milwaukeetimesnews.com

Dr. Finlayson honored by Milwaukee Common Council with street renaming

On Tuesday, November 22, 2002, at City Hall, 200 East Wells Street, the Milwaukee Common Council voted to rename the road between West Capitol Drive and West Walnut Street — formerly North 5th Street to Dr. William Finlayson Street. Dr. Finlayson, age 97, is a beloved obstetrician and gynecologist...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Traffic-Calming Poles Part of Milwaukee’s Efforts to Combat Reckless Driving

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. If you live, work or simply drive in the city of Milwaukee, maybe you’ve seen them: 2- to 3-foot-high traffic posts that also serve as...
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Will The Domes Finally Receive the Stewardship They Deserve?

Several recent developments could affect the prospects of the Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory, known widely as The Domes, unless those efforts are thwarted. The trio of beehive-shaped horticultural structures are considered “unique in the world”—and have long been one of Milwaukee’s most beloved places and oases. The Domes were named to the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s 2016 list of America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places® and in March 2017 they were designated as a National Treasure by the nonprofit organization. Milwaukee County has long deferred maintenance of the Domes, especially the glazing system that covers the structures. Repairing the Domes has been determined to be essential to averting “demolition by neglect.” The Domes were closed twice in the past 15 years because of cracked glass panels and chipping concrete.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Great Water Alliance Project in Waukesha hits snag

WAUKESHA — City of Waukesha Water utility’s request for a 100-year easement for the placement of a return flow pipeline near Ryan Road and South 68th Street in the city of Franklin was denied on Tuesday during the Milwaukee County Board’s Parks Committee in a 3-to-1 vote.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Makers Market, Deer District hosts 3-day event

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Makers Market returned this weekend, setting up shop in the Deer District's beer garden for three days. Free to attend, the market brings together local artisans and small businesses together. It travels around the city to different locations each weekend. This weekend's market was the first...
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Gabriel Thomas Brings Light to Vacant Buildings

Milwaukee has roughly 2,500 vacant properties across the city, a problem that weighs more heavily on predominantly Black and Latino neighborhoods. Research has shown that vacant houses attract crime, are easier to set on fire, and can lower the value of homes nearby. The difference in number of boarded up...
MILWAUKEE, WI
southmilwaukeeblog.com

New Life For Bucyrus Campus Redevelopment

A new proposal has been submitted to turn the remainder of South Milwaukee’s former Bucyrus campus into apartments and commercial space. Milwaukee-based Scott Crawford, Inc. submitted plans in August 2021 for 1100 Milwaukee Ave. for about 160 apartments, a restaurant, green space and more. That proposal eventually fell through.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee pedestrian hit by bus, taken to hospital

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County Transit System bus hit a pedestrian Friday, Dec. 9. An MCTS spokesperson said the Route 57 bus was "going slow due to weather conditions" Friday afternoon when it hit the pedestrian near 30th and Lisbon. The pedestrian was not in the crosswalk when they were...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

You Need an ID to get Access to Some Food Pantries, Shelters and Other Essential Services. Here are Three options.

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. With temperatures predicted to be colder than normal this winter, and Milwaukee County struggling with high levels of food insecurity, exacerbated by the pandemic, easy...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Demolition underway for possible new state office building

MILWAUKEE — Demolition crews are hard at work at the corner of 27th Street and Wisconsin Avenue in Milwaukee. They've been tearing down seven buildings to make way for a possible new state office building. "These buildings have for many years been a blight to this major intersection really...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

20th and Union shooting; Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting near 20th and Union that landed a 32-year-old Milwaukee man in the hospital on Sunday, Dec. 11. Officials said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. The 32-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Anyone...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 3rd Street Market Hall 2nd chance hiring offers 'purpose'

MILWAUKEE - You may not think they’re the prime candidates for a job, but the owner of Milwaukee's 3rd Street Market Hall is being intentional when it comes to hiring people who need second chances. There seems to be more than just the perfect resume. May it be people...
MILWAUKEE, WI

