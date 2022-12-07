ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DC Lottery

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

DC 2 Evening

6-9

(six, nine)

DC 2 Midday

8-1

(eight, one)

DC 3 Evening

2-9-8

(two, nine, eight)

DC 3 Midday

1-3-8

(one, three, eight)

DC 4 Evening

4-2-1-7

(four, two, one, seven)

DC 4 Midday

1-1-5-1

(one, one, five, one)

DC 5 Evening

8-6-9-6-6

(eight, six, nine, six, six)

DC 5 Midday

6-0-2-1-2

(six, zero, two, one, two)

Lucky For Life

02-23-32-44-48, Lucky Ball: 2

(two, twenty-three, thirty-two, forty-four, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 379,000,000

Powerball

06-28-44-59-61, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

(six, twenty-eight, forty-four, fifty-nine, sixty-one; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $116,000,000

