middle-income homes in Vermont to be announced December 13
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott signed legislation in June of this year that provides $15 million in funding for the Missing Middle-Income Homeownership Development Pilot Program. The program represents the largest single investment in the state’s history to create new homeownership opportunities by investing in the construction of for-sale homes. The program will be initially funded from a portion of the State’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
WCAX
What is the state of the labor movement in Vermont?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With Congress averting a rail strike by superseding a possible union agreement, what is the state of the labor movement in Vermont?. Vermont has a number of labor unions, representing industries like nursing, teaching, steelwork, the postal service, plumbers, electricians, and rail workers.
Southwestern Vermont Health Care moves to join Dartmouth network
The affiliation would give the smaller network access to a shared electronic medical record platform and joint purchasing, among other benefits, it says. Read the story on VTDigger here: Southwestern Vermont Health Care moves to join Dartmouth network.
WCAX
How much of what we recycle gets recycled?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling is mandatory in Vermont but how stringently people separate their recyclables varies. Reporter Elissa Borden went sifting for answers on how much we throw in the bin is actually recycled.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Vermont
Vermont is home to some good sized lakes including Lake Champlain on the border with New York, Lake Bomoseen which is the biggest lake entirely in the state and Lake Memphremagog that crosses over into Canada. These picturesque lakes are the backdrop to some of the most beautiful scenery in Vermont.
WCAX
Vt. lawmakers to tee up universal paid family leave bill
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Advocates for universal paid family and sick leave in Vermont say they plan to push Vermont lawmakers to pass a plan when they return to the Statehouse next month. It comes as Governor Phil Scott this week tried to get a jump on lawmakers by rolling out his own voluntary plan.
WCAX
Report: Vermont nonprofits experiencing staffing shortages
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report shows Vermont nonprofits are experiencing significant staffing shortages. Common Good Vermont, which is part of the United Way, released its Wages and Benefits report. It shows of the 141 nonprofits in Vermont that responded to the survey, 53% have job vacancies and 55% of those vacancies are positions that provide direct help to people.
WCAX
State leaders announce new way to pay for home weatherization projects
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders on Wednesday announced a new way to help Vermonters pay for home weatherization projects. The Weatherization Repayment Assistance Program will use an on-bill payment model to help people pay for home energy projects. Vermont will chip in $9 million to cover the upfront cost
Officials urge Vermonters to challenge errors in FCC’s new broadband map
Inaccurate data could cause Vermont to miss out on millions of dollars in funding, state officials say. Read the story on VTDigger here: Officials urge Vermonters to challenge errors in FCC’s new broadband map.
WCAX
Following flood of pandemic cash, Vt. lawmakers face more austere times
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers will head back to the Statehouse in just under a month where they'll look to continue efforts on long-standing priorities including child care and emission reductions. But with uncertain economic times ahead and federal pandemic cash drying up, figuring out how to pay for the all programs will be a challenge.
WCAX
Conservation deal protects 7,400 acres in central Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A conservation deal is going to protect nearly 7,400 acres in Vermont’s Addison, Orange, and Windsor counties, the Vermont Land Trust says. The deal includes terrain along the spine and eastern flank of the Northfield Mountains. There are also six significant streams in the area that help form the headwaters of the Third Branch of the White River, a major tributary of the Connecticut River.
$9M Vermont program will help weatherize drafty homes
The money will allow people to pay for weatherization projects in their utility bills.
WCAX
DCF report seeks to address crisis over juvenile offender housing
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state officials this week presented a strategy they hope will address an ongoing crisis posed by a lack of treatment facilities for juvenile offenders. Ever since the closure of the Woodside Juvenile Detention Facility in Essex two years ago, policymakers have puzzled over how to
Sununu Floats New ‘Version’ of Failed Northern Pass Hydro In Face of High Energy Costs
CONCORD – Gov. Chris Sununu has been doing a deep dive into the exploding heat and energy costs looking at the region’s grid into the future, renewables, and said he believes that hydropower is one of the state’s best options for inexpensive, renewable energy. “This is the...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont
New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
WCAX
Humane societies face post-pandemic dog glut
Humane societies face post-pandemic dog glut

Advocates for universal paid family and sick leave in Vermont say they plan to push Vermont lawmakers to pass a plan when they return to the Statehouse next month.
WCAX
Friday Weathercast
New law viewed as template for violent offenders incompetent to stand trial. A judge this week ruled that an accused killer was not competent to stand trial for the murder of a Pownal woman last year. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vermont state officials this week presented a strategy they hope...
WCAX
Vt. health officials pushing pre-holiday COVID, flu shots
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - To make sure people are caught up on their vaccines before the holidays, Vermont health officials are extending the hours of free clinics. The health department Friday announced that flu activity in the state is now "moderate," which is up from "low." With Saturday marking two weeks until Christmas, officials say it's not too late to get a flu shot and COVID booster before gatherings. To help make that easier, the department has extended its hours for free walk-in clinics for both vaccines.
Gov. Phil Scott sets a voluntary paid leave program into motion
A small but growing number of Republican-led states, including Vermont, are exploring or enacting opt-in paid leave plans as an alternative to the payroll-tax-funded mandatory plans now in place in 11 blue states across the country. Read the story on VTDigger here: Gov. Phil Scott sets a voluntary paid leave program into motion.
WMUR.com
2 more New Hampshire communities confirm hoax school threat calls
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two more New Hampshire communities have confirmed that they received false reports about a school shooter Thursday. Police departments in Keene and Hudson confirmed to News 9 that they received hoax threat calls. Beginning just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, threats were made to schools in...
Comments / 1