Read full article on original website
Related
fox29.com
Police: Firefighter falls from roof after fire erupts at book store in Bucks County
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - An investigation is underway after a two-alarm fire in Bucks County left one firefighter injured Saturday morning. Emergency crews responded to a water flow alarm at Ebooks Web LLC on Bridgewater Road in Bensalem Township around 9 a.m. However, it was found to be an active...
fox29.com
Family, friends gather to remember 25-year-old shot and killed in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - An emotional night in a North Philadelphia neighborhood as the family of a young man killed in a double homicide come together to mourn and call for an end to the violence. "This is ridiculous. He took care of everybody. Yes, he did. He looked out for...
fox29.com
Left on a doorstep as a newborn, 90-year-old Montgomery County man finally meets long-lost family
LAFAYETTE HILL, Pa. - A 90-year-old Montgomery County man is reunited with his long-lost family he didn't know he had after being left on a doorstep as a newborn. Maryland Haig spent years trying to help her dad, Jim Scott, of Lafayette Hill, find information about his birth family. He was left on the doorstep of a Pittsburgh home at just 12 days old.
fox29.com
Man, 33, critical after he was shot twice in West Philadelphia
WEST PHILADELPHIA - A 33-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot twice in West Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened early Saturday morning, around 12:45 a.m., on the 5500 block of West Thompson Street. The victim was brought to Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital, in Darby, in a private...
fox29.com
Police: Man, 22, found shot to death in home near Rowan University
GLASSBORO, N.J. - Authorities say a young man was found shot to death early Friday morning in the second floor bedroom of a home near Rowan University. Officers from the Glassboro Police Department were called to the 200 block of University Boulevard just after 1 a.m. for reports of gunshots.
fox29.com
Officials: 2 men injured, 1 critically, in Kensington double shooting
KENSINGTON - Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that injured two men, one critically, in Kensington. Officers from the 26th District were called to the 2500 block of North Lee Street Friday evening, about 5:15, for a report of a shooting, according to authorities. Police found a 33-year-old man...
fox29.com
Police: Man dies after being stabbed in the neck in Germantown; Suspect arrested
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a fatal stabbing in Germantown. According to police, a 30-year-old man was stabbed once in the neck inside a property on the 5300 block of Priscilla Street just before noon. Authorities say police transported the man to Temple University...
fox29.com
Police: 1 man killed, 1 arrested in deadly Northeast Philadelphia shooting
PHILADELPHIA - A morning shooting in Northeast Philadelphia has left one man dead, according to investigators. Police say the shooting took place on the 2000 block of Carver Street around 10:12 a.m. A 29-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, authorities say. Police transported the...
fox29.com
Police: Group sought in fatal shooting of man in Northeast Philadelphia, $20k reward offered
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a group of suspects wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Northeast Philadelphia. According to police, the deadly shooting took place on the 7700 block of Fairfield Street on November 27 at...
fox29.com
Camden County officials seek 2 vehicles after pedestrian killed in Lindenwold hit-and-run
LINDENWOLD, N.J. - Camden County officials are investigating a hit-and-run accident that killed a person in Lindenwold. According to authorities, Lindenwold police were called to the 600 block of South White Horse Pike Thursday, just after 5:30, for a reported vehicle accident. Responding officers found a 53-year-old Somerdale man, later...
fox29.com
Boy in the Box: Police reveal identity of child in decades-old Philadelphia cold case
PHILADELPHIA - Police have officially released the identity of the child victim in one of Philadelphia's most notorious cold cases. In February of 1957, the badly bruised and naked body of a child was found in the area of Susquehanna Road in Philadelphia's Fox Chase neighborhood. The boy, believed to be between the ages of four and six, was wrapped in a blanket and placed inside a bassinet box, according to authorities. Police say the boy was malnourished and his body had signs of recent and past trauma.
fox29.com
New Jersey couple a rare perfect match for life-saving kidney transplant
Gloucester County couple Stephanie and Josh McGuigan learned in April 2021 that Josh was suffering from a rare autoimmune disease called membranous nephropathy. Needing a new kidney, the couple learned that Stephanie was a rare perfect match for Josh. The National Kidney Registry said there’s a one in 100-thousand chance a husband and wife are a perfect match.
fox29.com
Police: 2 killed in Chestnut Hill shooting believed to be murder-suicide
PHILADELPHIA - Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of two people, which is believed to be a murder-suicide. Authorities say the shooting occurred on Wednesday just after 9:00 p.m. on a unit block of the Bethlehem Pike in Chestnut Hill. Police say a 59-year-old woman...
fox29.com
Shooting outside North Philadelphia bar leaves man, 35, critically injured, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group is investigating the shooting of a 35-year-old man, who was left critically injured. Police say the shooting occurred on Thursday night just before 11 p.m. According to officials, police responded outside of The Clock Bar on the 3600 block of Germantown...
fox29.com
2 men sentenced in 2020 Southwest Philadelphia fatal triple shooting
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - Two men will spend the rest of their lives in prison without the possibility of parole for a deadly triple shooting that took place in April of 2020. Saedair Lindsay and Tyrek McWillliams were convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 17-yearold Tahj Williams. Investigators...
fox29.com
Man struck by 8 bullets killed in Port Richmond shooting, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Gun violence in Philadelphia continues after another man was killed overnight in the city's Port Richmond section. Police say they found a 31-year-old man suffering from eight gunshots while responding to the 2900 block of Memphis Street around 11:30 p.m. Friday. He was transported to a local hospital,...
fox29.com
Police: Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Germantown
PHILADELPHIA - Members of the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized. According to police, the shooting occurred on Thursday night at 11:41 p.m. Authorities say officers responded to the 5500 block of Wayne Avenue for a person with a gun and...
fox29.com
Philadelphia organization surprises young single mothers with new apartments, jobs
PHILADELPHIA - The holidays are the season of giving and the NOMO Foundation is embodying that. The New Options More Opportunities (NOMO) Foundation's mission is to provide a safe space for young people to develop life skills and they strive to nurture the youth to break the cycle of poverty.
fox29.com
Project Home: Outreach project combats homelessness in Philadelphia
KENSINGTON - Homelessness is a serious problem in Philadelphia and the opioid crisis in Kensington drives the numbers up. But, through the help of Project Home, organizers hope change will come sooner, rather than later. Amid the bone-rattling clatter of the El in Kensington, Kara Cohen sees her patients. The...
fox29.com
White Christmas in Philadelphia? Here’s just how rare an occurrence that is
PHILADELPHIA - Plenty of people across the Delaware Valley are crossing their fingers and hoping for our first white Christmas in over a decade. While it’s fun to imagine, Philadelphia has rarely seen snowfall on Christmas over the last 70 years, according to the National Weather Service. NWS Mount...
Comments / 0