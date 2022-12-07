Nurse accused of amputating patient’s foot without permission barred from being a caregiver

Read full article on original website
Minneapolis Police Officer Who Kneeled on George Floyd’s Back Sentenced to Years of Prison Time in State Case
J. Alexander Kueng, one of the four fired Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd, was sentenced Friday afternoon to 3.5 years in state prison for aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter, the sentence to run concurrently with his three-year federal sentence for violating Floyd’s civil rights.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Shakopee prison conditions constitute cruel and unusual punishment
At MCF-Shakopee [a Minnesota Correctional Facility for women] the female inmates are witnessing and being subjected to multiple forms of cruel and unusual punishment. First, there has been this ongoing drive by the warden and her staff to double-bunk all rooms throughout the Shakopee facility. Furthermore, she intends to gut and replace all wood with nothing but a metal bunk bed and two storage bins to store inmate property in. No more wooden closets, drawers, or anywhere to hang items neat and orderly.
Charges: Argument over marijuana led to woman's shooting death
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say an argument over marijuana led to a woman's death Thursday in the city's Near North neighborhood.Clifton Ingram, 23, was charged Friday with one felony count of second-degree murder.The shooting occurred on the 1200 block of Banneker Avenue North around 12:30 p.m.The victim's roommate told police they had a friend, Ingram, over when the victim got upset at him for having marijuana on the table. The two got into an argument when he pulled out a revolver.Police say Ingram made a comment that "when he pulls out a gun, he'll use it," before he fired at...
winonaradio.com
Winona Man Arrested Yesterday for 5th Degree Possession
(KWNO)- Yesterday, December 8th, at 1:22 p.m. Officers responded to a call on the 350 Block of W 3rd street saying a man was slumped over in his vehicle. Upon arrival, the man, Jason Garfield, 42 of Winona, had gotten out of his vehicle and was recognized by the Officer due to an active felony warrant for the man in question.
fox9.com
Calls Between Hennepin County Attorney, Sheriff raise questions about Sheriff’s medical leave
(FOX 9) - The day before Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson went on voluntary medical leave May 18, he had a 10 a.m. phone call with Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman. It followed another morning phone call between the two men five days earlier on May 12. Sources close to...
fox9.com
Woman illegally detained by Anoka County jail details 'traumatizing' experience
(FOX 9) - A Ham Lake woman held for six hours at the Anoka County Jail, as deputies delayed release until immigration officials arrived, says she’s still traumatized by the 2017 experience. A federal appeals court upheld a district court ruling last week, finding that Myriam Parada’s constitutional rights...
Lawsuit against Pierce County Sheriff dismissed
Pierce County (WKBT) — The Sheriff of Pierce County appeared in court today after being sued by the county. The county alleged Sheriff Nancy Hove did not have power under Wisconsin law to recruit and hire people in the Sheriff’s office without complying with requirements from the county. The county’s lawyer alleged only the county chair has that ability. La...
Third Death Reported at Southeast Rochester Apartment
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating the third death reported at a southeast Rochester apartment. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says a social worker assigned to a 58-year-old man residing at an apartment in the 1100 block of 3rd Ave. Southeast asked the landlord to check on the apartment tenant after she reported not hearing from him for an extended time. The landlord checked on the apartment, found the man deceased inside and called police around 1:18 p.m. Tuesday.
seehafernews.com
Eau Claire Police: Housesitter Accused Of $30,000 Burglary
Eau Claire Police say it looks like a housesitter robbed a homeowner of up to$30,000 in jewelry over the weekend. Police arrested the housesitter, Melissa Borchardt, her daughter, and a third person. Investigators say a woman asked Borchardt to watch her cats and her home on Princeton Avenue. Borchardt told...
Twin Cities house flipper gets nearly 5 years in prison for fraud scheme
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Twin Cities house flipper was sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison and ordered to pay more than $1.6 million in restitution for her role in an investor fraud scheme.Suzanne Griffiths, 46, defrauded people by soliciting investments in her Minnesota-based house-flipping business; she lied about the status of real estate projects, failed to take promised action, and falsified documents, the U.S. Attorney General's Office said.In one case, Griffiths solicited a $100,000 investment from someone to finance the renovation of a property and told them that they would hold the second position on the mortgage. But she never filed the mortgage documents and the investor ended up losing their entire investment.She pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering, and was sentenced on Friday.
Man acquitted of murder in shooting that killed 15-year-old Jahmari Rice
MINNEAPOLIS — One of the defendants charged in a deadly shooting outside a Richfield school was acquitted of two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder. A Hennepin County jury found Alfredo Rosario Solis not guilty of five charges -- two second-degree murder charges, two second-degree attempted murder charges and one first-degree assault charge. He was, however, found guilty of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
winonaradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Winona Woman
(KWNO)-At 1:07 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7th, Elizabeth Marie Berns, age 25, of Winona, was arrested for DWI after she was stopped on Sarnia and Wilson. Berns failed to stop at a red light at Sarnia and Huff while making a right turn and was pulled over by police. When...
2 boys, including 12-year-old recovering from gunshot wound, arrested after stolen car chase in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS – The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says members of its Violent Offender Task Force arrested two boys this week – ages 12 and 14 – after a dangerous chase involving a stolen vehicle in Minneapolis.Task force members saw the boys "driving recklessly and passing vehicles" after Minneapolis police officers attempted to pull them over.After spike strips deflated their tires, they kept fleeing, and were eventually stopped after law enforcement used the PIT maneuver "at slow speeds." The sheriff's office says one of the boys tried to flee on foot but was swiftly arrested, and the 12-year-old driver "had a cast on his leg from a recent gunshot wound." Both boys are in custody, and will be charged with fleeing law enforcement in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property, both felonies.The task force collaboration is part of Operation Endeavor, which was launched in late September by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Dr. Cedric Alexander, the city's first community safety commissioner.
Who left tires all over the road in Forest Lake?
Police in Forest Lake said they stumbled upon multiple tires dumped on a dirt road and are now looking for those responsible. Police believe the tires were dumped from a moving vehicle, and were found Tuesday strewn over the 18000 block of Forest Road N., south on Forest Road to 180th Street and west on 180th Street to Fenway Avenue N.
fox9.com
Police: Woman dies after Thursday afternoon shooting in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A shooting in Minneapolis on Thursday left one woman dead and police searching for a suspect. Officers were called around 12:30 p.m. for the reported shooting at an apartment complex on Banneker Avenue North, which is off Humboldt Avenue at North 11th Avenue, in Minneapolis' Near North neighborhood.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
No teaching license for Castile’s killer—an open letter from Black parents, educators
It has recently come to our attention that Jeronimo Yanez, the former Saint Anthony police officer who killed Philando Castile, a Black motorist, has applied for a substitute teacher’s license. We were further dismayed to learn that he has been quietly teaching Spanish part-time at a parochial school. Needless...
Report: Car theft prevention laws quietly ‘peeled back’ by Minnesota Legislature
For KSTP-TV, Eric Rasmussen and Ricky Campbell report, “[Vada] Haxton’s car was one of more than 3,800 vehicles reported stolen in Minneapolis last year alone — part of a crime wave that is challenging agencies across the state trying to crack down on everything from armed carjackings to national theft rings involving catalytic converters. 5 INVESTIGATES found lawmakers anticipated a surge in auto-related thefts nearly a decade ago when they passed a law that changed how scrap yards report purchases. It included an electronic database requirement that could have helped police find Haxton’s car before it was destroyed. But a review of legislative records shows those reforms, largely opposed by the scrap industry, were quietly peeled back despite widespread support from prosecutors and law enforcement.”
KIMT
Man, 23, hospitalized following car vs. deer crash in Olmsted Co.
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 23-year-old man was hospitalized Thursday morning following a vehicle vs. deer crash. The Minnesota State Patrol said Cory Berkner, 23, of Mazeppa, was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Dustin Kowalewski, 38, of Rochester, when they hit a deer. The crash happened just after...
Red Wing Crash Sends Three People to Hospital
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three people were hospitalized after a car and an SUV heading in opposite directions on Hwy. 61 in Red Wing collided Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says a northbound Chevy Suburban, driven by 67-year-old Michael Murphy of Red Wing, and a southbound Pontiac G6, operated by 33-year-old Rebecca Ashby of Red Wing, crashed into each other west of downtown Red Wing shortly after 3 p.m. Ashby had two passengers in her vehicle that troopers are identifying as a 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl.
Urgent Need to Help 190 Adults and Kids in SE Minnesota
As kids excitedly await for Santa to show up and parents are trying to figure out where exactly they stashed all of those gifts that last few weeks, some families are struggling with a bigger battle. During the holiday seasons, as some families are celebrating, others are checking visiting hours.
