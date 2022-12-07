ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
shefinds

Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Have Firmer Skin

Ready to settle down for the night and nurse a cup of something delicious that will calm your nerves and get you ready for bed? Why not choose a healthy beverage that works overtime as a skincare aid, as well? Before you pour yourself a tall glass of...
shefinds

2 Shampoo Ingredients Experts Swear By To Regrow Thinning Hair

Thinning hair is one of those hair issues that can send people into a panic. If you’ve noticed more hair than usual on your brush or the bathroom floor, whether it’s the result of stress, hormonal changes, or aging, you may be tempted to hit up every beauty store within 5 miles and buy up each and every serum and shampoo that makes big promises for thinning hair.
shefinds

The One Serum Experts Swear By For Increasing Skin Firmness In Just 4 Weeks

The right serum (with the right ingredients) can do a lot for your skin. Certain serums can lighten dark spots, increase hydration, and even banish acne. But when it comes to getting firmer skin, most topical treatments aren’t going to cut it. That’s because there are only a few specific ingredients that can actually boost your skin’s collagen and help tighten it. This is the one serum experts swear by for increasing skin firmness in just four weeks.
shefinds

3 Ingredients Dermatologists Swear By To Hydrate And Firm Sagging Skin

Intense hydration and firmer skin are a goal for so many of us — and they become particularly more alluring as we age and our skin can become dryer. With daily maintenance and the right ingredients and products, you can help combat drying and sagging to an extent (getting firmer skin is the trickier of these two and topical treatments will have their limitations here). But where should you start?
AOL Corp

Does rosemary oil actually make your hair grow?

Hair oils are believed to have a variety of benefits. They can moisturize your scalp and hair follicles, promote hair growth, and reduce the chances of hair falling out. But that isn’t all—some hair oils even have therapeutic benefits, helping alleviate irritated scalp skin and reducing flaky dandruff. Basically, they’ll make your hair look healthier and stronger overall.
shefinds

The Best Shampoos For Mild To Moderate Hair Loss Over 40, According To Experts

Hair shedding is such a common issue that there are a number of products and shampoos on the market designed to specifically address it. Whether your personal cause of hair loss over age 40 is genetic, related to stress, or has a different cause altogether, you don’t have to suffer in silence and assume that nothing can be done.
TheConversationAU

Invisible skin mites called Demodex almost certainly live on your face – but what about your mascara?

Demodex are a family of eight-legged mites that live in the hair follicles and associated sebaceous or oil glands of many mammals. Two species are known in humans – Demodex folliculorum, which lives mainly in hair follicles on our faces (especially eyelashes and eyebrows), and Demodex brevis, which sets up home in the oil glands on the face and elsewhere. Newborns don’t have Demodex mites. In a study looking for them on adult humans, researchers could detect them visually in only 14% of people. However, once they used DNA analysis, they found signs of Demodex on 100% of the adult humans they tested,...
shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Even Skin Tone And Discoloration

Of all of the frustrating skin problems you can deal with, discoloration and uneven skin tone is one of the more elusive issues. Unlike pimples, which have a start date and an end date where you can see the zit beginning to heal, discoloration can come out of nowhere. It can stick around for a long while (sometimes for years). And topical treatments don’t always seem to respond to it. “There are many reasons to develop brown spots on the skin,” said Dr. Hyemin Pomerantz, a board-certified dermatologist at Viva Skin Dermatology and Aesthetic. “Treatments are tailored to what the cause of discoloration is.”
Well+Good

I Treated My Skin to At-Home LED Light Therapy for 4 Weeks, and the ‘Before and After’ Photos Are So Impressive

It’s not hard to sway me on a new skin-care device. Professional-grade treatments are notoriously pricey, and can amount to as much as my rent if done on a semi-consistent basis. So anything that promises in-office results from home, at a fraction of the cost, is a no-brainer. It’s staying consistent that’s the problem—just ask the gua sha, microcurrent device, and facial wand collecting dust in my bathroom drawer.
cohaitungchi.com

How To Prevent & Treat Skin Peeling Around Nails?

Have you ever ever seen the pores and skin round your nails peeling off? Although it's a quite common downside throughout local weather change, there can be different causes behind it, equivalent to environmental irritants, allergy symptoms, sure pores and skin situations, and many others. This text will focus on...
studyfinds.org

Best Vitamin C Serums for 2023: Top 5 Products Most Recommended By Experts

Finishing off your skincare routine with a hydrating vitamin C serum could make all the difference, making your skin feel clean and healthy. With hundreds of thousands of products to choose from, it can be hard to choose which are actually worth the money. Vitamin C serums are among the reliable products to consider adding to your list, but which are the best ones?
