DC Lottery
WASHINGTON (AP) _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
DC 2 Evening
6-9
(six, nine)
DC 2 Midday
8-1
(eight, one)
DC 3 Evening
2-9-8
(two, nine, eight)
DC 3 Midday
1-3-8
(one, three, eight)
DC 4 Evening
4-2-1-7
(four, two, one, seven)
DC 4 Midday
1-1-5-1
(one, one, five, one)
DC 5 Evening
8-6-9-6-6
(eight, six, nine, six, six)
DC 5 Midday
6-0-2-1-2
(six, zero, two, one, two)
Lucky For Life
02-23-32-44-48, Lucky Ball: 2
(two, twenty-three, thirty-two, forty-four, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: two)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 379,000,000
Powerball
06-28-44-59-61, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2
(six, twenty-eight, forty-four, fifty-nine, sixty-one; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $116,000,000
