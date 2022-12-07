LSU saw yet another defensive player enter the transfer portal on Thursday as linebacker Kolbe Fields will be moving on, as was first reported by On3’s Matt Zenitz. A transfer from South Carolina in his second season, fields saw action in four games as a true freshman with the Gamecocks in 2021, totaling one tackle. He played in 11 games in Baton Rouge this season, though that only resulted in four tackles (two solo).

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO