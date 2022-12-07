Read full article on original website
County HELP Program Progresses
WARSAW — More headway has been made with the Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program Kosciusko. Community projects have been submitted for review for the Strategic Investment Plan, with opportunity for more projects to move forward. Kosciusko County was one of three communities selected by the Indiana Office of Community and...
Edgewood Food Drive Partners With Kroger
WARSAW — Edgewood Middle School students and staff are once again holding their annual food drive. This has been an ongoing tradition for many years. Every year, they restock the shelves of Combined Community Services and Our Father’s House food banks before the holidays. In addition, they assemble family boxes that include items such as laundry detergent, milk, toothpaste, and everything in between. The family boxes are filled with food for the entire family, but especially for children who are home during the day alone while their parents are gone. These items include instant oatmeal, soup, peanut butter and jelly, and ramen noodles, just to name a few. Edgewood has provided hundreds of family boxes to families of Warsaw Community Schools’ students and employees over the years.
Betty Ellen Engle — UPDATED
Betty E. Engle, 79, lifetime resident of Warsaw, passed away at Cedarhurst Senior Living in Fort Wayne on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Born in Warsaw on July 26, 1943, Betty was the daughter of Arthur and Anjelle (Bibler) Huffman. She was a 1961 graduate of Warsaw High School and a longtime member of Warsaw First Brethren Church. She was united in marriage to Larry K. Engle on Sept. 14, 1963. The pair shared 53 years together before his passing in May 2017.
Brass Quintet To Play At Kroger In Support Of The Salvation Army
WARSAW — A brass quintet composed of local musicians will play Christmas carols at Kroger in Warsaw in support of The Salvation Army. 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. “The music will be played near Starbucks inside the store,” according to Envoy Ken Locke, administrator. “We appreciate the support of Kroger in helping to celebrate the season. Folks can come and get coffee and listen to carols!”
Red Cross To Have Multiple Area Blood Drives
WARSAW — The American Red Cross has multiple upcoming blood drives in Warsaw as well as ones in North Webster and Bourbon. 1-5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Triton High School, 805 N. Harris St., Bourbon;. Noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Firemen’s Building, 1013 E....
‘Shop With a Hero’ Allows Kids To See Less Serious Side Of WPD
WARSAW — Edgewood Middle School eighth grader Braxton Noll was “enjoying” the Warsaw Police Department’s “Shop With a Hero” on Thursday, Dec. 8. “Just hanging out with our heroes and stuff is fun,” he said. “People say that they’re bad, but they’re really not.”
Tippecanoe-Chapman Sewer — ‘Its a quality of life project’
OSWEGO — A groundbreaking ceremony was held by the Tippecanoe-Chapman Regional Sewer District Board of Trustees Thursday, Dec. 8, in honor of the new septic elimination project. It was mentioned numerous times throughout the ceremony how monumental this project truly is for the people around the lakes. It is “a quality of life project,” if you ask Kosciusko County Commissioner Robert Conley.
Mary Ann Beer
Mary Ann Beer, 96, of Milford, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Paddock Springs in Warsaw. She was born on Oct. 2, 1926, to Dan and Matilda (Dreyer) Sauder in Eureka, Ill., and graduated from Eureka High School. Mary Ann married Carlton “Cap”...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 10:44 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, East Amhurst Lane, east of South East Ridge Drive North, Warsaw. Driver: unknown. A vehicle owned by William B. Price, Leesburg, Ga., was parked and unoccupied when it sustained damage from an unknown driver. Damage up to $2,500.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 11:56 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 1000 block Greene Drive, Warsaw. Shyanna M. Ballard reported the theft of a wallet. Value: $25. 9:17 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2500 block Walton Boulevard, Warsaw. Sheila A. Gawthrop reported a cell phone stolen. Value:...
Apartment Fire In Downtown Warsaw Quickly Extinguished
WARSAW — An apartment fire in downtown Warsaw on Wednesday night was quickly extinguished by multiple departments. At 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory was dispatched to a second-story apartment fire at 211 E. Center St., Warsaw. The property is owned by Lemler Land Holdings LLC, Silver Lake.
Special Meeting Set For Turkey Creek Conservancy District Board
SYRACUSE — The governing board of the Turkey Creek Dam and Dike Conservancy District will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. The meeting will be at the Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation office, 11566 N. SR 13, Syracuse. The purpose of the special meeting will be...
Edna M. Swihart
Edna M. Swihart, 88, died at 2:34 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Edna was born on Aug. 8, 1934. On June 1, 1952, Merl and Edna M. Ritenour were wed; he preceded her in death. Edna is survived by her children: Anna (Arlen)...
Kosciusko County YMCA To Develop Urban Soccer Fields
WARSAW — The Kosciusko Community YMCA announces the development of an outdoor sports park opening in the spring of 2023. Thanks to a partnership with Urban Soccer Park, members and guests will be able to use these turf fields for a wide variety of games, sports leagues, group exercise classes and other athletic events.
Geneva J. Sevy
Geneva J. Sevy, 88, Goshen, died at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Waterford Crossing in Goshen. Geneva was born on Nov. 18, 1934. On Sept. 8, 1955 Geneva married Kellum Sevy, he survives. Additional survivors include four children: Myrtis (Michael) Krikau of New Paris, Vanessa (Aaron) West of...
Richard Alan ‘Rick’ Trobridge
Richard Alan “Rick” Trobridge, 60, Wabash, died at 6:08 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was born on July 29, 1962. He married Janene Heupel on Sept. 14, 1985. He is survived by his wife, Janene Trobridge of Wabash; brother, Clint Trobridge...
Eldon Eichholtz
Eldon Eichholtz, 75, North Manchester, died at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Dec. 9, 2022. Arrangements are pending at Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw.
Wakarusa Receives Nearly $1 Million In Road-Funding Grants
STATEHOUSE — Wakarusa will receive nearly $1 million to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program (CCMG), said State Sen. Blake Doriot (R-Goshen). The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve...
Big Lots To Host New Warsaw Store Grand Opening Saturday
WARSAW — Big Lots Inc., a leading home discount retailer, will host the grand opening of its newest store at 2806 Frontage Road in Warsaw on Saturday, Dec. 10. Shoppers can expect doorbuster offers at the store’s grand opening as well as scratch-off cards given to the first 100 customers each day with the potential of up to $250 off a purchase. Both offers will be valid throughout the grand opening weekend, Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11.
Art In Action: Art Museums, Galleries
This week, we will introduce you to some of the museums and galleries just a short drive from Warsaw you might not know about. What is the difference between an art museum and an art gallery?. An art museum is a place where the public can go and view art,...
