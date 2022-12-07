Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
Related
WISN
Milwaukee tenant with soaked apartment gets speedy renovation
MILWAUKEE — On Wednesday, Dec. 7 Charles Wilson reached out to WISN 12 News for help. A water issue in his apartment left his carpet constantly so soaked he had to cover it with plastic and cardboard just to walk on it. He said at the time he’d been...
milwaukeetimesnews.com
Dr. Finlayson honored by Milwaukee Common Council with street renaming
On Tuesday, November 22, 2002, at City Hall, 200 East Wells Street, the Milwaukee Common Council voted to rename the road between West Capitol Drive and West Walnut Street — formerly North 5th Street to Dr. William Finlayson Street. Dr. Finlayson, age 97, is a beloved obstetrician and gynecologist...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Traffic-Calming Poles Part of Milwaukee’s Efforts to Combat Reckless Driving
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. If you live, work or simply drive in the city of Milwaukee, maybe you’ve seen them: 2- to 3-foot-high traffic posts that also serve as...
shepherdexpress.com
Will The Domes Finally Receive the Stewardship They Deserve?
Several recent developments could affect the prospects of the Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory, known widely as The Domes, unless those efforts are thwarted. The trio of beehive-shaped horticultural structures are considered “unique in the world”—and have long been one of Milwaukee’s most beloved places and oases. The Domes were named to the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s 2016 list of America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places® and in March 2017 they were designated as a National Treasure by the nonprofit organization. Milwaukee County has long deferred maintenance of the Domes, especially the glazing system that covers the structures. Repairing the Domes has been determined to be essential to averting “demolition by neglect.” The Domes were closed twice in the past 15 years because of cracked glass panels and chipping concrete.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Great Water Alliance Project in Waukesha hits snag
WAUKESHA — City of Waukesha Water utility’s request for a 100-year easement for the placement of a return flow pipeline near Ryan Road and South 68th Street in the city of Franklin was denied on Tuesday during the Milwaukee County Board’s Parks Committee in a 3-to-1 vote.
Can small-town solutions for reckless driving work in Milwaukee?
While reckless driving is most apparent in the City of Milwaukee, it’s a problem that stretches to all corners of the state.
WISN
New community development coming to historic Briggs and Stratton Industrial complex
MILWAUKEE — For 30 years, the old Briggs and Stratton Industrial complex has sat largely vacant in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood. Now a group of developers are breathing new life into a bold new property at 32nd and Center streets. "This was at one time really the heartbeat of...
Replacing I-794 with something better? Public meeting considers proposal
Among the projects being showcased at a meeting Wednesday night is a proposal to tear down part of Milwaukee's freeway system and replace it with high-density housing and pedestrian walkways.
The 2 deadliest streets in the county intersect on Milwaukee’s north side
Alderman Murphy says a traffic calming solution is coming in the new year to discourage drivers from using the parking lane to illegally pass on the right.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Makers Market, Deer District hosts 3-day event
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Makers Market returned this weekend, setting up shop in the Deer District's beer garden for three days. Free to attend, the market brings together local artisans and small businesses together. It travels around the city to different locations each weekend. This weekend's market was the first...
shepherdexpress.com
Gabriel Thomas Brings Light to Vacant Buildings
Milwaukee has roughly 2,500 vacant properties across the city, a problem that weighs more heavily on predominantly Black and Latino neighborhoods. Research has shown that vacant houses attract crime, are easier to set on fire, and can lower the value of homes nearby. The difference in number of boarded up...
southmilwaukeeblog.com
New Life For Bucyrus Campus Redevelopment
A new proposal has been submitted to turn the remainder of South Milwaukee’s former Bucyrus campus into apartments and commercial space. Milwaukee-based Scott Crawford, Inc. submitted plans in August 2021 for 1100 Milwaukee Ave. for about 160 apartments, a restaurant, green space and more. That proposal eventually fell through.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee pedestrian hit by bus, taken to hospital
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County Transit System bus hit a pedestrian Friday, Dec. 9. An MCTS spokesperson said the Route 57 bus was "going slow due to weather conditions" Friday afternoon when it hit the pedestrian near 30th and Lisbon. The pedestrian was not in the crosswalk when they were...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
You Need an ID to get Access to Some Food Pantries, Shelters and Other Essential Services. Here are Three options.
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. With temperatures predicted to be colder than normal this winter, and Milwaukee County struggling with high levels of food insecurity, exacerbated by the pandemic, easy...
Assembly Speaker Vos casts doubt on Milwaukee's push for more shared revenue
Speaker Vos says Republican lawmakers need concrete plans from Milwaukee leaders on how they will reform the city’s finances.
WISN
Demolition underway for possible new state office building
MILWAUKEE — Demolition crews are hard at work at the corner of 27th Street and Wisconsin Avenue in Milwaukee. They've been tearing down seven buildings to make way for a possible new state office building. "These buildings have for many years been a blight to this major intersection really...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
20th and Union shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting near 20th and Union that landed a 32-year-old Milwaukee man in the hospital on Sunday, Dec. 11. Officials said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. The 32-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Anyone...
Milwaukee's first land trust home is now available for purchase
With homeownership rates on the decline, a new community-led program hopes to bridge the gap and welcome new residents to move-in ready homes.
wuwm.com
Juvenile detention center planned for Milwaukee's northwest side moves a step forward
Plans for a new state-built juvenile detention facility on Milwaukee's northwest side are moving ahead. But the project still has to clear several hurdles. Wednesday, the city's Granville Advisory Committee endorsed the project, on a vote of 2-0, with two abstentions. The vote came after the Wisconsin Department of Corrections...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 3rd Street Market Hall 2nd chance hiring offers 'purpose'
MILWAUKEE - You may not think they’re the prime candidates for a job, but the owner of Milwaukee's 3rd Street Market Hall is being intentional when it comes to hiring people who need second chances. There seems to be more than just the perfect resume. May it be people...
Comments / 3