ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Lifespan will close Wayland Square Surgery Center in January

By Ted Nesi
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kQtGT_0jayTCir00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s largest hospital group plans to close an outpatient facility on the East Side of Providence early next year as the not-for-profit corporation works to cut costs, 12 News has learned.

Lifespan officials confirmed they will shut down the Rhode Island Hospital Surgery Center at Wayland Square on Jan. 31. About 20 employees will lose their jobs, but can apply for other positions at the hospital.

The disclosure comes a day after Target 12 revealed that Lifespan posted an operating loss of $77 million in its 2021-22 fiscal year , which ended Sept. 30. The health system is Rhode Island’s largest employer and owns Rhode Island, Miriam, Bradley and Newport hospitals.

Kathleen Hart, a spokesperson for Lifespan, said the services offered at the Seekonk Street facility will move to Rhode Island Hospital’s main facility “as part of a consolidation of perioperative care.” (Perioperative is a medical term for the process of having surgery.)

“Employees will have an opportunity to apply for transfers to open positions within Lifespan and any employee who is unable or does not wish to do so will receive severance pay after this change goes into effect in January,” she said.

The Surgery Center first opened in 1994 as Wayland Square Surgicare and was originally owned by a for-profit company, Medical Care International. Lifespan went on to acquire and rebrand the facility around 2011 .

IN-DEPTH: Lifespan, CNE lost over $100 million combined this year

Ted Nesi ( tnesi@wpri.com ) is a Target 12 investigative reporter and 12 News politics/business editor. He co-hosts Newsmakers and writes Nesi’s Notes on Saturdays. Connect with him on Twitter and Facebook

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

Homecoming held for historic East Greenwich fire truck

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — A homecoming for a historic East Greenwich city service ladder truck was held on Saturday. The Ahren Fox fire truck made it's way back to the city, and its been nearly 65 years since it was last in service. The truck was used from...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
beckersasc.com

Rhode Island Hospital Surgery Center to close in January

Rhode Island Hospital Surgery Center in Providence will close its doors on Jan. 31, CBS affiliate WPRI reported Dec. 7. The surgery center is part of Rhode Island's largest health system, Lifespan. The goal of the closure is to help reduce costs at Lifespan after the health system reported an...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Crane worker dies at Conley Terminal in South Boston

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A crane maintenance worker died after collapsing while on a job site in South Boston.  According to Massachusetts State Police the man collapsed due to a medical emergency and fell from a platform that was 150 feet high, but his jacket was caught on the edge on the platform. His two co-workers were […]
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Six Rhode Island men accused of stealing over $30,000 in merchandise from Massachusetts department store

Six Rhode Island men have been arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Massachusetts department store. According to police, just before 6:30 a.m. on Friday, officers assigned to District E-5 (West Roxbury) arrested six suspects after responding to a call for a larceny in progress at the Home Depot located at 1213 VFW Parkway in West Roxbury.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

6 R.I. men facing charges after allegedly stealing $31,000 of wire from West Roxbury Home Depot

Six Rhode Island men are facing shoplifting charges after allegedly stealing $31,000 in electrical wire from a West Roxbury Home Depot Friday. According to the Boston Police Department, Jonathon Amperez-Perez, 31, Miguel Perez, 36, Abner Perez, 28, Jose Pirir, 37, Abraham Dayger-Enrique, 23, and Franklin Salas, 25, all of Providence, Rhode Island, were arrested around 6:30 a.m. after officers were alerted to a possible case of larceny in progress at the hardware store.
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Providence Mayor-Elect Brett Smiley announces inauguration plans

(WJAR) — The mayor-elect of Providence has announced his plans for his inauguration in early January. Mayor-Elect Brett Smiley plans to be sworn in on Monday, January 2, 2023, at the Providence Public Library. The ceremony is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. with doors opening at 1:00 p.m., according to...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WCVB

Thursday, December 15: Focus on Fall River

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Erika explores the next-generation market Portugalia, which highlights high-end goods from Portugal. If you think Fall River’s textile industry is a thing of the past, think again – Erika stops by factories taking advantage of the skilled local workforce to produce high-end linens and rugs. Erika meets teens finding community at the Watuppa Rowing Center. As for those pork pies? At Hartley’s, they’ve been using the same recipe for more than 100 years.
FALL RIVER, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

My Two Visits to the Old Kent County Jail – Trip 2

Above: The Nike missile launch site in Bristol, built in 1956. Photo credit: The Military Standard. This is the second of two stories about Don Rice’s visits to what we now refer to as the “old jail” at the bottom of King Street. You can find the first story HERE.
KENT COUNTY, RI
mybackyardnews.com

RIDE: RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

The 2022 Rhode Island STEAM Educator Award Goes to…. From right to left: RIDE STEM Specialist Carolyn Higgins, RI Energy Manager of External Affairs Marisa Albanese, RI STEAM Center Executive Director Dr. Lisa Bain, RI Energy Head of External Affairs Brian Schuster, Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, RI STEAM Educator Award Recipient Alison Murray, Central Falls High School Principal Bob McCarthy, Central Falls Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Downey Toledo.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
GoLocalProv

Man Stabbed at Dexter Training Ground Park in Providence

Police responded to a report of a stabbing in the city on Friday night. Shortly after 10 PM on Friday night, police were called to the Dexter Training Ground Park — behind the Cranston Street Armory — for a report of a stabbing. According to police, the victim...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy