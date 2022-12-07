ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU TE Kole Taylor Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU tight end Kole Taylor has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, he announced via social media on Thursday. He will have two years of eligibility remaining. Taylor caught five passes for 55 yards this season for the Tigers, but saw limited snaps with freshman phenom Mason Taylor handling starting duties.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

BREAKING: LSU DB Mekhi Garner Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

LSU defensive back Mekhi Garner has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and will play in the East-West Shrine Bowl as he prepares for his professional journey. The Louisiana transfer tallied 43 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and eight pass breakups on the season after starting all 13 games in 2022 for LSU.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

LHSAA football championships 2022 scores from Prep Classic

Here are the LHSAA football championship scores from the 2022 Prep Classic. St. Thomas More 52, Lafayette Christian Academy 48. Destrehan vs. Ruston, 7 p.m. Lutcher vs. North DeSoto, 12 p.m. Division III Non-Select. Many vs. Union Parish, 3:30 p.m. Division I Select. Brother Martin vs. John Curtis Christian, 7...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU linebacker Kolbe Fields re-enters transfer portal

LSU saw yet another defensive player enter the transfer portal on Thursday as linebacker Kolbe Fields will be moving on, as was first reported by On3’s Matt Zenitz. A transfer from South Carolina in his second season, fields saw action in four games as a true freshman with the Gamecocks in 2021, totaling one tackle. He played in 11 games in Baton Rouge this season, though that only resulted in four tackles (two solo).
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ottawa Senators at Dallas Stars odds, picks and predictions

The Ottawa Senators (10-14-1) and Dallas Stars (14-7-5) meet Thursday at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Senatorsvs. Stars odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Senators were piped 5-2 at...
DALLAS, TX

