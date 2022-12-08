ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 million people got incorrect email about 'approved' student loan forgiveness

By Cheyenne Haslett
 2 days ago

Just before Thanksgiving, about 9 million people who applied for student debt relief from the federal government got an email from the Department of Education with a subject line indicating their application had been "approved," according to a copy of the email obtained by ABC News.

But that was misleading as the Biden administration's student loan program was halted in mid-November by Republican-led lawsuits -- weeks before the email was sent informing borrowers of their "approved" status.

The email explained as much in the email body, informing borrowers that "lawsuits are preventing the Department of Education from implementing its one-time student loan debt relief program."

The program will remain in limbo until the Supreme Court makes a final call sometime before late June. But the subject line left many borrowers confused.

Acknowledging the misfire this week, the Department of Education told ABC News that borrowers will get an updated email soon that corrects the subject line and clarifies the state of the program. It has been about two weeks since the original inaccurate email was sent.

The Department of Education also said that around 16 million people did get emails with the correct subject line.

A department spokesperson said Accenture Federal Services, a contractor that does digital work for the federal government, is primarily responsible.

PHOTO: In this undated file photo, students walk through a park in autumn.

"Communicating clearly and accurately with borrowers is a top priority of the Department. We are in close touch with Accenture Federal Services as they take corrective action to ensure all borrowers and those affected have accurate information about debt relief," the spokesperson said.

Accenture Federal Services has not returned a request for comment from ABC News, but the Education Department said the company is expected to review quality control measures for future email messages having to do with the program.

On the whole, the erroneous email is just one of multiple twists and turns for the debt relief proposal, which the White House announced in late August.

Around 26 million Americans applied for forgiveness by early November -- nearly half of the people who were eligible. About 43 million Americans qualify in total, according to the Biden administration.

President Joe Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona have said they remain confident the program will prevail through the legal challenges, though its challengers maintain the president has overreached his authority.

Comments / 44

Robert Knox
3d ago

yeppers, Biden played yall like a fiddle. Did you hear what he had to say today about chips? He has a very hard time speaking the English language lately.

Reply(4)
32
Craig
3d ago

This whole Biden student loan forgiveness was a setup from the beginning to only get votes. And it worked. Put biden in prison.

Reply
30
Clyde Jr Chilton
2d ago

if you believe an idiot telling you something that is not legal than you are the fool. every college educated person should know that it's not legal

Reply
9
