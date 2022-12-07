ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSYR NewsChannel 9

The U.S. is experiencing worst influenza season since 2009 swine flu pandemic

By Megan Hatch
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mvIou_0jaySXpp00

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The United States is experiencing the worst influenza season since the 2009 Swine Flu pandemic, according to data from the CDC .

In just New York State, the most recent data from the CDC details that during the week of November 26 there was a 76% increase over the previous week, confirming flu rates are at a record high this year.

How bad is the flu this year? CDC map looks grim

In all 62 counties in New York State, there is a current total of 68,926 positive Influenza cases reported in the 2022-2023 season, according to data from the Department of Health , which includes:

  • 10,691 cases in infants zero to four years old
  • 35,741 cases in children from five to 17 years old
  • 15,104 cases in adults 18-49 years old
  • 4,044 cases in adults 50-64 years old
  • 3,338 cases in seniors 65 years and older

According to the CDC’s Weekly US Map: Influenza Summary, there have been just under 20,000 people hospitalized and the highest number of reported flu cases yet in the latest week of November 26.

The CDC’s Weekly US Map: Influenza Summary Update system is determined by data reported to the outpatient Influenza-like Illness Surveillance Network (ILINet) that collects influenza surveillance data from the CDC and state health department volunteer sentinel healthcare providers.

These two maps are from similar time periods, one in November 2022 and the other from October 200, showing that rates are worse than they were 10 years ago with the Swine Flu pandemic.

2022 Flu rates week of November 26, 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47NihI_0jaySXpp00
(Source: CDC)

2009 Swine Flu rates week of October 24, 2009

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mjl3y_0jaySXpp00
(Source: CDC)

The map from 2009 was taken during the worst week of flu cases. Flu cases in 2022 have already surpassed the severity of cases that were reported in 2009.

Not only are flu cases more prevalent this year, but also deadly. The number of hospitalizations we’ve seen so far this year is already higher than any flu season since 2010-2011.

Just this year, fourteen children have died so far from influenza cases.

However, even though influenza case rates are so high, only 40% of kids and 26% of adults have gotten vaccinated according to weekly CDC surveys.

Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), urged all Americans on Monday, December 5 to get vaccinated as this year’s flu shot is “a very good match” for even the most prevalent strains of influenza.

The CDC also recommends getting masks out again as a preventative measure to avoid getting sick this flu season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 0

Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Police make third arrest in Syracuse homicide

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three minors were arrested and charged with Murder in the second degree after a 25-year-old was shot in the head and died, according to Syracuse Police Department. On Sunday, October 2, at approximately 10:38 p.m., officers responded to a shooting with injuries call on the 200 block of Carbon St. When […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Fortune

How effective is the flu shot this year?

The flu has already infected over 2.5 million people this season, with the southeastern and south central regions of the U.S. seeing the highest number of cases so far, according to estimates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The flu commonly peaks between December and February, but begins to take off in November. Its symptoms—among them fever, aches, fatigue, cough, and sore throat—mirror those of COVID and even the common cold, so a test most effectively deciphers which virus you may have. As of last week, over 5% of health care visits were related to respiratory illnesses and over 6,000 people were admitted to the hospital for the flu; the overall hospitalization rate for the flu this season has risen above what it’s been at this time for the past 10 years.
WebMD

CDC Lists 16 Places in U.S. Where Flu is Rampant

Nov. 11, 2022 – After a headline-grabbing early start, influenza in the United States continues to spread steadily, with case counts continuing their pattern of doubling weekly. So far this flu season, 23,000 people have been hospitalized, and 1,300 people have died from the flu, ABC News reported. The...
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

When are people with flu contagious?

Flu is circulating at extremely high levels in every part of the state. To help prevent its spread, it’s important to know when people with the flu are at their most contagious. According to the Centers for Disease Control, flu viruses can be detected in most infected people beginning...
The Hill

CDC map puts 7 states in worst category for flu activity

(NEXSTAR) – The 2022 flu season is off to an early and vicious start, especially in the South, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has seven states, plus Washington, D.C., in the highest category for flu activity, shown in purple on the map below. Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina and Virginia are all categorized as “very high.”
GEORGIA STATE
NBC New York

What's New With the Flu? Here Are 7 Things to Know

Don't call it a comeback if it was never really gone, but the flu is poised for a breakout year. Like the killer in a horror movie franchise, this season's flu is bringing fresh twists to a familiar theme. Here are seven things you should know that make it different this year and how to say safe.
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios

Flu hospitalization rate highest in over a decade

Influenza activity is elevated across the country just as Americans prepare for Thanksgiving gatherings and travel, per updated data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Friday. The big picture: The flu hospitalization rate is at the highest for this time of year in more than a decade...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WAND TV

Is it Covid, flu or RSV? A few hallmarks can help distinguish among the illnesses

(NBC) - Covid, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are together driving a national wave of respiratory illnesses. Around 76% of U.S. hospital inpatient beds are full, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. Pediatric beds are at a similar level, though six states have 90% or more of their pediatric beds full, according to an NBC News analysis of HHS data.
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

44 states report high activity amid worsening flu season

The United States is still suffering from a hard spell of the flu so far this year, new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show. Why it matters: Flu season normally doesn't really ramp up until December and peaks around January or February. But it appears the illness is kicking into high gear early and not slowing down.
Mount Shasta Herald

Doctors warn flu season is 'fierce' and is getting worse. Here's what to know.

Though the “tripledemic” – COVID-19, RSV and influenza – remains a problem in many places, experts say the flu is beginning to hit the country hard. Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, said he has seen the first signs that RSV infections may be stabilizing after an early jump, while COVID-19 is “smoldering.”
TENNESSEE STATE
KLFY.com

How bad is the flu this year? CDC map looks grim

(NEXSTAR) – Unless you live in one of four states, the flu situation looks to be growing dire near you. Nearly every state is reporting “high” or “very high” flu activity, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only four states...
COLORADO STATE
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
895K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy