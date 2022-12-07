Congressman John Joyce to host a telephone town hall

(WTAJ) – Congressman John Joyce, M.D, (PA-13) announced that he will be holding a town hall meeting next week by telephone.

On Monday, Dec. 12 at 3 p.m. the public is invited to join the call. The townhall will serve to provide an update on Dr. Joyce’s work on behalf of Pennsylvania’s 13th district and to share his priorities for the upcoming 118th Congress.

To join the call you can dial in at (833) – 305 – 1723 and ask a question by pressing *3.

“This Telephone Town Hall provides me with the opportunity to hear from constituents across our district, and the issues that matter in our communities,” Congressman John Joyce said. “I look forward to hearing from members of our community and answering their questions as 2022 comes to a close.”

