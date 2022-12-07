PHILADELPHIA - Police have officially released the identity of the child victim in one of Philadelphia's most notorious cold cases. In February of 1957, the badly bruised and naked body of a child was found in the area of Susquehanna Road in Philadelphia's Fox Chase neighborhood. The boy, believed to be between the ages of four and six, was wrapped in a blanket and placed inside a bassinet box, according to authorities. Police say the boy was malnourished and his body had signs of recent and past trauma.

