Woman fatally struck, thrown from New Orleans bridge in dense fog

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was killed early Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle while crossing a New Orleans bridge in dense fog, authorities said.

The 74-year-woman was walking on the Woodland Bridge at about 6:40 a.m. CST when she was hit by a 2010 Ford Mustang, NOLA.com reported.

According to police, the woman fell from the apex of the bridge to the ground, WWL-TV reported. The driver of the Mustang immediately pulled over and called 911, the television station reported.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene, according to WSDU-TV.

Police said the driver “struggled to view the road due to heavy fog,” NOLA.com reported.

The New Orleans area had been under a dense fog advisory until 8 a.m. CST, according to WGNO-TV.

The woman’s name has not been officially released by police, who said an investigation was ongoing.

WWL, citing interviews with friends and former co-workers, identified the woman as Carol Roberts, a former English teacher at Belle Chasse High School in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana. Roberts was also a former executive director of secondary schools at Recovery School District, a special statewide school district administered by the Louisiana Department of Education.

