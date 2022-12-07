ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Left on a doorstep as a newborn, 90-year-old Montgomery County man finally meets long-lost family

LAFAYETTE HILL, Pa. - A 90-year-old Montgomery County man is reunited with his long-lost family he didn't know he had after being left on a doorstep as a newborn. Maryland Haig spent years trying to help her dad, Jim Scott, of Lafayette Hill, find information about his birth family. He was left on the doorstep of a Pittsburgh home at just 12 days old.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Man, 33, critical after he was shot twice in West Philadelphia

WEST PHILADELPHIA - A 33-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot twice in West Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened early Saturday morning, around 12:45 a.m., on the 5500 block of West Thompson Street. The victim was brought to Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital, in Darby, in a private...
DARBY, PA
Police: Man, 22, found shot to death in home near Rowan University

GLASSBORO, N.J. - Authorities say a young man was found shot to death early Friday morning in the second floor bedroom of a home near Rowan University. Officers from the Glassboro Police Department were called to the 200 block of University Boulevard just after 1 a.m. for reports of gunshots.
GLASSBORO, NJ
Officials: 2 men injured, 1 critically, in Kensington double shooting

KENSINGTON - Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that injured two men, one critically, in Kensington. Officers from the 26th District were called to the 2500 block of North Lee Street Friday evening, about 5:15, for a report of a shooting, according to authorities. Police found a 33-year-old man...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Boy in the Box: Police reveal identity of child in decades-old Philadelphia cold case

PHILADELPHIA - Police have officially released the identity of the child victim in one of Philadelphia's most notorious cold cases. In February of 1957, the badly bruised and naked body of a child was found in the area of Susquehanna Road in Philadelphia's Fox Chase neighborhood. The boy, believed to be between the ages of four and six, was wrapped in a blanket and placed inside a bassinet box, according to authorities. Police say the boy was malnourished and his body had signs of recent and past trauma.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey couple a rare perfect match for life-saving kidney transplant

Gloucester County couple Stephanie and Josh McGuigan learned in April 2021 that Josh was suffering from a rare autoimmune disease called membranous nephropathy. Needing a new kidney, the couple learned that Stephanie was a rare perfect match for Josh. The National Kidney Registry said there’s a one in 100-thousand chance a husband and wife are a perfect match.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Police: 2 killed in Chestnut Hill shooting believed to be murder-suicide

PHILADELPHIA - Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of two people, which is believed to be a murder-suicide. Authorities say the shooting occurred on Wednesday just after 9:00 p.m. on a unit block of the Bethlehem Pike in Chestnut Hill. Police say a 59-year-old woman...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
2 men sentenced in 2020 Southwest Philadelphia fatal triple shooting

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - Two men will spend the rest of their lives in prison without the possibility of parole for a deadly triple shooting that took place in April of 2020. Saedair Lindsay and Tyrek McWillliams were convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 17-yearold Tahj Williams. Investigators...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Man struck by 8 bullets killed in Port Richmond shooting, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Gun violence in Philadelphia continues after another man was killed overnight in the city's Port Richmond section. Police say they found a 31-year-old man suffering from eight gunshots while responding to the 2900 block of Memphis Street around 11:30 p.m. Friday. He was transported to a local hospital,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Police: Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA - Members of the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized. According to police, the shooting occurred on Thursday night at 11:41 p.m. Authorities say officers responded to the 5500 block of Wayne Avenue for a person with a gun and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Project Home: Outreach project combats homelessness in Philadelphia

KENSINGTON - Homelessness is a serious problem in Philadelphia and the opioid crisis in Kensington drives the numbers up. But, through the help of Project Home, organizers hope change will come sooner, rather than later. Amid the bone-rattling clatter of the El in Kensington, Kara Cohen sees her patients. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

