Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBill DeckerBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Related
LSU TE Kole Taylor Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
LSU tight end Kole Taylor has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, he announced via social media on Thursday. He will have two years of eligibility remaining. Taylor caught five passes for 55 yards this season for the Tigers, but saw limited snaps with freshman phenom Mason Taylor handling starting duties.
BREAKING: LSU DB Mekhi Garner Declares For 2023 NFL Draft
LSU defensive back Mekhi Garner has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and will play in the East-West Shrine Bowl as he prepares for his professional journey. The Louisiana transfer tallied 43 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and eight pass breakups on the season after starting all 13 games in 2022 for LSU.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LHSAA football championships 2022 scores from Prep Classic
Here are the LHSAA football championship scores from the 2022 Prep Classic. St. Thomas More 52, Lafayette Christian Academy 48. Destrehan vs. Ruston, 7 p.m. Lutcher vs. North DeSoto, 12 p.m. Division III Non-Select. Many vs. Union Parish, 3:30 p.m. Division I Select. Brother Martin vs. John Curtis Christian, 7...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LHSAA football state championships 2022: Ruston vs Destrehan score updates Non-Select Division I
It’s been more than three decades since Ruston won an LHSAA state football title, but the Bearcats are a victory away from their first crown since 1990 if they can get past Destrehan Friday night in the Non-Select Division I championship game. Destrehan (13-0) is loaded with college-level talent...
State of the LSU Tight End Room, Reinforcements On The Way
Heading into the 2022 season, LSU’s tight end room was one that lacked significant depth. With true freshman Mason Taylor turning heads and emerging as a starter during fall camp, and Kole Taylor handling backup duties, it was an efficient one-two punch. Aside from the two, this room remained...
LSU Basketball Commit Mikaylah Williams Earns Prestigious Honor
LSU Women’s Basketball signee and one of the top players in the country has been named the Carl Mikovich Sportsperson of the Year by Independence Bowl Foundation. She will be honored on December 23 at the Independence Bowl. Out of Parkway High School in Bossier City, Louisiana, Williams is...
LSU linebacker Kolbe Fields re-enters transfer portal
LSU saw yet another defensive player enter the transfer portal on Thursday as linebacker Kolbe Fields will be moving on, as was first reported by On3’s Matt Zenitz. A transfer from South Carolina in his second season, fields saw action in four games as a true freshman with the Gamecocks in 2021, totaling one tackle. He played in 11 games in Baton Rouge this season, though that only resulted in four tackles (two solo).
53-man roster: Eagles get reinforcements at CB for Week 14 matchup vs. Giants
The Philadelphia Eagles are less than five hours away from returning to the field for a Sunday afternoon matchup against the Giants. The Birds are the favorite and will look to move to 12-1 on the season while maintaining their lead in the NFC. Jalen Hurts continues to cement his...
Notre Dame Coaches on the Road: Al Golden, Mike Mickens (Dec. 9)
The Notre Dame coaches are hitting the road on Friday, Dec. 9. The Fighting Irish coaching staff will be all over the country. As always, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports has you covered on the whereabouts of the staff. Sources have indicated that defensive coordinator Al Golden and cornerbacks coach Mike...
Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem Has Stern Message For Teammates: `We Ain't That Good'
After loss to San Antonio Spurs, Haslem tells team it isn't good enough to play well half the time
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ottawa Senators at Dallas Stars odds, picks and predictions
The Ottawa Senators (10-14-1) and Dallas Stars (14-7-5) meet Thursday at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Senatorsvs. Stars odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Senators were piped 5-2 at...
Comments / 0