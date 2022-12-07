ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Verge

The alert slider lives on in leaked OnePlus 11 render

Reliable leaker OnLeaks is offering what’s likely an early look at the upcoming OnePlus 11, with an updated camera bump treatment and the beloved alert slider intact. The image, courtesy of GadgetGang.com, shows a sleek round camera bump, green and black color options, and the alert slider alive and well on the device’s side rail above the power button. It also corroborates an earlier leak. All told, it looks like the 11 will represent a slight cosmetic update to the 10 Pro’s design — a welcome sight to OnePlus fans who feared that the slider was on its way out when it was omitted from the 10T.
makeuseof.com

How to Create and Use an Omoji on Your OnePlus Device

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Emojis and stickers have always been a great way to liven up traditional text messaging. Furthermore, the rise in popularity of services like Bitmoji has helped add a personal touch to rather expressionless chats. If you have friends who use an iPhone, chances are you've seen them send stickers and videos using an interactive avatar that looks just like them.
makeuseof.com

What Are Google Chrome's Memory Saver and Energy Saver? How to Switch Them On or Off

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're a regular Google Chrome user, you've probably noticed how much memory the world's most popular internet browser requires. The Chrome development team has worked hard to reduce Chrome's footprint in recent years, but it's still memory hungry.
knowtechie.com

Upcoming Samsung mobile phones launching in 2023

With a dedicated customer base, Samsung is the biggest Android brand. Its diverse product range drives the South Korean handset maker’s legacy in the smartphone world. From luxurious foldable phones to premium flagship devices and powerful mid-rangers to budget-friendly handsets, it offers top-tier Samsung mobile phones at affordable prices.
CNN

The best smartphones in 2022

Smartphones are at the center of our digital lives. And since you'll likely use your phone more than any other gadget you own, picking the right one to last you through years of use is crucial.
Android Headlines

Motorola Moto X40 listing confirms Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

The latest Motorola Moto X40 listing has confirmed that the phone will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The device appeared on Geekbench, and in addition to its SoC, some other details have been shared. Do note that the Moto X40 will become official on December 15 in...
notebookcheck.net

Stagnant Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ RAM amounts confirmed by leaker

One of the key specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ phones has apparently been confirmed, and it might be seen as something of a baffling choice for some fans. While the Galaxy S23 series will supposedly be treated to upgrades like a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and up to a 200 MP camera sensor, the RAM amount will remain unchanged.
makeuseof.com

How to Display More Pinned Items on the Windows 11 Start Menu

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Pinning items to the Start Menu on Windows 11 is a great way to keep your apps and programs within reach if you don’t want them cluttering the Taskbar or desktop. But if you find yourself running out of space to pin them, you can make it so that the Start Menu shows more pinned items.
makeuseof.com

Why Apple Added 700 New Price Points to the App Store

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. App developers now have more freedom than ever when pricing their apps for consumers. But that also means you might see prices on some of your favorite apps change in the near future.
Android Headlines

It's official, OPPO Find N2 foldables coming on December 14

OPPO has just confirmed that its ‘INNO DAY 2022’ event will kick off on December 14. In addition to that, the company confirmed that the OPPO Find N2 series foldables are coming during that event, so on December 14. The OPPO Find N2 series foldable are coming on...
Android Headlines

Samsung's Galaxy S20 series gets December security update

Samsung has begun rolling out the December 2022 Android security patch to its Galaxy devices. The company has released the latest monthly security update for the Galaxy S20 series. It will update other eligible Galaxy devices to the new SMR (Security Maintenance Release) in the coming days. Samsung begins its...
makeuseof.com

11 Common Windows 11 Problems With Easy Solutions

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Like all the previous iterations of Microsoft's venerable OS, Windows 11 has its own set of reoccurring issues. While some are a trivial problem, others can make the experience very frustrating.

