ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little River, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

PHOTOS: Grand Strand communities gather for Christmas parades

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Christmas festivities are continuing this weekend with a lineup of parades in a couple of Grand Strand towns. The Conway Christmas parade traveled through downtown this morning for families getting in the holiday spirit. Then up the road, the residents of Surfside Beach...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Man arrested after stolen ambulance crashed on Hwy 501 in Conway: Officials

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly stealing an ambulance and crashing it on Highway 501 in Conway Thursday afternoon. Albert Jamail Hickman, 34, was charged with reckless driving, driving under suspension (not suspended for DUI) and grand larceny of $10,000 or more, according to online records.
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Horry County police nearly 14 minute response time among growth concerns

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County leaders met Wednesday to discuss the county's current financial status and plan for the next few years. Unlike several other counties across the county, Horry County's financial leaders said it's been an "amazing" year for them. Barry Spivey, the county's assistant administrator,...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Deputies searching for shooting suspect in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened Thursday morning in Florence County, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Jason Bryce Floyd, 38, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Trial date set for man charged in brutal killing of Lumberton teen

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — A trial date has finally been set for the man accused of abducting and killing 13-year-old Hania Noeila Aguilar back on Nov. 5, 2018, in Lumberton. Robeson County District Attorney Matthew Scott said Michael McLellan will be tried on Sept. 18, 2023. Scott said a...
LUMBERTON, NC
wpde.com

Check out this unique Christmas experience in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — A Horry County tourist attraction is adding more Christmas spirit this season and they want your family to join them!. In addition to the thousands of Christmas lights at River Island Adventure, there are several attractions to keep you and your family entertained this season at "Christmas at the outpost."
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Horry County Democratic Party meets to discuss midterm election

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Democratic party met Friday to speak out about the midterm elections. The Democrats won Georgia's seat this week allowing them to keep the majority. A political professor from Coastal Carolina University, Holley Tankersley, said midterm turnout was high. She said young...
HORRY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy