The U.S. is experiencing worst influenza season since 2009 swine flu pandemic

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The United States is experiencing the worst influenza season since the 2009 Swine Flu pandemic, according to data from the CDC .

In just New York State, the most recent data from the CDC details that during the week of November 26 there was a 76% increase over the previous week, confirming flu rates are at a record high this year.

In all 62 counties in New York State, there is a current total of 68,926 positive Influenza cases reported in the 2022-2023 season, according to data from the Department of Health , which includes:

10,691 cases in infants zero to four years old

35,741 cases in children from five to 17 years old

15,104 cases in adults 18-49 years old

4,044 cases in adults 50-64 years old

3,338 cases in seniors 65 years and older

According to the CDC’s Weekly US Map: Influenza Summary, there have been just under 20,000 people hospitalized and the highest number of reported flu cases yet in the latest week of November 26.

The CDC’s Weekly US Map: Influenza Summary Update system is determined by data reported to the outpatient Influenza-like Illness Surveillance Network (ILINet) that collects influenza surveillance data from the CDC and state health department volunteer sentinel healthcare providers.

These two maps are from similar time periods, one in November 2022 and the other from October 200, showing that rates are worse than they were 10 years ago with the Swine Flu pandemic.

2022 Flu rates week of November 26, 2022

(Source: CDC)

2009 Swine Flu rates week of October 24, 2009

(Source: CDC)

The map from 2009 was taken during the worst week of flu cases. Flu cases in 2022 have already surpassed the severity of cases that were reported in 2009.

Not only are flu cases more prevalent this year, but also deadly. The number of hospitalizations we’ve seen so far this year is already higher than any flu season since 2010-2011.

Just this year, fourteen children have died so far from influenza cases.

However, even though influenza case rates are so high, only 40% of kids and 26% of adults have gotten vaccinated according to weekly CDC surveys.

Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), urged all Americans on Monday, December 5 to get vaccinated as this year’s flu shot is “a very good match” for even the most prevalent strains of influenza.

The CDC also recommends getting masks out again as a preventative measure to avoid getting sick this flu season.

