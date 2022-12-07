Read full article on original website
wpde.com
PHOTOS: Grand Strand communities gather for Christmas parades
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Christmas festivities are continuing this weekend with a lineup of parades in a couple of Grand Strand towns. The Conway Christmas parade traveled through downtown this morning for families getting in the holiday spirit. Then up the road, the residents of Surfside Beach...
wpde.com
Suspect identified after armed robbery at Pawleys Island ice cream shop
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies arrested a suspect shortly after an armed robbery in Pawleys Island Thursday night, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office. The incident was reported around 8 p.m. at Paradice Ice Cream on Ocean Highway, officials said. Scott Todd, 55, of Murrells Inlet was...
wpde.com
'Y'all means all:' Conway offers range of restaurants, shops for growing population
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — If you’ve ever taken a walk in downtown Conway, you’ll see all kinds of businesses including a movie theater a Jamaican restaurant and even a store that specializes in natural soap. Brooke Holden with the Conway Chamber of Commerce said that the city's...
wpde.com
Victim pepper sprays assailant in Pawleys Island armed robbery: Report
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect was sprayed with pepper spray by an employee when he attempted to rob a Pawleys Island ice cream store Thursday night. The incident was reported around 8 p.m. at Paradice Ice Cream on Ocean Highway, officials said. Scott Todd, 55, of Murrells...
wpde.com
Man arrested after stolen ambulance crashed on Hwy 501 in Conway: Officials
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly stealing an ambulance and crashing it on Highway 501 in Conway Thursday afternoon. Albert Jamail Hickman, 34, was charged with reckless driving, driving under suspension (not suspended for DUI) and grand larceny of $10,000 or more, according to online records.
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach's emergency alerts offered in 80 languages, customizable to reach everyone
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Para leer este artículo en español, haga clic aquí. Myrtle Beach's emergency alert system has several features for people in the area to take advantage of and one of them is the ability to send alerts to users in more than 80 different languages.
wpde.com
Newborn Spanish goats at Brookgreen Gardens need festive names
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — Something adorable has arrived at Brookgreen Gardens just in time for the holidays and they need names. Two newborn Spanish goats, a boy and girl, were born on Dec. 6, according to a post on Facebook. Staff said they would like the baby goats...
wpde.com
Bagels, puppies and Santa: Animal rescue charity event in Pawleys Island
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — You're invited to breakfast or lunch on Saturday in Pawleys Island for a good cause. The Bagel Café will host an animal rescue charity event Saturday. You'll be able to meet adoptable animals and get photos with Santa and the Grinch. Plus, with any...
wpde.com
Mullins High School remembers dedicated employee killed after car hits school bus
MULLINS, S.C. (WPDE) — Mullins High School is remembering a staff member who died Thursday after troopers said his SUV collided with a school bus on Marion Street in Mullins. Edward Alston, 64, worked in the school's food service department. Mullins High School Principal Becky Ford said Alston was...
wpde.com
MB police see fewer donations ahead of Christmas event for kids due to economic conditions
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The holiday season is a time to come together and give back to the community, although some donors are seeing less money come in this year and the economy may be taking its toll on holiday giving. Some agencies are seeing fewer donations this...
wpde.com
Grumpy Monk owners open new sandwich restaurant in Downtown Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The owners of Grumpy Monk held their grand opening Thursday for Hop N' Wich in Downtown Conway, and from the looks of it, it was a hit. People were lined out the door waiting for the restaurant to open. The new eatery will provide a...
wpde.com
'It gives me a purpose:' Dozens of first of responders buy gifts for children in need
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday, dozens of children and first responders flooded the aisles of Target in Myrtle Beach for “Shop With a Hero.”. It’s an event that’s been happening for decades and has helped hundreds of children in need. "It’s a time to...
wpde.com
School district employee killed after head-on crash with Marion Co. school bus: Officials
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An employee with the Marion County School District died Thursday morning, according to a release. Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson the person died in a crash involving a school bus just after 10 a.m. Richardson said the person was driving an SUV when they...
wpde.com
Florence County Council spent millions to prepare for new industrial park
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Council spent millions to get a site ready for a huge economic development project, like the one announced this week that's bringing nearly 1,200 new jobs. Officials said they spent about $2 million dollars just to clear the site for the industrial...
wpde.com
Horry County police nearly 14 minute response time among growth concerns
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County leaders met Wednesday to discuss the county's current financial status and plan for the next few years. Unlike several other counties across the county, Horry County's financial leaders said it's been an "amazing" year for them. Barry Spivey, the county's assistant administrator,...
wpde.com
Deputies searching for shooting suspect in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened Thursday morning in Florence County, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Jason Bryce Floyd, 38, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the...
wpde.com
Trial date set for man charged in brutal killing of Lumberton teen
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — A trial date has finally been set for the man accused of abducting and killing 13-year-old Hania Noeila Aguilar back on Nov. 5, 2018, in Lumberton. Robeson County District Attorney Matthew Scott said Michael McLellan will be tried on Sept. 18, 2023. Scott said a...
wpde.com
Medical malpractice claims filed against McLeod Health involving 2 deaths: Lawyer
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — A Notice of Intent to pursue medical negligence claims has been filed against McLeod Health for two patient deaths from abdominal surgery at its Dillon facility during the first week of September in 2021, according to a news release from Jennings Law Firm. The Estates...
wpde.com
Check out this unique Christmas experience in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — A Horry County tourist attraction is adding more Christmas spirit this season and they want your family to join them!. In addition to the thousands of Christmas lights at River Island Adventure, there are several attractions to keep you and your family entertained this season at "Christmas at the outpost."
wpde.com
Horry County Democratic Party meets to discuss midterm election
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Democratic party met Friday to speak out about the midterm elections. The Democrats won Georgia's seat this week allowing them to keep the majority. A political professor from Coastal Carolina University, Holley Tankersley, said midterm turnout was high. She said young...
