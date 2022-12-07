Suspect sought for shooting man outside South Nashville Mapco

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are looking for a man who reportedly shot a customer outside a Mapco convenience store in October.

Police said the suspect allegedly shot at another man outside the Mapco located in the 300 block of Harding Place on Oct. 1. The suspect and victim are believed to have gotten into an argument, causing the suspect to pull out a handgun and fire one round into the air and another round at the victim, hitting him in the hand.

Police believe the suspect also allegedly shoplifted from the Mapco prior to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 .

