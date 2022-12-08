ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Government corrects email to 9 million about 'approved' student loan forgiveness

By Cheyenne Haslett
ABC News
ABC News
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MtHvX_0jayV2uQ00

The Department of Education on Monday sent an email to some 9 million federal student loan borrowers correcting an erroneous announcement sent three weeks ago about the status of pending debt forgiveness.

Just before Thanksgiving, those borrowers, who applied for student debt relief from the federal government , got an email from the Department of Education with a subject line indicating their application had been "approved," according to a copy of the email obtained by ABC News.

But that was misleading as the Biden administration's student loan program was halted in mid-November by Republican-led lawsuits -- weeks before the email was sent informing borrowers of their "approved" status.

The email explained as much in the email body, informing borrowers that "lawsuits are preventing the Department of Education from implementing its one-time student loan debt relief program."

MORE: Supreme Court will review legality of Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

The program will remain in limbo until the Supreme Court makes a final call sometime before late June. But the subject line left many borrowers confused.

Acknowledging the misfire last week, the Department of Education initially told ABC News that the borrowers would get an updated email soon that corrected the subject line and clarified the state of the program.

The Department of Education also said that around 16 million people did get emails with the correct subject line.

A department spokesperson said Accenture Federal Services, a contractor that does digital work for the federal government, is primarily responsible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lu2rP_0jayV2uQ00
STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images - PHOTO: In this undated file photo, students walk through a park in autumn.

In the correction email sent on Monday, the Department of Education apologized for the confusion, told borrowers that the error was made by the federal contractor and that the subject line was "inaccurate."

"We have received your application but are not permitted to review your eligibility because of ongoing litigation. We will keep your application information and review your eligibility if and when we prevail in court," the email stated. "We apologize for the confusion, and you do not need to take any further action at this time. We will keep you updated with any developments."

A department spokesperson previously told ABC News that "communicating clearly and accurately with borrowers is a top priority of the Department. We are in close touch with Accenture Federal Services as they take corrective action to ensure all borrowers and those affected have accurate information about debt relief."

Accenture Federal Services did not return a request for comment from ABC News, but the Education Department has said the company is expected to review quality control measures for future email messages having to do with the program.

On the whole, the erroneous email was just one of multiple twists and turns for the debt relief proposal, which the White House announced in late August.

Around 26 million Americans applied for forgiveness by early November -- nearly half of the people who were eligible. About 43 million Americans qualify in total, according to the Biden administration.

President Joe Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona have said they remain confident the program will prevail through the legal challenges, though its challengers maintain the president has overreached his authority.

Comments / 43

Robert Knox
11d ago

yeppers, Biden played yall like a fiddle. Did you hear what he had to say today about chips? He has a very hard time speaking the English language lately.

Reply(4)
32
Craig
11d ago

This whole Biden student loan forgiveness was a setup from the beginning to only get votes. And it worked. Put biden in prison.

Reply
30
Clyde Jr Chilton
10d ago

if you believe an idiot telling you something that is not legal than you are the fool. every college educated person should know that it's not legal

Reply
9
Related
CBS News

A Florida teacher thought she'd settled her student loan debt 20 years ago. Then she got a bill for $1 million.

For almost a decade, the government took hundreds of dollars each month out of the paychecks of a Florida woman named Michelle to recoup old student loans that were unpaid and overdue. The process, called garnishment, is legal, and the U.S. Department of Education can order it for someone's wages, tax returns and Social Security to force repayment on defaulted loans.
ORLANDO, FL
960 The Ref

What to know if you applied for Biden's student loan forgiveness program

President Biden's student loan debt relief plan is on hold for now, leaving millions of Americans who are eligible for relief in limbo. “Forty-five million [Americans] owe a collective $1.7 trillion of federal loan debt,” Natalia Abrams, president and CEO of the Student Debt Crisis Center, told Yahoo News. Now 26 million Americans who applied for the program are left with uncertainty; 16 million of them have had their applications approved.
KANSAS STATE
Fortune

What happens to student loan debt when you die?

In many cases, student loan debt is discharged when you die, but that’s not always what happens. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images (4) It’s hardly any secret that student loan debt is a major burden for individuals and families across the country. According to the Education Data Initiative, student loan debt in the United States totaled $1.745 trillion as of the third quarter of 2022. About 92.7% of all debt is federal student loans.
CNET

I Just Received a $6,000 Student Loan Refund. Now What?

This Thursday, I received thousands of dollars from the US Department of Education. And I'm not spending a penny of it… yet. Student loan borrowers have been on a wild ride this year. From wondering when federal loan payments were going to restart to nearly receiving $10,000 to $20,000 in federal loan forgiveness per borrower, we're all feeling whiplash from the back and forth.
CBS Miami

Millions wrongly told they were approved for debt forgiveness

About 9 million Americans with student loans who had applied for the Biden administration's student-debt forgiveness program mistakenly received emails last month that said their applications had been approved. The messages were part of updates the Department of Education issued in November to inform 16 million debt relief applicants that they had been approved to have up to $20,000 forgiven. But an additional 9 million people received emails saying they had received loan forgiveness when they had not been approved for relief because the process was halted due to legal challenges, according to officials. And others who hadn't yet applied for...
CBS News

Student loan forgiveness approval letters are going out. Here's what they mean.

About 16 million borrowers who had applied for the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness program received letters staring last weekend letting them know that they've been approved for debt relief. However, the letter states that a number of lawsuits "have blocked our ability to discharge your debt at present." The...
ABC News

ABC News

946K+
Followers
199K+
Post
548M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy